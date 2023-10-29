Advertisement

Social media reacts to Ohio State football’s win over Wisconsin

Phil Harrison
·4 min read

The best thing about being 8-0 …

You know the saying. It wasn’t as easy as it could have been, but Ohio State was able to use its defense and an offense that featured Marvin Harrison Jr. and returning running back running back, TreVeyeon Henderson, to a 24-10 win over Wisconsin in Madison.

With the victory, the Buckeyes stay unbeaten and seem to be on a collision course for the second-straight season with the Michigan Wolverines, who are also unbeaten and inline for a potential College Football Playoff appearance.

Buckeye Nation was a little nervous as this one played out, and as Ohio State finally got a little breathing room at the end of the game, but was in a celebratory mood after all the brats and cheese settled.

Here are some of the best social media reactions before, during, and after the Buckeyes’ win over the Badgers on Saturday night.

They arrived ...

Like we said ...

Someone is putting together quite the portfolio

Well, yes -- we have to agree.

Return of the king

Another fantastic catch by Marvelous Marv

A former Buckeye receiver is trying to get the campaign going

A subtle troll

Embracing that end of the third quarter tradition

Batman and Robin

Say it loud for those in the back

They say improvement every year tells a story

They are pretty sharp!

We're glad he came back for this one

Hops

Still probably need to see a little more from the offense

Looks like everyone should be around for the stretch run

Someone was ready to cook

This is standard protocol

As they say ... "you don't know what you got until it's gone"

Talk about your unreal stats

I mean, this rings pretty true

