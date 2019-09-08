Social media reacts: Now THAT’s Oregon football

It has been 294 days since the Ducks have run out of the Autzen Stadium tunnel; 294 days since the fans wearing all yellow could scream "O" with their team on defense; 294 days since "Shout!" plays at the end of the third quarter; 294 days since Oregon football last played in Eugene. 

That all changed this evening as the No. 16 Oregon Ducks hosted the visiting Nevada Wolf Pack. 

After a disappointing week one loss to the Auburn Tigers on neutral ground, the Ducks bounced back in a big way. Lead by their senior quarterback Justin Herbert, 11 different players scored in a 77-6 dominant win. Did it feel like old Oregon football to anyone else?

And of course, senior linebacker Troy Dye took some time to enjoy one of his favorite Autzen Stadium traditions:

Next up: The Ducks host Montana at 7:45 p.m. (PT) on Saturday in Eugene, Oregon.

