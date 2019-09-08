Social media reacts: Now THAT’s Oregon football

It has been 294 days since the Ducks have run out of the Autzen Stadium tunnel; 294 days since the fans wearing all yellow could scream "O" with their team on defense; 294 days since "Shout!" plays at the end of the third quarter; 294 days since Oregon football last played in Eugene.

That all changed this evening as the No. 16 Oregon Ducks hosted the visiting Nevada Wolf Pack.

And we are off for the @oregonfootball home opener! It really never gets old🏈 #goducks pic.twitter.com/FZcZ08dvWH — Bri Amaranthus (@BriAmaranthus) September 7, 2019

After a disappointing week one loss to the Auburn Tigers on neutral ground, the Ducks bounced back in a big way. Lead by their senior quarterback Justin Herbert, 11 different players scored in a 77-6 dominant win. Did it feel like old Oregon football to anyone else?

This has turned into a good old fashioned Oregon football ass whooping https://t.co/s81PwzP0w2 — Barstool Ducks (@BarstoolDucks) September 8, 2019

Justin Herbert joins Marcus Mariota and Joey Harrington as the only QBs in @oregonfootball history with multiple games with 5 pass TD. pic.twitter.com/kpoqcuhCjl — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) September 8, 2019

All 11 touchdowns were scored by 11 different players. WILD. https://t.co/uhXH8muZCZ — Bri Amaranthus (@BriAmaranthus) September 8, 2019

And of course, senior linebacker Troy Dye took some time to enjoy one of his favorite Autzen Stadium traditions:

Troy Dye dancing to Shout is the best #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/2BSDj7seaz — Jonathan Adams (@JonathanAdams) September 8, 2019

Next up: The Ducks host Montana at 7:45 p.m. (PT) on Saturday in Eugene, Oregon.

Social media reacts: Now THATs Oregon football originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest