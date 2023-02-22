Social media reacts to No. 8 Texas’ blowout win over No. 23 Iowa State

No. 8 Texas left no doubt against No. 23 Iowa State on Tuesday night. The Longhorns cruised to a 72-54 win to keep pace atop of the Big 12 Conference standings.

Excellent guard play guided Texas in the blowout victory over the Cyclones. Marcus Carr, Sir’Jabari Rice and Tyrese Hunter all scored in double figures, combining for 43 points on the night.

Texas is a difficult team to beat when all three guards are on their game.

Hunter enjoyed one of his best games of the season against his former squad. The Iowa State transfer scored 15 points to help pace Texas’ offense early on.

Rice continued to add to his sixth man of the year resume with another big night. He matched Hunter with a team-high 15 points in just 21 minutes off the bench.

With the win, Texas improves to 22-6 overall and 11-4 in Big 12 play. Three games remain as the Longhorns find themselves controlling their own destiny for the league title.

Here is a look at Twitter’s best reactions to Texas’ dominant performance against Iowa State.

Great team win !!! Tune in Saturday

Hook’em🤘🏾 — Sir Jabari Rice© (@_jabariii) February 22, 2023

another top 25 dub 🤘 pic.twitter.com/IvOsK5JWD6 — Texas Men’s Basketball (@TexasMBB) February 22, 2023

Texas is now 16-1 at the Moody Center!!! That’s one hell of a home court advantage!!!#ThisIsTexas #HookEm 🤘🏽 pic.twitter.com/j36dqMtoFc — Kyle Umlang (@kyleumlang) February 22, 2023

Texas is good enough to win this conference. 3 games remaining. Longhorns move to 11-4 in Big 12 play. #HookEm — HornSports (@HornSports) February 22, 2023

Texas is now 15-5 under Rodney Terry after tonight's win over Iowa State. Longhorns are tied with Kansas for first place in the Big 12. An incredible 34 points off the bench against the Cyclones. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) February 22, 2023

Texas uses a couple huge first-half spurts to roll past Iowa State 72-54. The win keeps UT tied with Kansas in the #Big12 title race. Jabari Rice & Tyrese Hunter lead the Horns w/ 15, Marcus Carr chips in 13. #HookEm Highlights from the Mood: pic.twitter.com/lRAXbHd53w — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) February 22, 2023

Rodney Terry gives a big shoutout to @TheCorralUT to open his post-game presser — Nick Moyle (@NRMoyle) February 22, 2023

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire