Social media reacts to officiating and more in Arkansas’ 88-79 loss to No. 23 Kentucky

Connor Goodson
·5 min read

In their regular season game, the Razorbacks fell to No. 23 Kentucky in frustrating fashion on Saturday afternoon.

A lot of Arkansas’ same issues that have been plaguing them in conference play were prevalent again today. Missed free throws, missed layups, paint defense and, of course, questionable officiating.

The officiating played a crucial role at two points on Saturday. Kentucky center Oscar Tshiebwe elbowed Arkansas’ Makhel Mitchell in the first half  and wasn’t assessed a flagrant foul or ejected. Both of which would be correct according the rulebook. Then in the second half,  Arkansas’ Devo Davis was ejected for voicing his frustration in animated manner after being called for back-to-back fouls.

There were countless other missed calls throughout the game, but these two moments were the biggest, and social media – as always – was on fire after both incidents happened.

Here’s some of the best reactions to the officiating and more in Arkansas’ 88-79 loss to Kentucky on Saturday.

It's still hard to believe that Tshiebwe wasn't ejected

Very creative and hilarious fan art. 10/10

Pretty spot-on summation of the game

This was called a common foul

Throwing an elbow = common foul apparently

Yes, open shots and free throws need to be made in order to win

It was a rough stretch for Graham against Tshiebwe

Refs were bad, but Arkansas couldn't stop Reeves

Re: Devo's ejection. I'm sure Hog fans will agree with this take.

*whispers* This is true. Very true.

When you only get 2 points from your big men, it's hard to win

Some fans couldn't bear to watch the end of the game

Arkansas legend Oliver Miller chimes in

Devo's ejection resulted in a six-point possession for UK. Yikes.

Hog fans, try to not be like Brandon here

Muss isn't feeling sorry for anyone

This is quite the scorching hot take

Just an average Kentucky fan calling Arkansas players thugs

Kamani Johnson shows love for Arkansas on Senior Day

It's March. Let the madness begin.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire

Recommended Stories