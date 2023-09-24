Social media reacts to Ohio State’s epic win over Notre Dame

Yogi Berra said it best… “It ain’t over, till it’s over.” And this one went the distance to become an instant classic.

After getting stopped on fourth down, things looked bleak for Ohio State. But shades of the Penn State version of J.T. Tuimoloau showed up with a sack and a near interception, forcing Notre Dame to punt giving the Buckeyes one last shot.

And then … much maligned by a few vocal Ohio State fans during the game, Kyle McCord made the throws he needed to make, getting OSU to the 1-yard line. Then, with just three seconds left, Chip Trayanum punched it in the end zone and a collective roar exploded from Buckeye Nation.

Let’s take a look at some of the best reactions from social media to this epic win over the Fighting Irish.

We love fiery Ryan Day!

Ryan Day had some STRONG WORDS for Lou Holtz & the haters following Ohio State’s win over Notre Dame 😳 pic.twitter.com/cBvicDZ7MJ — College Football Report (@CFBRep) September 24, 2023

Nope, we always believed!

NEVER A DOUBT. Ohio State scores with just three seconds left in the game to defeat Notre Dame 17-14! | https://t.co/BCmUrqxUzR pic.twitter.com/GAs4pka86u — 10TV (@10TV) September 24, 2023

Haters gonna hate

I hate everything and every #OhioState fan in this bar. #NotreDame — Sean Gallagher (@GallagherRadio) September 24, 2023

Time to make this an annual affair?

College football deserves Ohio State-Notre Dame every year. Get it together Notre Dame and join the Big Ten. — Blake Freeman (@BlakeFreeman33) September 24, 2023

Bring that heart rate back down

That Notre Dame game with Ohio State raised my blood pressure more than it should have. Wow! What a finish! — Steve. 💙💙🏈🏈⚾️⚾️ (@StevenB1953) September 24, 2023

That is a long time...

Ohio against the world!

Ohio Against The World pic.twitter.com/5Qi5oBV2pz — Caroline Rice (@carolinerice19) September 24, 2023

What a time to be alive!

Inside the booth in the final play! Couldn’t hide my emotion, what a time to be alive Bucks win. Ohio against the world pic.twitter.com/K1zDlSz1gz — Joey Feerer (@JoeyFeerer) September 24, 2023

