Social media reacts to No. 10 Texas’ comeback win over No. 7 Kansas State

1
Chandler Mumme
·2 min read

No. 10 Texas picked up an impressive road win over No. 7 Kansas State on Saturday. The Longhorns used a huge second half to erase a 14-point deficit and escape with a 69-66 victory.

Texas displayed a total team effort, with five players scoring in double figures. A strong defensive performance forced 19 Wildcat turnovers.

Christian Bishop and Sir’Jabari Rice led the charge for Texas with 14 points each. Bishop scored all of his points in the second half, including the go-ahead layup with 36 seconds left in the game.

Texas improves to 19-4 overall and 8-2 in Big 12 Conference play on the season, holding on to the first place spot in the league. The Horns continue to build its already impressive resume, picking up its fifth win over top 25 opponents.

The Longhorns’ comeback win over the Wildcats has social media buzzing. Here is a look at some of Twitter’s best reactions to the big win in Manhattan.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire

Recommended Stories