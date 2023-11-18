Social media reacts to Notre Dame’s Audric Estime’s rushing touchdown

It took until the second half, but Notre Dame finally is treating Wake Forest like the inferior opponent it is. The game has been opened up, and the Irish appear they will have a successful senior day. Helping make that possible is this 2-yard touchdown run by Audric Estime, who was set up nicely by a Deacons penalty and a couple of big completions by Sam Hartman:

Audric Estime really is a touchdown machine. #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/uhSmtS8QWo — Notre Dame on NBC (@NDonNBC) November 18, 2023

Although not a senior, Estime is eligible for the upcoming NFL draft, and it would be a shock if didn’t enter it. He’s proven beyond a doubt this season that he’s ready for the next level, although the decision about whether to jump early is up to him. If this is his final game at Notre Dame Stadium, he at least has given the venue one last thing to remember him by.

Here are some of the more notable reactions on social media to Estime’s score:

Tyler Horka

Audric Estimé touchdown, his 14th of the year. Notre Dame is officially routing Wake Forest. 31-7 — Tyler Horka (@tbhorka) November 18, 2023

One Foot Down

DAMSHA BUA AUDRIC ESTIME DOES HIS THING pic.twitter.com/iYqxgAdGPF — One Foot Down (@OneFootDown) November 18, 2023

Greg Slusarski

Audric Estime!!! Touchdown Irish!!! ☘️☘️☘️ — Greg Slusarski (@gregslusarski02) November 18, 2023

Matt Lucas

Estime cracks the endzone with a two-yard score. Notre Dame out in front 31-7. Clean drive, there have been few of those. — Matt Lucas (@Matt_LucasTGN) November 18, 2023

Christian Moran

ESTIME !!! — Christian Moran (@cmorann_) November 18, 2023

Angelo Di Carlo

Touchdown Irish! Was that the final time Audric Estime rushes for a touhdown at Notre Dame Stadium? Notre Dame extends the lead to 31-7 with 5:22 left in the 3rd quarter. — Angelo Di Carlo (@angdicarlo) November 18, 2023

Audric Estime walks into the end zone from two yards out and it's 31-7 Irish with 5:22 to go in the 3rd. — Chuck Freeby 46 Sports (@46Sports) November 18, 2023

Jack Soble

Heck of a game from Rico Flores Jr. so far. He sets up first-and-goal, which Audric Estimé punches in. 31-7 Notre Dame, and this one is pretty much sealed up. — Jack Soble (@jacksoble56) November 18, 2023

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire