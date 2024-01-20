Social media reacts as No. 2 Purdue completes season sweep of Iowa basketball

Early on, it looked like maybe it was just the perfect day in Iowa City.

Five-star transfer offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor announced his decision to join the Hawkeyes and Fran McCaffery and the boys were cooking out of the gates.

Then, the inevitable set in as No. 2 Purdue (17-2, 6-2 Big Ten) pulled away from Iowa in an 84-70 win for the Boilermakers.

Reigning consensus national player of the year and senior Purdue center Zach Edey was too much to handle. The 7-foot-4, 300 pound Boilermaker led the way with 30 points and 18 rebounds.

Iowa (11-7, 3-4 Big Ten) jumped in front 18-14 at the 12:32 mark of the first half on a jumper from junior forward Payton Sandfort. But, Purdue responded with a 19-2 run to build a 33-20 advantage and the Boilermakers were able to keep the Hawkeyes at arm’s length from there.

Iowa did make several surges, closing to within seven points at 38-31 with 3:40 remaining in the first half and to within eight points at 78-70 with 4:22 remaining. Ultimately, Purdue’s massive 50-24 rebounding edge was just too much to overcome.

Senior guard Tony Perkins had a particularly good day, scoring 24 points on 10-of-19 shooting with five rebounds and four assists. Sandfort scored 16 points and graduate forward Ben Krikke added 10 points to comprise the Hawkeyes’ other double-figure scorers.

It was a tall task heading in, and it proved to be true in that way by game’s end. But, Hawkeye social media rode that rollercoaster like always and came away pleased with the effort and fight Iowa showed if not for the work on the glass.

Take a look at the reactions from Iowa’s 84-70 loss versus No. 2 Purdue.

Congrats, Coach Fran McCaffery!

Iowa coach Fran McCaffery is honored before the game as the winningest coach in program history. Classy moment — Purdue coach Matt Painter and his players were clapping with the fans. — John Bohnenkamp (@johnbohnenkamp) January 20, 2024

Fran McCaffery receives a standing ovation at Carver-Hawkeye Arena for becoming the all-time winningest coach in Iowa history. Honored prior to the Hawkeyes’ matchup with Purdue pic.twitter.com/GPO6Q5wDU7 — Eliot Clough (@EliotClough) January 20, 2024

Oh no...not one of these games

𝗙𝗬𝗜 The game prior to ours is heading into overtime. The start of our game will be on the Fox Sports app😁#Hawkeyes — Iowa Men’s Basketball (@IowaHoops) January 20, 2024

Reason for the delay to the start of Iowa/Purdue. pic.twitter.com/ej2E2J51uN — Brendan Stiles (@thebstiles) January 20, 2024

Of course it goes to double OT — Mike Ott (Lover of beer and green bean casserole) (@DustyBottoms04) January 20, 2024

Wow. What a treat.

If you thought today couldn’t get any better, we have high knees in Iowa City pic.twitter.com/Bvsm2Eaqfv — Barstool Iowa (@BarstoolUIowa) January 20, 2024

Carver is buzzing!

Crowd here at CHA just before tip-off, a few empty seats as fans file in. Definitely one of the bigger crowds I’ve seen so far this year. pic.twitter.com/NxUDlroBgp — Dallas Jones (@DallasJonesy) January 20, 2024

Carver has been buzzing since the Kadyn Proctor news, and Payton Sandfort adds to it with an opening-possession 3. — Chad Leistikow🆑 (@ChadLeistikow) January 20, 2024

Crowd sounds great today inside Carver — Justin VanLaere ▶ (@storminspank) January 20, 2024

Count it!

Saucy T off and running!

Perk with incredible energy early. — Back in Black (@HastHawk) January 20, 2024

Primetime Perkins on full display early in this one. — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) January 20, 2024

And... it's No. 2 Purdue

Welp. That game changed real quick. — Quadrant 1 Felts (PAIN) (@Zhawk44) January 20, 2024

Purdue is very good — Rick Webster (@TheRickWebster) January 20, 2024

That happened fast — Hawkeye Nation (@hawkeyenation) January 20, 2024

Thinking the same thing

Iowa might want to score soon. — HawknolongerfromNorwalk (@hawkfromnorwalk) January 20, 2024

A basket about now would be good. — ICHawkeye ✈️ (@ICHawkeye) January 20, 2024

GET HIM ON THE FLOOR!

The hell with that. Give him a basketball jersey and have him go defend Edey. https://t.co/7DPxozcofF — HawknolongerfromNorwalk (@hawkfromnorwalk) January 20, 2024

The Edey Effect

Purdue has rebounded 70% of their misses. — Hawkeye Analytics (@iowaanalytics) January 20, 2024

Iowa is being out rebounded 17-6. — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) January 20, 2024

Déjà vu?

Boy, have I seen this Iowa v Purdue basketball game a dozen times over the past two decades or so — JMinKC (@jontificate) January 20, 2024

Good feelings. Gone.

Purdue is on a 19-2 run. Boilermakers lead Iowa 33-20, 7:05 left in the first half. — John Bohnenkamp (@johnbohnenkamp) January 20, 2024

Good feelings. Gone. — Irrational Hawkeye (@IrrationalHawk2) January 20, 2024

A little run to close the first half

Here we go boys — Barstool Iowa (@BarstoolUIowa) January 20, 2024

Keep fighting!! — Quadrant 1 Felts (PAIN) (@Zhawk44) January 20, 2024

Carver is rocking. Just wanted that known. Rocking! — On3 Hawkeye Images (@webcentrick) January 20, 2024

Edey doesn't need any help, Refs.

These officials don't know how to officiate Zach Edey and it's a real problem. Iowa had one of the cleanest blocks I've seen this season and bailed out Purdue with a foul. — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) January 20, 2024

Absolutely hilarious these non calls on Edey — Quadrant 1 Felts (PAIN) (@Zhawk44) January 20, 2024

I am done with these officials today — Rick Webster (@TheRickWebster) January 20, 2024

Yup.

Sigh. Purdue is just too good. — Quadrant 1 Felts (PAIN) (@Zhawk44) January 20, 2024

Every time I'm out....THEY PULL ME BACK IN!

Every time I've been like "this game is over" Iowa does something to get some momentum and keep themselves in it. — Tyler Tachman (@Tyler_T15) January 20, 2024

Love the effort right now. Just battling them. — Quadrant 1 Felts (PAIN) (@Zhawk44) January 20, 2024

Playing their hearts out. — On3 Hawkeye Images (@webcentrick) January 20, 2024

Got to like the fight you see in Iowa Basketball!! Not giving up against #2 ! — Roy Higgins III. (@higginized) January 20, 2024

Then again...

Zach Edey has as many free throw attempts as Iowa does as a team. — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) January 20, 2024

Doing taxes down there

Zach Edey 10 seconds in the lane (no call) pic.twitter.com/Z7KEoaRiQy — Heavens! (@HeavensFX) January 20, 2024

Just can't hit the final couple of big shots

It’s right there but we can’t hit the shot. — Hawkeye Nation (@hawkeyenation) January 20, 2024

Final. No. 2 Purdue 84, Iowa 70 — Iowa Men’s Basketball (@IowaHoops) January 20, 2024

Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Josh on X: @JoshOnREF

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. Hawkeyes Wire operates independently, though, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Story originally appeared on Hawkeyes Wire