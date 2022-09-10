Breaking News:

No. 6 Texas A&M stunned at home by Appalachian State

Social media reacts to Notre Dame’s shocking upset loss to Marshall

Tyler Nettuno
·2 min read

Notre Dame fans took a lot of joy in LSU’s suffering after its Week 1 loss against Florida State in Brian Kelly’s debut. But things in South Bend aren’t going any better.

New coach Marcus Freeman entered Saturday with an 0-2 record, and that moved to 0-3 after a shocking upset loss against Marshall on Saturday. Fighting Irish quarterbacks combined to throw three interceptions as the Thundering Herd scored a 26-21 win.

While last week’s respectable loss at Ohio State was understandable, this one was not. And any time Notre Dame drops a game like this, you can expect there will be jokes at its expense. Here were some of the best reactions.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire

Recommended Stories