Social media reacts to Ohio State’s loss to Missouri in the Cotton Bowl

We’re all still kind of in shock and disbelief over what we saw from the Ohio State football team in a loss to Missouri in the Cotton Bowl on Friday night. To say that it was uninspiring and lackluster would be a major understatement. In the end, OSU could only muster a field goal for the entire game and fell to the Tigers 14-3.

As you can imagine, and maybe because you felt the same way, Ohio State social media was not at all pleased with what we all witnessed on a television or streaming device coming out of Dallas.

We took a lot of time pouring through a lot of the posts on X, formerly known as Twitter, and picked out some of the best of them to share with you.

Warning: Buyer beware because it isn’t pretty. In fact, it’s downright ugly and you might want to shield some of these from those you love.

This will give you an idea of how the rest of this will go

An oldie but goodie that pertains

I mean, at this point you have to put up with it

Even Michigan players didn't recognize what they saw Friday night

Michigan DT Kris Jenkins on Ohio State's Cotton Bowl debacle: "Yeah, no, I didn't like that at all. That wasn't the team we played. I mean, I'm a hater, so I don't really like to see them win, but I don't want to see them go out like that, either, That was rough." — Dave Briggs (@DBriggsBlade) December 30, 2023

I mean probably ...

Lou Holtz pullin up to the cookout after watching Ryan Day & The Ohio State Buckeyes score 3 points tonight. pic.twitter.com/Bl8dNBlhZK — Will P (@evolutionof56) December 30, 2023

Fair assessment

Ohio State was on a 3rd string QB, no MHJ, Fleming, OL & some defensive players. It’s not an excuse, but it’s safe to say this wasn’t the Ohio State team we witnessed in the regular season. Still, a very bad showing from the OFFENSE. Missouri won it fair & square. Time to… — College Football Report (@CFBRep) December 30, 2023

Smooth burn here by a colleague

Let me be the first to congratulate new Iowa offensive coordinator Ryan Day! — Isaiah Hole (@isaiahhole) December 30, 2023

Ryan Day will never live this moment down

“I’d like to know where Air Noland is right now” pic.twitter.com/eJPHuXjI4h — 👑Kings of the North❄️ (@KingBuckeyeFB) December 30, 2023

Former Ohio State players also didn't like what they were seeing

Maybe going a little too far, but a good troll nonetheless

The highlight of Ohio State's season was literally just a series of Pete Thamel tweets — Darren Graham (@Darrentalksball) December 30, 2023

I mean, who doesn't like Cheez-its

Found our second half quarterback. pic.twitter.com/5l3JeVe9AH — Fake Urban Meyer (parody) (@FakeUrban) December 30, 2023

The population in the room seems to be growing

Live look at Ohio State right now: pic.twitter.com/7q4SBDJ8dy — Terrence (@Terrbear2K24) December 30, 2023

The offensive line had a rough night

A double former player troll

This seems to be the sentiment of a lot of fans

Come at me all you want Ryan Day should not be coaching Ohio State after this game. — BuckeyeLoyalty (@BuckeyeLoyalty) December 30, 2023

Desperate situations call for desperate measures

if you can throw a football, can effectively hand off to a running back have college eligibility remaining and are currently located in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, let me know now. — Fake Urban Meyer (parody) (@FakeUrban) December 30, 2023

Eerily similar

Ryan Day is going to see these block Ms in his nightmares pic.twitter.com/Vfka6xfPDY — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) December 30, 2023

There's a lot of truth to this

The chief deficiency I see with #OSU FB is its offensive line. It's average at best, for a team that aspires to be elite. You can lie to yourself that Michigan has won 3 straight because it cheated. The truth is, it got better up front and #OSU regressed. Fix that, you fix a lot. — Bruce Hooley (@BHOOLZ) December 30, 2023

Not "elite" you say?

Misery loves company

Now I know what it’s like to be an Iowa fan — Matt McCoy (@MattMcCoyRadio) December 30, 2023

Weren't we all?

I am sad 😔 pic.twitter.com/RTHud7OgRm — THE Bunch of Nuts Podcast (@bunch_nuts) December 30, 2023

That's kind of where the offense was

Never thought I’d be watching an big time college football game and the announcers are praising the long snappers 😂 — Cardale Jones (@CJ1two) December 30, 2023

Going the wrong way?

Ryan Day is now leading off second base and threatening to steal first. — Brandon Walker (@BFW) December 30, 2023

