Social media reacts to officials missing an obvious Alabama facemask

It’s just the first quarter of the Iron Bowl but the officials have already made an impact on the game.

After Alabama scored a touchdown on their opening drive, Brian Battie elected to return the ensuing kickoff and his facemask was clearly grabbed by the Crimson Tide defender.

However, the refs missed the call and actually flew a flag on Auburn for a block in the back. The missed penalty forced Auburn to start the drive on their own six-yard line.

The missed call fired up Auburn fans who took to social media to react to the terrible call, here is a look at the top reactions as well as the play that started the controversy.

WTF @SECOfficiating you are a bunch of dumbasses…. way to go @GregSankey never cease to amaze the entire @NCAAFootball – even Gary Danielson was all over this one…. we should just walk off the field… we know who you want to win… pic.twitter.com/xxtVgQjuKM — Tiger3P 🏴‍☠️ (@Tiger3P) November 25, 2023

Lol they didn’t even call this pic.twitter.com/bSDsU7ljnm — BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) November 25, 2023

I’m blind

I’m deaf

I wanna be a ref. — Kim 🙋🏻‍♀️ (@kimt205) November 25, 2023

I think that facemask could be seen from the international space station — Auburn Memes (@AuburnMemes) November 25, 2023

There was a flag on this play. On Auburn. pic.twitter.com/3Gs4bYeVsd — Barstool SEC (@SECBarstool) November 25, 2023

hahahahahahaha — joshdub (@joshdub_) November 25, 2023

That genuinely might be the most egregious no-call I’ve ever seen — AU_Propaganda (@AuPropaganda) November 25, 2023

Surely referees wouldn’t blow a call in the iron bowl, right? Right???? — Drunk Aubie (@DrunkAubie) November 25, 2023

Does ⁦@AlabamaFTBL⁩ just pay 💰 the ⁦@SECOfficials⁩ on the field at the 50 yard line prior to the games because they know they can get away with it. pic.twitter.com/wuDF2p4FNf — Gray Absher (@GrayAbsher) November 25, 2023

dude he tried to take his head off lmaooo — brandie (@brandieeemac) November 25, 2023

Maybe the worst no call face mask in the history of college football — Kyle (@AllAubarn) November 25, 2023

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire