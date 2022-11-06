Social media reacts to Ohio State’s win over Northwestern

Whew. The only professions that thought that Northwestern would take Ohio State into the fourth quarter Saturday afternoon are fortune tellers and weathermen apparently. That’s because — it happened — and mostly because mother nature threw gusty winds and a lot of rain at Ryan Field in Evanston.

Usually, the social media app known as Twitter is celebratory when Ohio State wins a football game, but we had a little bit of a mixed bag this weekend with a win that didn’t impress too many folks.

Undaunted and undeterred, we still like to find some of the best Twitter reactions and share them with you after every game. Here are the best sound-offs on Elon’s new app during and after Ohio State found a way to win on the road against Northwestern.

You can have your cake and eat it too

Well then

A sigh and a win to walk off with

Was this a part of the midterm elections we didn't know about?

Oh no, not this guy again ...

Someone is precisely 795.8 miles away from the correct stadium

As usual, disregarding the body of work and instead going by one week

Our friends at the Columbus Dispatch telling it like it is

We see what you did there

Uh ... what?

Actually kind of surprised Brutus didn't take off like Mary Poppins here with that wind

But what about the running game?

Some perspective on the wind

Most impressive (said in my best Darth Vader voice)

Hmmm, he might be onto something

How about the fact that Ohio State has more 4 and 5 stars and potential NFL draft picks than almost every team?

But Northwestern only scored 7 points ...

But is he a better runner than passer? (If you know you know)

Can we blow this up? Some of y'all need a life and perspective on the game of football.

Also a very good point. There are folks that wanted to fire Jim Tressel during the 2002 campaign.

This is actually pretty funny

This is so true.

A very poor attempt at being funny. If not, it gets the award for the worst take on Twitter today.

