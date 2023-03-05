Social media reacts to officiating and more in Arkansas’ 88-79 loss to No. 23 Kentucky

In their regular season game, the Razorbacks fell to No. 23 Kentucky in frustrating fashion on Saturday afternoon.

A lot of Arkansas’ same issues that have been plaguing them in conference play were prevalent again today. Missed free throws, missed layups, paint defense and, of course, questionable officiating.

The officiating played a crucial role at two points on Saturday. Kentucky center Oscar Tshiebwe elbowed Arkansas’ Makhel Mitchell in the first half and wasn’t assessed a flagrant foul or ejected. Both of which would be correct according the rulebook. Then in the second half, Arkansas’ Devo Davis was ejected for voicing his frustration in animated manner after being called for back-to-back fouls.

There were countless other missed calls throughout the game, but these two moments were the biggest, and social media – as always – was on fire after both incidents happened.

Here’s some of the best reactions to the officiating and more in Arkansas’ 88-79 loss to Kentucky on Saturday.

It's still hard to believe that Tshiebwe wasn't ejected

Oscar Tshiebwe has 10 points but should be in the locker room. I still cannot believe he was not tossed out. Apparently you can just violently and intentionally throw an elbow at someone’s head and it’s okay. Shameful @SECOfficiating. — Trey Biddy (@TreyBiddy) March 4, 2023

Very creative and hilarious fan art. 10/10

Oscar gearing up for the second half in the lockeroom (via I/hogsheadline) pic.twitter.com/tIdbEcYoyU — Josh Teeter (@joshteeter01) March 4, 2023

Pretty spot-on summation of the game

Nothing went right for Hogs today. Couldn’t make layups. Missed free throws. Couldn’t come up with the big defensive stops when they needed them most, & atrocious officiating that led to horrible flow & one of the Hogs best players ejected while Oscar stayed in for 2 bows. Woof. — John Nabors (@BuzzJohnNabors) March 4, 2023

This was called a common foul

I really don’t understand how this is not a flagrant 2

pic.twitter.com/uPtWl53QUj — Josh Teeter (@joshteeter01) March 4, 2023

Throwing an elbow = common foul apparently

NOT EVEN A FLAGRANT 1!!!!!! — Harristotle (@That_Guy_Harris) March 4, 2023

Yes, open shots and free throws need to be made in order to win

Does it matter how “long” “tall” and “athletic” you are if you can’t make open shots or free throws? My answer is “probably not.” — TXrazorback (@craceyguy) March 4, 2023

It was a rough stretch for Graham against Tshiebwe

For the "why doesn't Graham play more" crowd, he has been in the game for two defensive possessions and allowed two buckets. He quickly checks out. — Andrew Hutchinson (@NWAHutch) March 4, 2023

Refs were bad, but Arkansas couldn't stop Reeves

I'm sure the Sunday apology from Birmingham will make this all feel so much better. Arkansas imploding in the second half with the help of some awful officiating and a red-hot Antonio Reeves. #WPS — Connor Goodson (@ConnorGoodson) March 4, 2023

Re: Devo's ejection. I'm sure Hog fans will agree with this take.

Devo has to be smarter there… — JC Hoops (@JacksonCollier) March 4, 2023

*whispers* This is true. Very true.

No matter what you want to blame it on if they hit Free Throws they are winning — Rashad Landers II 🇭🇹 (@rashadlanders1) March 4, 2023

When you only get 2 points from your big men, it's hard to win

Would be nice to have more than two points from the twins too… — Josh Teeter (@joshteeter01) March 4, 2023

Some fans couldn't bear to watch the end of the game

Y’all. I had to turn it off. My blood is boiling. Please tell me good news. — Laura Prejean (@rzbckgrl) March 4, 2023

Arkansas legend Oliver Miller chimes in

Do some of the guys really feel they are one and done?. Let me explain something to you. If you can't handle playing in the SEC, how you going to make it in the NBA? SEC ACC BIG 10 are top 3 toughest conferences. #WPS — Oliver Miller (@Omiller03) March 4, 2023

Devo's ejection resulted in a six-point possession for UK. Yikes.

The Devo ejection resulted in a six-point possession for Kentucky and it has built a double-digit lead. It's 55-45 Wildcats with 11:43 left. The Hogs are just 2 of 15 on layups, per the stat broadcast. — Andrew Hutchinson (@NWAHutch) March 4, 2023

Hog fans, try to not be like Brandon here

hopefully he’s better with real estate than his basketball takes. what an idiot pic.twitter.com/OHVRSVzGgt — big content guy (@bigcontentguy) March 4, 2023

Muss isn't feeling sorry for anyone

“We’re certainly not going to feel sorry for anyone who’s had injuries.” -Eric Musselman postgame when asked about Kentucky’s performance despite not having Cason Wallace — ESPN Arkansas & HitThatLine.com (@HitThatLineAR) March 4, 2023

This is quite the scorching hot take

I feel like Muss is done here. But then I’m sitting at Twin Peaks drinking Mules, so I could always feel differently tomorrow. Not that it matters. — Jim Harris (@jimharris360) March 4, 2023

Just an average Kentucky fan calling Arkansas players thugs

Musselman prefers thugs. Period. No surprise. You reap what you sow. @RazorbackMBB cry some more 😂😂😂 — k (@Kudge5) March 4, 2023

Kamani Johnson shows love for Arkansas on Senior Day

Can’t explain the love i have for y’all man #WPS forever 🤞🏾❤️ https://t.co/PhRkMocQn6 — Mani ™ (@KamaniJohnson20) March 4, 2023

It's March. Let the madness begin.

Turning our attention to SEC Tournament pic.twitter.com/dy7SVgp7z9 — Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) March 4, 2023

