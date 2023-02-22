Social media reacts to No. 8 Texas’ blowout win over No. 23 Iowa State

Chandler Mumme
No. 8 Texas left no doubt against No. 23 Iowa State on Tuesday night. The Longhorns cruised to a 72-54 win to keep pace atop of the Big 12 Conference standings.

Excellent guard play guided Texas in the blowout victory over the Cyclones. Marcus Carr, Sir’Jabari Rice and Tyrese Hunter all scored in double figures, combining for 43 points on the night.

Texas is a difficult team to beat when all three guards are on their game.

Hunter enjoyed one of his best games of the season against his former squad. The Iowa State transfer scored 15 points to help pace Texas’ offense early on.

Rice continued to add to his sixth man of the year resume with another big night. He matched Hunter with a team-high 15 points in just 21 minutes off the bench.

With the win, Texas improves to 22-6 overall and 11-4 in Big 12 play. Three games remain as the Longhorns find themselves controlling their own destiny for the league title.

Here is a look at Twitter’s best reactions to Texas’ dominant performance against Iowa State.

