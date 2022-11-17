Social media reacts as No. 11 Texas topples No. 2 Gonzaga

Chandler Mumme
·2 min read

Texas’ 2022-23 college basketball season is off to a fantastic start with a statement victory over No. 2 Gonzaga. Chris Beard’s squad proved themselves as a legitimate contender on the big stage with the win.

The Moody Center was rocking behind an inspired Longhorns performance.  Every shot Texas made from start to finish was responded to by an erupting crowd reaction. A pair of Dillon Mitchell dunks toward the end of the game had the roof ready to fall off.

It was a dominant showing for Texas at every position group but guards Tyrese Hunter and Marcus Carr led the charge. Hunter finished with a career-high 26 points in this premier matchup. Carr added 16 points of his own as the Texas backcourt looks like a force to be reckoned with.

Texas’ victory over Gonzaga sparked tons of excitement on social media. Here is a look at some of Twitter’s best reactions to the Horns ‘massive win on Wednesday night.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire

