Social media reacts to Notre Dame’s Audric Estime’s rushing touchdown
It took until the second half, but Notre Dame finally is treating Wake Forest like the inferior opponent it is. The game has been opened up, and the Irish appear they will have a successful senior day. Helping make that possible is this 2-yard touchdown run by Audric Estime, who was set up nicely by a Deacons penalty and a couple of big completions by Sam Hartman:
Audric Estime really is a touchdown machine. #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/uhSmtS8QWo
— Notre Dame on NBC (@NDonNBC) November 18, 2023
Although not a senior, Estime is eligible for the upcoming NFL draft, and it would be a shock if didn’t enter it. He’s proven beyond a doubt this season that he’s ready for the next level, although the decision about whether to jump early is up to him. If this is his final game at Notre Dame Stadium, he at least has given the venue one last thing to remember him by.
Here are some of the more notable reactions on social media to Estime’s score:
Tyler Horka
Audric Estimé touchdown, his 14th of the year.
Notre Dame is officially routing Wake Forest.
31-7
— Tyler Horka (@tbhorka) November 18, 2023
One Foot Down
DAMSHA BUA AUDRIC ESTIME DOES HIS THING pic.twitter.com/iYqxgAdGPF
— One Foot Down (@OneFootDown) November 18, 2023
Greg Slusarski
Audric Estime!!! Touchdown Irish!!! ☘️☘️☘️
— Greg Slusarski (@gregslusarski02) November 18, 2023
Matt Lucas
Estime cracks the endzone with a two-yard score. Notre Dame out in front 31-7.
Clean drive, there have been few of those.
— Matt Lucas (@Matt_LucasTGN) November 18, 2023
Christian Moran
ESTIME !!!
— Christian Moran (@cmorann_) November 18, 2023
Heath Johnson
Estime with the TD #NDFootball #NotreDame #IrishFootball 🍀
— Heath Johnson (@HeathJohnson617) November 18, 2023
David Thomas
TOUCHDOWN #IRISH!!!! ESTIME!!!!
— David Thomas (@dthomas2003) November 18, 2023
Angelo Di Carlo
Touchdown Irish!
Was that the final time Audric Estime rushes for a touhdown at Notre Dame Stadium?
Notre Dame extends the lead to 31-7 with 5:22 left in the 3rd quarter.
— Angelo Di Carlo (@angdicarlo) November 18, 2023
Chuck Freeby
Audric Estime walks into the end zone from two yards out and it's 31-7 Irish with 5:22 to go in the 3rd.
— Chuck Freeby 46 Sports (@46Sports) November 18, 2023
Jack Soble
Heck of a game from Rico Flores Jr. so far. He sets up first-and-goal, which Audric Estimé punches in. 31-7 Notre Dame, and this one is pretty much sealed up.
— Jack Soble (@jacksoble56) November 18, 2023