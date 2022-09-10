Social media reacts to Notre Dame’s shocking upset loss to Marshall

Notre Dame fans took a lot of joy in LSU’s suffering after its Week 1 loss against Florida State in Brian Kelly’s debut. But things in South Bend aren’t going any better.

New coach Marcus Freeman entered Saturday with an 0-2 record, and that moved to 0-3 after a shocking upset loss against Marshall on Saturday. Fighting Irish quarterbacks combined to throw three interceptions as the Thundering Herd scored a 26-21 win.

While last week’s respectable loss at Ohio State was understandable, this one was not. And any time Notre Dame drops a game like this, you can expect there will be jokes at its expense. Here were some of the best reactions.

I’m sure in some way Brian Kelly cost Notre Dame this game today… I don’t know how but he did #geauxIrish — Ltwo4 (@LesterHebert) September 10, 2022

I thought Notre Dame was supposed to be good after Brian Kelly left? He was holding y’all back I though — DeBate (@debatedennis) September 10, 2022

Notre Dame remains winless all-time against the Sun Belt — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 10, 2022

to be fair to notre dame "thundering herd" is a VERY biblical curse-type name — Ryan Nanni (@celebrityhottub) September 10, 2022

why did anybody expect Marshall, a school which produced Randy Moss, to lose to Notre Dame, a school which has never produced any football players as good as Randy Moss — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) September 10, 2022

Marshall got paid $1.25 million and beat Notre Dame. — T'N'T College Football Podcast (@TNTCollegeFoot1) September 10, 2022

Notre Dame fans… welcome to the club! pic.twitter.com/e4JkAmyddb — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 10, 2022

So… Notre Dame isn’t as good as we thought. And this also looks bad on Ohio State. — Mr. Snell (@theebigbossSS) September 10, 2022

Loud cheers from the Georgia crowd as the video board shows Notre Dame lose to Marshall pic.twitter.com/WEfuQc6z6A — Reggie Chatman Jr. (@ReggieChatman) September 10, 2022

Wisconsin, Notre Dame, and Texas A&M pic.twitter.com/6gWngICOgq — BetRivers Sportsbook (@BetRivers) September 10, 2022

Texas A&M and Notre Dame losing in the same day would be *chef's kiss. Bama woulda lost to if Ewers doesn't get hurt. Great day. — NOLA Sports Fanatic (@NOLASportsFreak) September 10, 2022

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire