Social media reacts to Ohio State’s epic win over Notre Dame

Mark Russell
·2 min read

Yogi Berra said it best… “It ain’t over, till it’s over.” And this one went the distance to become an instant classic.

After getting stopped on fourth down, things looked bleak for Ohio State. But shades of the Penn State version of J.T. Tuimoloau showed up with a sack and a near interception, forcing Notre Dame to punt giving the Buckeyes one last shot.

And then … much maligned by a few vocal Ohio State fans during the game, Kyle McCord made the throws he needed to make, getting OSU to the 1-yard line. Then, with just three seconds left, Chip Trayanum punched it in the end zone and a collective roar exploded from Buckeye Nation.

Let’s take a look at some of the best reactions from social media to this epic win over the Fighting Irish.

We love fiery Ryan Day!

Nope, we always believed!

Haters gonna hate

Time to make this an annual affair?

Bring that heart rate back down

That is a long time...

Ohio against the world!

What a time to be alive!

