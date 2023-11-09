Advertisement

Social media reacts: Nolan Smith is the ‘College GameDay’ guest picker

James Morgan
·2 min read

Former Georgia Bulldogs outside linebacker Nolan Smith will be the guest picker on ESPN’s “College GameDay”. Smith is currently a rookie defensive end with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Georgia football fans can watch “College GameDay” on ESPN from 9 a.m. ET to noon on Nov. 11. Nolan Smith will appear on GameDay at 11:30 a.m. as the crew begins to make their picks for the weekend.

GameDay will be in Athens, Georgia, for the Ole Miss-Georgia game on Nov. 11. GameDay will set up in Myers Quad at the University of Georgia. The Ole Miss at Georgia game is set for a 7 p.m. ET kickoff and will be televised on ESPN.

The Georgia Bulldogs are a 5-0 at home when “College GameDay” comes to town during the Smart era.

What did Georgia football fans think of Nolan Smith being named as the guest picker for GameDay?

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire