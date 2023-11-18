Advertisement

Social media reacts to Notre Dame’s Audric Estime’s rushing touchdown

Geoffrey Clark
·2 min read

It took until the second half, but Notre Dame finally is treating Wake Forest like the inferior opponent it is. The game has been opened up, and the Irish appear they will have a successful senior day. Helping make that possible is this 2-yard touchdown run by Audric Estime, who was set up nicely by a Deacons penalty and a couple of big completions by Sam Hartman:

Although not a senior, Estime is eligible for the upcoming NFL draft, and it would be a shock if didn’t enter it. He’s proven beyond a doubt this season that he’s ready for the next level, although the decision about whether to jump early is up to him. If this is his final game at Notre Dame Stadium, he at least has given the venue one last thing to remember him by.

Here are some of the more notable reactions on social media to Estime’s score:

Tyler Horka

One Foot Down

Greg Slusarski

Matt Lucas

Christian Moran

Heath Johnson

David Thomas

Angelo Di Carlo

Chuck Freeby

Jack Soble

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire