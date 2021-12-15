Social media reacts to No. 1 2022 recruit Travis Hunter's shocking commitment to Jackson State football, Deion Sanders

Travis Hunter is the No. 1 recruit in the United States in the 2022 class, per the 247Sports Composite.

And he has committed to Jackson State football.

Hunter decommitted from Florida State and committed to Jackson State on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period. It is the most shocking news story of early National Signing Day and in recent college football recruiting history.

It is an unprecedented move for a blue-chip recruit, much less the top recruit in the country, to make a move to an FCS school out of high school. That Hunter signed with Jackson State, an HBCU, makes it that much more meaningful.

HISTORY: Travis Hunter, nation's No. 1 prospect, flips from FSU to Jackson State, Deion Sanders

SHOCK THE COUNTRY: 'We're going to shock the country': Deion Sanders teases big surprise in 2022 recruiting class

Travis Hunter snags a touchdown pass during a 7-on-7 game on Saturday.

Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders promised Tuesday on Barstool's Unnecessary Roughness podcast that the program would "shock the country" with its 2022 recruiting haul and signing day moves.

According to social media, Hunter's signature qualifies.

Deion Sanders flipping Travis Hunter, the nation's No. 1 recruit (and a CB no less) from his alma mater, FSU to join him at an HBCU, Jackson State would unquestionably become the biggest signing day stunner in my 20-plus years of covering this stuff. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 15, 2021

Jackson State coach Deion Sanders flipped the nation's No. 1 overall recruit Travis Hunter to JSU--from Sanders' alma mater, Florida State.



A historic in the modern recruiting age for HBCU football and one of the biggest stories in recruiting history. Turn up, JSU Tigers. — RJ Young (@RJ_Young) December 15, 2021

Five-star corner Travis Hunter, ranked No. 2 overall, just flipped from Florida State to Jackson State. Deion Sanders flipped a prospect from his alma mater & is the first time FCS school will sign a 5-star prospect since ESPN started its rankings in 2006. @SportsCenter @espncfb — Tom VanHaaren (@TomVH) December 15, 2021

HE THREW THE AUBURN, UGA AND FSU HATS. TRAVIS HUNTER IS COMMITTED TO JACKSON STATE — Kyzer (@Kyzer479) December 15, 2021

What Prime is doing at Jackson State is amazing. If the NIL movement helps HBCU's rise up, then this new era will be proven to be a huge success. — ✌️Stin ✌️ (@AustinHeff) December 15, 2021

Did…Did we just lost the number ONE recruit in the country to …*checks notes* Jackson State??? — 🍢 (@NoleBred) December 15, 2021

That would be a major major major surprise if Jackson State flips Hunter from FSU. Extremely historic/good for HBCU's as well! — Phil Russomanno, MS (@PhilRussomanno) December 15, 2021

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Travis Hunter reaction: Jackson State football, Deion Sanders shocks sport