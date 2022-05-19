Social media reacts as Nick Saban sounds off on NIL

Name, image and likeness rules have created significant changes in the college football world.

Players making a profit from endorsement deals, charity work, etc. is good for college athletics. Where things get dicey is programs using NIL deals to persuade plays to attend their school. “Pay for play” was never the intention of the NIL rule.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban sounded off on how NIL caused the Crimson Tide to finish second in the 2022 recruiting rankings.

We were second in recruiting last year. A&M was first. A&M bought every player on their team. Made a deal for name, image and likeness. We didn’t buy one player. I don’t know if we’re going to be able to sustain that in the future because more and more people are doing it.

More regulations and rules need to be implemented to control the impact of NIL across all college athletics.

Saban’s comments created quite a reaction amongst the college football world.

Max Olsen, ESPN

Nick Saban saying "A&M bought every player on their team" out loud. Hot damn. What a time to be alive. https://t.co/pHmJpInpXU — Max Olson (@max_olson) May 19, 2022

Danny Davis, Austin American Statesman

JUST IN: Texas A&M’s 2022 recruiting class has released a statement in response to Nick Saban’s comments.pic.twitter.com/Yh30GZVqFO — Danny Davis (@aasdanny) May 19, 2022

Mike Bratton

Texas A&M beats Alabama one time: Nick Saban immediately comes back with “A&M bought every player on their team” 😂 https://t.co/6APzfhKvKM — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) May 19, 2022

Billy Liucci, TexAgs

Story continues

The accusations are bad enough, but super ballsy of Nick Saban to walk around repeatedly saying his program has never bought a player. Dude acts as if he doesn't have folks who have worked for him at LSU and Bama scattered all over college football. — Billy Liucci (@billyliucci) May 19, 2022

Deion Sanders, Jackson State head coach

Deion Sanders responds to Nick Saban saying that Jackson State "paid a guy a million dollars" and "bragged about it." Sanders mentioned Travis Hunter, 2022's top recruit, and wrote: "We as a PEOPLE don't have to pay our PEOPLE to play with our PEOPLE."https://t.co/3QW0UoYAqR pic.twitter.com/FU91TjSrS6 — 247Sports (@247Sports) May 19, 2022

Nick Saban calls out A&M and JSU specifically JSU/HBCU folks: Nobody cares about what the SEC is doing but as soon as an HBCU does it’s a problem We just gone skip over A&M once again huh lol — D (@GunslingerViews) May 19, 2022

I personally would like to thank NIck Saban, Deion Sanders and Jimbo Fisher for giving sports talk shows content in the slowest part of the calendar year. — BillShanks (@BillShanks) May 19, 2022

Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher about to have a snitch off — TND (@TNDTweets) May 19, 2022

Jimbo is about to drop a nuke on Nick Saban and Alabama isn't he? https://t.co/5ea0ItSceB — Penalty Talk (@PenaltyTalk) May 19, 2022

Five-star Jackson State signee Travis Hunter responded to Alabama coach Nick Saban's claim he received $1 million to sign with JSU. Read more HERE: https://t.co/gqdTjrpL9F pic.twitter.com/9t3GM2ZQ1n — On3 (@On3sports) May 19, 2022

1

1