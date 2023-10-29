Social media reacts to Ohio State football’s win over Wisconsin
The best thing about being 8-0 …
You know the saying. It wasn’t as easy as it could have been, but Ohio State was able to use its defense and an offense that featured Marvin Harrison Jr. and returning running back running back, TreVeyeon Henderson, to a 24-10 win over Wisconsin in Madison.
With the victory, the Buckeyes stay unbeaten and seem to be on a collision course for the second-straight season with the Michigan Wolverines, who are also unbeaten and inline for a potential College Football Playoff appearance.
Buckeye Nation was a little nervous as this one played out, and as Ohio State finally got a little breathing room at the end of the game, but was in a celebratory mood after all the brats and cheese settled.
Here are some of the best social media reactions before, during, and after the Buckeyes’ win over the Badgers on Saturday night.
They arrived ...
Buckeyes rolling in 🗣️#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/bqGzF2oia8
— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) October 28, 2023
Like we said ...
Best part of 8️⃣ and 0️⃣…#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/a2fBV0qnAF
— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) October 29, 2023
Someone is putting together quite the portfolio
Marvin Harrison Jr. is nearly unstoppable 💯 pic.twitter.com/AYAlnIRNMs
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 29, 2023
Well, yes -- we have to agree.
"I think he's the best player in the country."
– Ryan Day on Marvin Harrison Jr. pic.twitter.com/8sEIQhoiCp
— NBC Sports (@NBCSports) October 29, 2023
Return of the king
2️⃣0️⃣7️⃣ total yards
TreVeyon Henderson returned for the first time since the 9/23 win at Notre Dame, and the electric RB went off. 🔥@TreVeyonH4 x @OhioStateFB pic.twitter.com/Xnc5S8uK4x
— Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) October 29, 2023
Another fantastic catch by Marvelous Marv
Heisman Harrison.@MarvHarrisonJr| #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/gymTKhV4sn
— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) October 29, 2023
A former Buckeye receiver is trying to get the campaign going
Marvin Heisman
— Parris Campbell (@PCampbell21) October 29, 2023
A subtle troll
jump around. 🕺 pic.twitter.com/9J8pmZjk6q
— Ohio State Buckeyes 🌰 (@OhioStAthletics) October 29, 2023
Embracing that end of the third quarter tradition
That post DUB feeling 😏 pic.twitter.com/btuXAxQs4X
— Ohio State Buckeyes 🌰 (@OhioStAthletics) October 29, 2023
Batman and Robin
TreVeyon Henderson and Marvin Harrison Jr. combined for 330 of Ohio State’s 407 yards of offense tonight.
— Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) October 29, 2023
Say it loud for those in the back
I've been guilty of this myself, but Ohio State fans have been spoiled by the quarterback position in recent years and unfairly expect greatness out of a first-year starter.
— Andrew Lind (@AndrewMLind) October 29, 2023
They say improvement every year tells a story
Points allowed by Ohio State's defense through 8 games the last 3 seasons.
2021: 154
2022: 128
2023: 80#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/fKSTMHQKvd
— Joseph (@BuckeyevsTworld) October 29, 2023
They are pretty sharp!
Something about those white jerseys 🥶 pic.twitter.com/MRr5XbT58E
— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) October 28, 2023
We're glad he came back for this one
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said running back TreVeyon Henderson was close last week but they wanted to make sure he was 100% before the stretch run coming up.
— Patrick Murphy (@_Pat_Murphy) October 29, 2023
Hops
These guys could be bunnies for halloween 🤷♂️@JT_Tuimoloau x @sonnystyles_ pic.twitter.com/QZbuEyjN7Y
— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) October 28, 2023
Still probably need to see a little more from the offense
It may not look how you want it to look, but THIS Ohio State team can win a national championship THIS season. This defense is ELITE and the offense has enough playmakers.
— Mekka Don (@MekkaDonMusic) October 29, 2023
Looks like everyone should be around for the stretch run
On Emeka Egbuka: “I do feel really confident we’ll get him back next week.” Day said Egbuka was close to playing tonight, but Ohio State decided to hold him out one more week.
— Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) October 29, 2023
Someone was ready to cook
HART 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/KCS6nieBWw
— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) October 28, 2023
This is standard protocol
Ohio State has beaten 3 of the 4 teams that people said Ohio St was going to lose to this year.
@ ND
Penn State
@ Wisconsin
That sound you hear Ohio St fans is the haters moving the goal post, and either saying those teams suck or no one thought Ohio State would lose 4 games. pic.twitter.com/S49zi97leP
— Joseph (@BuckeyevsTworld) October 29, 2023
As they say ... "you don't know what you got until it's gone"
A healthy TreVeyon Henderson gives Ohio State an entirely different feel. Not sure I really appreciated that enough early in the year.
— Brendan Gulick (@brendangulick22) October 29, 2023
Talk about your unreal stats
Ohio State opponents are 2-22 on third downs after the last 6 quarters.
— Tony Gerdeman (@TonyGerdeman) October 29, 2023
I mean, this rings pretty true
Ohio State games really are an experience.
Buckeye fans in the 1st half: I hate Kyle McCord & want Ryan Day fired to the moon.
Buckeye fans in the 4th quarter: Ok. Good win.
End of game & the entire week that follows: WE ARE BETTER THAN EVERYONE. DONT YOU DARE QUESTION US!!!!
— Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) October 29, 2023
Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on X.