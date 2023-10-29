Social media reacts to Ohio State football’s win over Wisconsin

The best thing about being 8-0 …

You know the saying. It wasn’t as easy as it could have been, but Ohio State was able to use its defense and an offense that featured Marvin Harrison Jr. and returning running back running back, TreVeyeon Henderson, to a 24-10 win over Wisconsin in Madison.

With the victory, the Buckeyes stay unbeaten and seem to be on a collision course for the second-straight season with the Michigan Wolverines, who are also unbeaten and inline for a potential College Football Playoff appearance.

Buckeye Nation was a little nervous as this one played out, and as Ohio State finally got a little breathing room at the end of the game, but was in a celebratory mood after all the brats and cheese settled.

Here are some of the best social media reactions before, during, and after the Buckeyes’ win over the Badgers on Saturday night.

They arrived ...

Like we said ...

Someone is putting together quite the portfolio

Marvin Harrison Jr. is nearly unstoppable 💯 pic.twitter.com/AYAlnIRNMs — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 29, 2023

Well, yes -- we have to agree.

"I think he's the best player in the country."

– Ryan Day on Marvin Harrison Jr. pic.twitter.com/8sEIQhoiCp — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) October 29, 2023

Return of the king

2️⃣0️⃣7️⃣ total yards TreVeyon Henderson returned for the first time since the 9/23 win at Notre Dame, and the electric RB went off. 🔥@TreVeyonH4 x @OhioStateFB pic.twitter.com/Xnc5S8uK4x — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) October 29, 2023

Another fantastic catch by Marvelous Marv

A former Buckeye receiver is trying to get the campaign going

A subtle troll

Embracing that end of the third quarter tradition

That post DUB feeling 😏 pic.twitter.com/btuXAxQs4X — Ohio State Buckeyes 🌰 (@OhioStAthletics) October 29, 2023

Batman and Robin

TreVeyon Henderson and Marvin Harrison Jr. combined for 330 of Ohio State’s 407 yards of offense tonight. — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) October 29, 2023

Say it loud for those in the back

I've been guilty of this myself, but Ohio State fans have been spoiled by the quarterback position in recent years and unfairly expect greatness out of a first-year starter. — Andrew Lind (@AndrewMLind) October 29, 2023

They say improvement every year tells a story

Points allowed by Ohio State's defense through 8 games the last 3 seasons. 2021: 154

2022: 128

2023: 80#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/fKSTMHQKvd — Joseph (@BuckeyevsTworld) October 29, 2023

They are pretty sharp!

Something about those white jerseys 🥶 pic.twitter.com/MRr5XbT58E — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) October 28, 2023

We're glad he came back for this one

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said running back TreVeyon Henderson was close last week but they wanted to make sure he was 100% before the stretch run coming up. — Patrick Murphy (@_Pat_Murphy) October 29, 2023

Hops

These guys could be bunnies for halloween 🤷‍♂️@JT_Tuimoloau x @sonnystyles_ pic.twitter.com/QZbuEyjN7Y — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) October 28, 2023

Still probably need to see a little more from the offense

It may not look how you want it to look, but THIS Ohio State team can win a national championship THIS season. This defense is ELITE and the offense has enough playmakers. — Mekka Don (@MekkaDonMusic) October 29, 2023

Looks like everyone should be around for the stretch run

On Emeka Egbuka: “I do feel really confident we’ll get him back next week.” Day said Egbuka was close to playing tonight, but Ohio State decided to hold him out one more week. — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) October 29, 2023

Someone was ready to cook

This is standard protocol

Ohio State has beaten 3 of the 4 teams that people said Ohio St was going to lose to this year. @ ND

Penn State

@ Wisconsin That sound you hear Ohio St fans is the haters moving the goal post, and either saying those teams suck or no one thought Ohio State would lose 4 games. pic.twitter.com/S49zi97leP — Joseph (@BuckeyevsTworld) October 29, 2023

As they say ... "you don't know what you got until it's gone"

A healthy TreVeyon Henderson gives Ohio State an entirely different feel. Not sure I really appreciated that enough early in the year. — Brendan Gulick (@brendangulick22) October 29, 2023

Talk about your unreal stats

Ohio State opponents are 2-22 on third downs after the last 6 quarters. — Tony Gerdeman (@TonyGerdeman) October 29, 2023

I mean, this rings pretty true

Ohio State games really are an experience. Buckeye fans in the 1st half: I hate Kyle McCord & want Ryan Day fired to the moon. Buckeye fans in the 4th quarter: Ok. Good win. End of game & the entire week that follows: WE ARE BETTER THAN EVERYONE. DONT YOU DARE QUESTION US!!!! — Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) October 29, 2023

