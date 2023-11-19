Social media reacts to Ohio State’s domination over Minnesota

The Ohio State football team is officially 11-0 and has a date set with the Michigan Wolverines for the right to play in the Big Ten Championship. The Buckeyes rolled past Minnesota in the last game before The Game.

Ryan Day’s club has continued to look like a team on a mission and seems to be playing their best football in the month of November. One of the reasons for the improved play is a healthy TreVeyon Henderson. With Henderson on the field, the Buckeyes look like a complete team.

Social media was impressed with the Ohio State win as well. Let’s take a look at some of the best takes from X (formerly Twitter).

Tommy might have the slight advantage

Ryan Day said Tommy Eichenberg will be back for Ohio State next week vs. Michigan. Day said Eichenberg was "ready to go" against Minnesota, but "I had to pull him back. It was almost a fistfight, but I won. … He wanted to play." — Chase Brown (@chaseabrown__) November 19, 2023

A tradition unlike any other

Minnesota v. Ohio State is a rivalry that produced this iconic moment: “Dilly Bar” Dan eating his namesake in the snow. pic.twitter.com/tH7fuQy5Cg — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 18, 2023

Somewhat overmatched

Minnesota vs. Ohio State is like watching those halftime games when the mascots play the kids. pic.twitter.com/4PvOQfUeLE — Rachel Ramsey (@RachelRamsey44) November 18, 2023

Let's hear it for the seniors

Senior running back @okmiyan_ Williams all smiles ahead of Ohio State’s matchup versus Minnesota. The back will be honored among 20 other Buckeyes on senior day‼️ pic.twitter.com/POlumEIwIX — Lantern Sports (@LanternSports) November 18, 2023

So much talent to evaluate

Oops... (if you know you know)

“I just talked to #Gophers P.J. Fleck and he said Minnesota is going to beat Ohio State by 40 points on Saturday.” -Charissa Thompson pic.twitter.com/xVOKIc7RQE — GopherHole.com (@GopherHole) November 17, 2023

Game Over

It's offically rivalry week

Welcome to the best week of the year. pic.twitter.com/AfQYc8oUHS — Eleven Warriors (@11W) November 19, 2023

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire