Social media reacts as No. 11 Texas topples No. 2 Gonzaga

Texas’ 2022-23 college basketball season is off to a fantastic start with a statement victory over No. 2 Gonzaga. Chris Beard’s squad proved themselves as a legitimate contender on the big stage with the win.

The Moody Center was rocking behind an inspired Longhorns performance. Every shot Texas made from start to finish was responded to by an erupting crowd reaction. A pair of Dillon Mitchell dunks toward the end of the game had the roof ready to fall off.

It was a dominant showing for Texas at every position group but guards Tyrese Hunter and Marcus Carr led the charge. Hunter finished with a career-high 26 points in this premier matchup. Carr added 16 points of his own as the Texas backcourt looks like a force to be reckoned with.

Texas’ victory over Gonzaga sparked tons of excitement on social media. Here is a look at some of Twitter’s best reactions to the Horns ‘massive win on Wednesday night.

Mess With The Beard. You Get The Horns. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) November 17, 2022

DILLON MITCHELL DUNKED EVERYTHING TEXAS BLOWS OUT GONZAGA 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZXfYrX2a0o — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) November 17, 2022

Mark Few to me on Texas: “They don’t have a weakness. They don’t have a weak spot.” — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) November 17, 2022

If you don’t know… now you know. pic.twitter.com/4fgbIvBjD2 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 17, 2022

Oh Dillon Mitchell is fun — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_TFB) November 17, 2022

Dawg. My God I have chills from this place right now pic.twitter.com/Sm35WZFHSI — Reagan Huggins (@ReaganHuggins12) November 17, 2022

In the words of @McConaughey … Bless the Moody 🤘🏼🤘🏼🤘🏼 — Censored (@censoredhorn) November 17, 2022

Let Chris Beard coach the football team — Brad Kellner (@BradKellner) November 17, 2022

