Social media reacts as No. 3 Michigan survives an Illini scare, helps the Hawkeyes out

Well, that was a lot closer than everyone expected.

Michigan moves on to 11-0 ahead of the Big Game against Ohio State where a place in the Big Ten Championship will be on the line between a pair of undefeated rivals. The future is now a lot murkier for an Illini team suddenly on a three loss skid, leading to a truly wide open race for the West Division crown.

While still undefeated, it was not the best performance at all for the Wolverines, certainly not one befitting of the third ranked team in the country. Sure, Illinois has one of the stingiest defenses in the nation, they’ve played everyone tight this season. The Michigan offense just looked lost outside of Blake Corum though, something that has been a bit of a worry this season. We know they can run the ball, there is a reason he’s a Heisman Trophy candidate, can they pass the ball when they need to though?

The verdict after this game? I’m not so sure.

If the Illinois offense could pass the ball themselves, they most likely would’ve ran away with this game. They faced a pretty similar problem to the Wolverines. They couldn’t really do anything outside of runs by Chase Brown. This has been a problem all season for the Illini, and it has held them back in recent weeks despite looking like the team to beat in the West.

It was a classic late-season Big Ten showdown with a lot of rushing and good defenses to go with the extremely cold weather. All eyes were on this game with massive implications, and here are the best social media reactions.

What a Rush

Let it Go!

The cold never bothered us anyways. IT'S GAME DAY!#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/hVRZKynTLh — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 19, 2022

The B in QB Stands for Blocking

This block by Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy😳💪 pic.twitter.com/ulcRqhuVgu — PFF College (@PFF_College) November 19, 2022

Chase Brown With a Grown Man Touchdown

Illinois scores a touchdown and ties No. 3 Michigan 👀 🎥: @BigTenNetwork pic.twitter.com/YIrMvfBgia — 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬 (@sportingnews) November 19, 2022

Chase Brown TD 2 Electric Boogaloo

CHASE BROWN! ILLINOIS LEADS IN ANN ARBOR👀 pic.twitter.com/zxi4VOxnde — PFF College (@PFF_College) November 19, 2022

It's Always That Michigan Tunnel...

The Michigan Tunnel strikes again pic.twitter.com/GvLYwoXldk — IllinoisLoyalty (@IllinoisLoyalty) November 19, 2022

We Love the Big Ten

Northwestern rallying in West Lafayette. Illinois looks like the better team in Ann Arbor. Nebraska dominating Wisconsin. Just another Saturday in the B1G. — Chad Leistikow (@ChadLeistikow) November 19, 2022

Michigan in the Mud

Michigan offense is absolutely stuck in the mud. If Illinois had a functional offense they would be whooping them. — jbook™ (@jbook37) November 19, 2022

Maybe Their Just Big Dan + Shay Fans

Speechless. 17-10 Illinois — Maize n Brew (@MaizenBrew) November 19, 2022

Big Time Love for Witherspoon

Teach tape stuff for young DBs here from 2023 @seniorbowl CB Devon Witherspoon. NFL Draft fans need to learn the name. #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ pic.twitter.com/N0QZZQMucn — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) November 19, 2022

Devon Witherspoon showing off the toughness/hitting today… but he's one of the premiere shut-down cover CBs in CFB too Only allowed 19 catches on 58 targets in 2022 – 32.8% (3rd best among among anyone with 50+ targets in coverage) — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) November 19, 2022

On the Ropes!

No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 TCU on the ropes 👀 pic.twitter.com/xkswNnqdZX — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 19, 2022

Michigan Opts for a Clutch Field Goal

After a drop and multiple missed receivers, Michigan opts to kicks a short field goal. Illinois' lead is down to 17-16 with 3:14 to play. — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) November 19, 2022

The Defense Does Their Job!

Another stop on defense for Michigan. This one is now REALLY on JJ and the offense. This is your season right here. — Tony Dombrowski (@tonydombrowski) November 19, 2022

Was That a Catch?!

No idea how that's a catch. — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) November 19, 2022

MONEY MOODY!

BEST KICKER IN THE LAND JAKE MOODY. MICHIGAN!!! pic.twitter.com/DYaj6Vk7Ej — Swanky Wolverine (@swankywolverine) November 19, 2022

Add him to the List!

Jake Moody, Heisman candidate. — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 19, 2022

