Social media reacts to North Carolina’s rebound win over Virginia Tech

The North Carolina Tar Heels were able to avoid a losing streak on Saturday, taking down Virginia Tech 96-81 in the Dean Dome.

With the win, North Carolina holds their lead in the Atlantic Coast Conference as Duke is a half-game back while Virginia is a full game back of the Tar Heels. It was a game in which UNC really needed to bounce back after a loss on the road at Syracuse and with six games remaining going into this one, they really couldn’t afford any upset losses.

That’s especially the case with them holding a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament for the first reveal on Saturday.

The Tar Heels got it done including a big second-half performance from Armando Bacot who had a 25-point, 12-rebound double-double. They also got 20 points from RJ Davis who hit some big shots in that second half to keep UNC ahead.

North Carolina now gets a week off before heading to Charlottesville to face off against Virginia next Saturday. It’s a HUGE game in the ACC as the Tar Heels look to finish strong over the next few weeks.

Let’s see how social media reacted to this big Tar Heels’ win on Saturday.

Hubert should be happy!

This will likely be a box score that Hubert Davis will appreciate. Contributions from quite a few #UNC players today. — Joey Powell (@Joey_Powell) February 17, 2024

Armando Bacot and Harrison Ingram were a BIG factor

When Bacot and Ingram both put up double doubles Carolina is tough to beat — Tate Frazier (@tatefrazier) February 17, 2024

The ACC does run through Armando Bacot. — 𝘾𝙤𝙬𝙗𝙤𝙮𝙨 𝘿𝙪𝙗𝙨 (@CowboysDubs) February 17, 2024

Nice home dub! Week off to get rested & then go to Charlottesville #GDTBATH #GoHeels — Jordan Falls (@JordanFalls) February 17, 2024

I’m glad Bacot is back to being the aggressive offensive player he typically is. Like we can’t forget how good he was offensively during UNC’s national title game run from two seasons ago. The Heels need scoring from Bacot to win the whole thing. https://t.co/pO2aOawzDc — Sean Paul (@SeanPaulCBB) February 17, 2024

I still have love for Tyler Nickel but I'm happy he's leaving the Smith Center with an L — Tar Heel Nation (@UNC_TarHeelFan) February 17, 2024

The 20-win mark!

YOUR NORTH CAROLINA TAR HEELS HAVE 20 WINS MIDWAY THROUGH FEBRUARY. WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE. pic.twitter.com/7jnr8fqKuO — Jacob Rhymer (@Rhymetime05) February 17, 2024

North Carolina has now tied its win total from last season and it's February 17th. Tar Heels get their 20th win over Virginia Tech. 5 straight double-doubles for Armando Bacot. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) February 17, 2024

Cormac Ryan found his groove again

That Cormac logo 3 paired with Wes Durham’s “from western North Carolina” call was incredible Great win for the Heels — Gregory Hall (@gregoryhall_) February 17, 2024

Cormac Ryan from the logo!!! — Tar Heel Blog (@tarheelblog) February 17, 2024

This is the level of play we need from Cormac Ryan every night — UNC Barstool (@UNCBarstool) February 17, 2024

Everybody was calling on Cormac Ryan to shoot better. He's responded last two games: 8-16 3pters. Good sign for UNC heading into its bye week. — Sherrell D. McMillan (@RellDMC) February 17, 2024

Cormac Ryan finding his shot could be ginormous for this team in March. That’s a huge deal! — Mat (@raylanfoster) February 17, 2024

Cormac Ryan has 4 3s and 16 points. This is probably his best game since he injured his ankle in the Bahamas — BFriedACC (@BFriedACC) February 17, 2024

People can stop with that Cormac Ryan slander now. — BrianUNC (@BrianUNC) February 17, 2024

If cormac Ryan shot like this every game we would be undefeated smh — TK Felton (@TK_Felton) February 17, 2024

Cormac Ryan throwing that one in from Hendersonville! — Josh Godwin (@JK_Godwin) February 17, 2024

Have to build on this win

Tar Heels W — 🏈Pounding Brews🏈 (@lo_repnc) February 17, 2024

The Tar Heels are on the cusp of greatness! Talent and tenacity are undeniable, but consistency is the missing piece. Time to find that rhythm and take it to the next level. Go Heels! Next up #UVA — JD (@jonathandixon80) February 17, 2024

