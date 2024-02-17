Advertisement

Social media reacts to North Carolina’s rebound win over Virginia Tech

Zack Pearson
The North Carolina Tar Heels were able to avoid a losing streak on Saturday, taking down Virginia Tech 96-81 in the Dean Dome.

With the win, North Carolina holds their lead in the Atlantic Coast Conference as Duke is a half-game back while Virginia is a full game back of the Tar Heels. It was a game in which UNC really needed to bounce back after a loss on the road at Syracuse and with six games remaining going into this one, they really couldn’t afford any upset losses.

That’s especially the case with them holding a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament for the first reveal on Saturday.

The Tar Heels got it done including a big second-half performance from Armando Bacot who had a 25-point, 12-rebound double-double. They also got 20 points from RJ Davis who hit some big shots in that second half to keep UNC ahead.

North Carolina now gets a week off before heading to Charlottesville to face off against Virginia next Saturday. It’s a HUGE game in the ACC as the Tar Heels look to finish strong over the next few weeks.

Let’s see how social media reacted to this big Tar Heels’ win on Saturday.

Hubert should be happy!

Armando Bacot and Harrison Ingram were a BIG factor

The 20-win mark!

Cormac Ryan found his groove again

Have to build on this win

