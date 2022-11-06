Social media reacts to Ohio State’s win over Northwestern

Whew. The only professions that thought that Northwestern would take Ohio State into the fourth quarter Saturday afternoon are fortune tellers and weathermen apparently. That’s because — it happened — and mostly because mother nature threw gusty winds and a lot of rain at Ryan Field in Evanston.

Usually, the social media app known as Twitter is celebratory when Ohio State wins a football game, but we had a little bit of a mixed bag this weekend with a win that didn’t impress too many folks.

Undaunted and undeterred, we still like to find some of the best Twitter reactions and share them with you after every game. Here are the best sound-offs on Elon’s new app during and after Ohio State found a way to win on the road against Northwestern.

You can have your cake and eat it too

Ohio State fans will be the most critical of Ohio State's play in that first half, followed closely by fans of teams that won't play north of the Mason-Dixon line either ever or beyond September. — Kevin Noon (@Kevin_Noon) November 5, 2022

Well then

I don’t want to see a single excuse about the weather from Ohio State. Northwestern is AWFUL. If you can’t just line up and bully them, be quiet. — Kyle Rowland (@KyleRowland) November 5, 2022

A sigh and a win to walk off with

Shoutout 𝓑𝓾𝓬𝓴𝓮𝔂𝓮 𝓝𝓪𝓽𝓲𝓸𝓷‼️

The energy you brought today was felt. pic.twitter.com/P6U4muvpA6 — Ohio State Buckeyes 🌰 (@OhioStAthletics) November 5, 2022

Was this a part of the midterm elections we didn't know about?

Northwestern has a lead on Ohio State. Stop the count. pic.twitter.com/bZdxoTdEcn — Inside NU (@insidenu) November 5, 2022

Oh no, not this guy again ...

Northwestern leading Ohio State 7-0 so I’m sure @CFBPlayoff committee will drop Buckeyes in rankings for trailing. Oh wait, forgot, that only pertains to TCU. Nm — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 5, 2022

Someone is precisely 795.8 miles away from the correct stadium

Just a Tennessee fan at the Ohio State-Northwestern game pic.twitter.com/DrcYR8BCn9 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 5, 2022

As usual, disregarding the body of work and instead going by one week

Absolute embarrassing effort by Ohio State today against a 1-7 Northwestern team. This is not the number 2 team in the country. I expect them to drop in the rankings on Tuesday. — Big Game Boomer (@BigGameBoomer) November 5, 2022

Our friends at the Columbus Dispatch telling it like it is

Thought Ohio State could be due for an emotional letdown after winning at Penn State and facing an 11 a.m. local kickoff in bad weather in a still stadium, but this is a level of sleepwalking seemingly unimaginable for a national championship favorite. — Joey Kaufman (@joeyrkaufman) November 5, 2022

We see what you did there

Everyone knows we play with H(e)art. pic.twitter.com/EkQYwce64H — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) November 5, 2022

Uh ... what?

Let's be clear: What Ohio State is doing is a natural human response to this situation, especially for young people. Problem is, nobody gave Clemson grace for being human in much more defensible circumstances. So we have to apply the standard evenly across the board. — William Qualkinbush (@QualkTalk) November 5, 2022

Actually kind of surprised Brutus didn't take off like Mary Poppins here with that wind

Yeah Ohio State scored a touchdown but watch Brutus celebrate with an umbrella at the end. pic.twitter.com/VeUAdchRCO — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) November 5, 2022

But what about the running game?

During his ESPN postgame interview, Day says "I've never seen anything like" the weather conditions Ohio State played in at Northwestern. — Griffin Strom (@GriffinStrom3) November 5, 2022

Some perspective on the wind

The wind for Ohio State vs Northwestern 😳

pic.twitter.com/TbdpUarVbg — PFF College (@PFF_College) November 5, 2022

Most impressive (said in my best Darth Vader voice)

BREAKING: Ohio State has now broken the FBS record for consecutive games scoring 20+ points. The Buckeyes have now done it in 70 straight games, breaking Oklahoma's record of 69. pic.twitter.com/a6STeLoBnY — 247Sports (@247Sports) November 5, 2022

Hmmm, he might be onto something

Georgia struggling against Missouri and winning by 4 Vs. Ohio State struggling against Northwestern in 50 mph winds and winning by 2 scores pic.twitter.com/QsP4ikwdjW — The Buckeye State (@TheBuckeyeSt) November 5, 2022

How about the fact that Ohio State has more 4 and 5 stars and potential NFL draft picks than almost every team?

Ohio State does not belong in the top 5. You can’t change my mind. — ℂ𝕠𝕝𝕖 🤙🏼 (@VFL_Cole) November 5, 2022

But Northwestern only scored 7 points ...

It’s amazing how Ohio State is having to deal with the weather elements and their opponent Northwestern is not. That’s incredible. — Zachary Ross (@zross12) November 5, 2022

But is he a better runner than passer? (If you know you know)

Can we blow this up? Some of y'all need a life and perspective on the game of football.

Have to be honest for a second. Ohio State played terrible today, and for a number of reasons. But some of you are absolutely miserable and need a sedative. Go take a nap, take a walk, take a big deep breath. — Bryan (@BryanH_4256) November 5, 2022

Also a very good point. There are folks that wanted to fire Jim Tressel during the 2002 campaign.

Ohio State football has been so good for decades that people lose their minds when Buckeyes are not up 28-0 at Halftime. The 2002 Championship team had four super ugly road wins. All that matters is the W. — Toledo Player (@305Buckeye) November 5, 2022

This is actually pretty funny

The official theme song of Ohio State fans right now. 🌧️ pic.twitter.com/KISqFHJvPS — Don Thomas (@REALDonThomas) November 5, 2022

This is so true.

Later in the season Ohio State is not going to be able to just “out-talent” teams. They’re going to have to be more disciplined, consistent, tougher, have better playcalling, and play with urgency. But in the meantime, take all of your wins. ALL of them. #Buckeyes — Mekka Don (@MekkaDonMusic) November 5, 2022

A very poor attempt at being funny. If not, it gets the award for the worst take on Twitter today.

Would Ohio State be the 5th or 6th best team in the ACC Atlantic??? @joelklatt — Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) November 5, 2022

