Social media reacts to Ohio State’s loss to Missouri in the Cotton Bowl
We’re all still kind of in shock and disbelief over what we saw from the Ohio State football team in a loss to Missouri in the Cotton Bowl on Friday night. To say that it was uninspiring and lackluster would be a major understatement. In the end, OSU could only muster a field goal for the entire game and fell to the Tigers 14-3.
As you can imagine, and maybe because you felt the same way, Ohio State social media was not at all pleased with what we all witnessed on a television or streaming device coming out of Dallas.
We took a lot of time pouring through a lot of the posts on X, formerly known as Twitter, and picked out some of the best of them to share with you.
Warning: Buyer beware because it isn’t pretty. In fact, it’s downright ugly and you might want to shield some of these from those you love.
This will give you an idea of how the rest of this will go
It’s looking great! pic.twitter.com/EA97jTbqD2
— Poku's Burner (@pokuisthegoat) December 30, 2023
An oldie but goodie that pertains
Ohio State’s Offensive Line Tonight pic.twitter.com/WRhpHq9ybO
— 🆁🅾🅽 🅹🅰🅼🅴🆂 🌰 (@2_Tees) December 30, 2023
I mean, at this point you have to put up with it
Mood rn pic.twitter.com/eOLiaJTGj0
— Swanky Wolverine (@swankywolverine) December 30, 2023
Even Michigan players didn't recognize what they saw Friday night
Michigan DT Kris Jenkins on Ohio State's Cotton Bowl debacle: "Yeah, no, I didn't like that at all. That wasn't the team we played. I mean, I'm a hater, so I don't really like to see them win, but I don't want to see them go out like that, either, That was rough."
— Dave Briggs (@DBriggsBlade) December 30, 2023
I mean probably ...
Lou Holtz pullin up to the cookout after watching Ryan Day & The Ohio State Buckeyes score 3 points tonight. pic.twitter.com/Bl8dNBlhZK
— Will P (@evolutionof56) December 30, 2023
Fair assessment
Ohio State was on a 3rd string QB, no MHJ, Fleming, OL & some defensive players.
It’s not an excuse, but it’s safe to say this wasn’t the Ohio State team we witnessed in the regular season.
Still, a very bad showing from the OFFENSE.
Missouri won it fair & square.
Time to…
— College Football Report (@CFBRep) December 30, 2023
Smooth burn here by a colleague
Let me be the first to congratulate new Iowa offensive coordinator Ryan Day!
— Isaiah Hole (@isaiahhole) December 30, 2023
Ryan Day will never live this moment down
“I’d like to know where Air Noland is right now” pic.twitter.com/eJPHuXjI4h
— 👑Kings of the North❄️ (@KingBuckeyeFB) December 30, 2023
Former Ohio State players also didn't like what they were seeing
Bruhhhh what are we doing….
— Austin Mack (@Austin__Mack11) December 30, 2023
Maybe going a little too far, but a good troll nonetheless
The highlight of Ohio State's season was literally just a series of Pete Thamel tweets
— Darren Graham (@Darrentalksball) December 30, 2023
I mean, who doesn't like Cheez-its
Found our second half quarterback. pic.twitter.com/5l3JeVe9AH
— Fake Urban Meyer (parody) (@FakeUrban) December 30, 2023
The population in the room seems to be growing
Live look at Ohio State right now: pic.twitter.com/7q4SBDJ8dy
— Terrence (@Terrbear2K24) December 30, 2023
The offensive line had a rough night
Right side…😬 pic.twitter.com/VNGsGjpFix
— Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) December 30, 2023
A double former player troll
— Cardale Jones (@CJ1two) December 30, 2023
This seems to be the sentiment of a lot of fans
Come at me all you want Ryan Day should not be coaching Ohio State after this game.
— BuckeyeLoyalty (@BuckeyeLoyalty) December 30, 2023
Desperate situations call for desperate measures
if you can throw a football, can effectively hand off to a running back have college eligibility remaining and are currently located in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, let me know now.
— Fake Urban Meyer (parody) (@FakeUrban) December 30, 2023
Eerily similar
Ryan Day is going to see these block Ms in his nightmares pic.twitter.com/Vfka6xfPDY
— Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) December 30, 2023
There's a lot of truth to this
The chief deficiency I see with #OSU FB is its offensive line. It's average at best, for a team that aspires to be elite. You can lie to yourself that Michigan has won 3 straight because it cheated. The truth is, it got better up front and #OSU regressed. Fix that, you fix a lot.
— Bruce Hooley (@BHOOLZ) December 30, 2023
Not "elite" you say?
Ryan Day without Marvin Harrison Jr pic.twitter.com/JA5PMQCuyB
— Michigan Truther (@scumbag_unit) December 30, 2023
Misery loves company
Now I know what it’s like to be an Iowa fan
— Matt McCoy (@MattMcCoyRadio) December 30, 2023
Weren't we all?
I am sad 😔 pic.twitter.com/RTHud7OgRm
— THE Bunch of Nuts Podcast (@bunch_nuts) December 30, 2023
That's kind of where the offense was
Never thought I’d be watching an big time college football game and the announcers are praising the long snappers 😂
— Cardale Jones (@CJ1two) December 30, 2023
Going the wrong way?
Ryan Day is now leading off second base and threatening to steal first.
— Brandon Walker (@BFW) December 30, 2023
