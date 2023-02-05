Social media reacts to No. 10 Texas’ comeback win over No. 7 Kansas State

No. 10 Texas picked up an impressive road win over No. 7 Kansas State on Saturday. The Longhorns used a huge second half to erase a 14-point deficit and escape with a 69-66 victory.

Texas displayed a total team effort, with five players scoring in double figures. A strong defensive performance forced 19 Wildcat turnovers.

Christian Bishop and Sir’Jabari Rice led the charge for Texas with 14 points each. Bishop scored all of his points in the second half, including the go-ahead layup with 36 seconds left in the game.

Texas improves to 19-4 overall and 8-2 in Big 12 Conference play on the season, holding on to the first place spot in the league. The Horns continue to build its already impressive resume, picking up its fifth win over top 25 opponents.

The Longhorns’ comeback win over the Wildcats has social media buzzing. Here is a look at some of Twitter’s best reactions to the big win in Manhattan.

Big road win. 2nd half…THAT’S the look in the Longhorns eyes right there. https://t.co/sZXB3W2NSu — Matthew McConaughey (@McConaughey) February 4, 2023

Texas might mess around and play themselves into a 1 seed pic.twitter.com/8xqqdpeYGE — Imagine Losing 49-0 (@Doc_Texas) February 4, 2023

Texas beats No. 7 Kansas State, 69-66 Same week they defeat No. 11 Baylor Alone in first place (8-2) and two games ahead of No. 8 KU, Monday’s opponent. — Joey Hickey (@jhickey24) February 4, 2023

We were so close to a foul out 😔 Nonetheless, what a game for Brock Cunningham, the hardest working man in college basketball https://t.co/tsWryfK6Lk pic.twitter.com/8UbnCEuvmr — Eddy Woodchucks (@SteadyE69) February 4, 2023

Rodney Terry must’ve given one heck of a halftime speech🤘 — Chan (@CjMumme) February 4, 2023

Team Rodney Terry … Don’t assume he’s done after this season. — Occupy LF (@OccupyLF) February 5, 2023

My Longhorns are a second half team. Big win boys. #HookEm — Tarik D. LaCour (@realscientistic) February 4, 2023

And there you have it 🤘🏼🤘🏼🤘🏼 https://t.co/dIwYmkxUQQ — Censored (@censoredhorn) February 4, 2023

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire