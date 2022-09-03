Social media reacts to No. 11 Oregon’s blowout loss to the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs

Well, that didn’t quite go as planned…

The Oregon Ducks were fired up for the start of the season on Saturday, getting a chance to go up against the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs in one of the biggest games of the weekend.

It was competitive for all of may 20 minutes of actual time?

Georgia quickly built a lead, and thanks to a couple of costly turnovers from Ducks’ QB Bo Nix, Oregon was unable to answer. Any positive momentum that was accrued in the first quarter quickly vanished, and the route was on.

By the middle of the third quarter, Georgia was pulling its starters and giving their depth a chance to play. The game was over, and everyone just waited for the clock to run out.

That gave the internet some time to shine. Here are some of the best (and worst, for Oregon fans) reactions to the blowout:

Oregon Not Ready

Oregon Ducks: We are READY for National Respect!!!! Me:…. pic.twitter.com/7SkK3KLCMP — Holla (@terryhollimon) September 3, 2022

Rubenstein Weighs In

Georgia is a much better team than Oregon. They were yesterday, they are today, they will be tomorrow. Not much more to it. I don't blame players or coaches in game one of a new tenure against an opponent like this. Dawgs should be fun this year. — Dan Rubenstein (@DanRubenstein) September 3, 2022

That Big Ten Application...

so is Oregon doing its best impression of Michigan against Georgia part of the Big Ten application process or — Ryan Nanni (@celebrityhottub) September 3, 2022

A Bigger Beast

First half summary of the Oregon vs Georgia game pic.twitter.com/11Lle2kJkD — Green Light with Chris Long (@greenlight) September 3, 2022

A Positive Look for Oregon

A halftime Oregon-Georgia message pic.twitter.com/oSjekaZeUf — Dan Rubenstein (@DanRubenstein) September 3, 2022

Unmatched Physicality

There’s like two…MAYBE three teams that can physically hang with Georgia and I don’t think Oregon is one of them. https://t.co/1E24EWcuZY — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) September 3, 2022

Getting Whooped

GEORGIA TO OREGON RIGHT NOW😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/wIeiP2cdBf — Mr.He Aint Shit (@ybdreww) September 3, 2022

Cristobal Seeing the Future

Mario Cristobal last year when he looked ahead to Oregon opening against Georgia (and saw an opportunity at UM). pic.twitter.com/rLWFso5zVd — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) September 3, 2022

The Return of Pac-12 Slander

College Football fans on their way to slander the Pac-12 after this Georgia Oregon game pic.twitter.com/9nopI3Z6me — Kyle Shipp (@Kyles_Hipp) September 3, 2022

Unfortunate Oregon Slander

In an ever changing 🌎 it’s so refreshing to know you can always count on Oregon gettin stomped by the SEC. — Elle Duncan (@elleduncanESPN) September 3, 2022

Pick Your Mindset

Glass half full: Oregon is facing the best collection of talent it will all season in the first game. Things can only get better. Glass half empty: Oregon's head coach is defensive-minded and the defense has not looked competitive in this game. — Erik Skopil (@Erik_Skopil) September 3, 2022

Developing Talent

I know a lot will deservedly be made of the way that Georgia recruits, but Oregon ranks No. 7 in the 247Sports Talent Composite, ahead of LSU, OU, Michigan and Florida. What sets Alabama, Ohio State and Georgia apart is what they *do* with the talent they get. Elite development. — Shehan Jeyarajah (@ShehanJeyarajah) September 3, 2022

Georgia by the Numbers

Georgia is the 3rd team in the past 15 seasons to score a touchdown on each of its first six drives against a ranked opponent, joining Ohio State vs Michigan State last season (first seven) and South Florida vs Navy in 2016 (first six). pic.twitter.com/ARholIUOKj — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 3, 2022

Pulling Your Starter in the 3rd Quarter

Stetson Bennett's day is over with 19:22 to play. What a pathetic performance for Oregon's defense. — James Crepea (@JamesCrepea) September 3, 2022

Bad Bo Nix

Bo Nix is out here throwing hospital balls now against an NFL team. — Zachary Neel (@zacharycneel) September 3, 2022

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire