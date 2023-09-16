Social media reacts to officiating during Notre Dame-Central Michigan

I have a personal philosophy of not bashing officials consistently during sporting events. Some fans do it until the cows come home. I just want to see how teams play and the results that come from that. Unless there’s a really egregious error by a game’s officials, I typically prefer to stay out of the bashing.

However, the first half of Notre Dame’s game against Central Michigan made it clear that a subpar crew was assigned to the game. I’m not particularly concerned about the calls the officials have made, but they definitely have taken too long to make penalty calls, conduct replay reviews and even determine where the ball is. That slows the game down, and while more time watching football is good in theory, the increase in dead time makes it excruciating.

The first half took over an hour and a half to play, and there is little doubt that the officials influenced that. Here are some tweets that agree:

Tony Simeone

What’s going on here? — Tony Simeone (@TonySimeonePxP) September 16, 2023

Douglas Farmer

This week's "games are not that much shorter" numbers will need an asterisk for these refs adding 20 real-time minutes to the first quarter at Notre Dame. — Douglas Farmer (@D_Farmer) September 16, 2023

Mason Plummer

Every week, I’m more and more shocked by how bad referees are — Mason (@MasonPlummer_) September 16, 2023

Mike Wernert

Rough first quarter for these refs in the Notre Dame vs Central Michigan game. — Mike Wernert (@Mike_Wernert) September 16, 2023

Joshua Vincent

Who was least prepared to play today: Notre dame’s defense or the refs? — Joshua Vincent (@jcvincen) September 16, 2023

Joe Spears

The refs in this Notre Dame game are having the worst game of their lives holy damn… — Joe Spears (@joe_spears7) September 16, 2023

Jack Sacco

I want to be a ref for the next Notre Dame game. — Jack Sacco (@JackSacco) September 16, 2023

Brad Powers

Stop the Central Michigan/Notre Dame game immediately and get these officials off the field!!! This is embarrassing stuff. — Brad Powers (@BradPowers7) September 16, 2023

Stephen Arato

The best player for Central Michigan today? The Refs🙄🙄🙄 — stephen arato. pronoun F/U (@stephenarato) September 16, 2023

Joshua Tapper

These refs for ND and Central Michigan don’t seem to know what they’re doing. — Joshua Tapper (@TapCityBaby) September 16, 2023

John Breneman Jr.

#irish are these refs kidding me. this is horrible. go back to Pee Wee. i'm applying next year. #NotreDame — John Breneman, Jr. (@JohnBrenemanJr) September 16, 2023

LJ Sabin

WHAT!? MICKEY DIDNT TOUCH HIM!! HE TRIPPED OVER HIS OWN FEET!!! These refs need to be fired! #NotreDame — LJ Sabin (@3EyesBlind_13) September 16, 2023

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire