Social media reacts to Nick Saban joining ESPN College GameDay

Almost no one suspected that Nick Saban would fade completely away from the college football world after the 72-year-old Saban announced his retirement from coaching on January 10.

Less than a month later, Saban has officially found his next landing spot — in an analyst’s seat on ESPN’s College GameDay.

“Saban… will join a team that includes host Rece Davis, analysts Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and Pat McAfee, as well as college football insider Pete Thamel, reporters Jen Lada and Jess Sims, and college football betting analyst ‘Stanford Steve’ Coughlin,” ESPN announced in a press release Wednesday.

Saban will also appear on ESPN’s NFL Draft coverage and make various appearances across other ESPN platforms, including the SEC Network.

Saban led Alabama to six national championships in his 17 years in Tuscaloosa. He also led LSU to a national championship in 2003.

Here’s how Twitter/X users reacted to the news of Saban joining College GameDay.

Former Alabama HC Nick Saban, one of the most accomplished and decorated coaches in college football history, is joining ESPN. Saban will work primarily as an analyst on the set of College GameDay, but also will appear on the NFL Draft and SEC Media Days coverage. pic.twitter.com/DCqSCiZ7ti — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 7, 2024

"I thought you were going to enjoy retirement and leave college football alone so we wouldn't have to see you every Saturday!" Nick Saban on College Gameday:pic.twitter.com/phXH0Btm0E — Riley (@Ri_S_OB) February 7, 2024

Can’t wait for the inevitable moment where, to zealously prove he’s not a homer, Greg McElroy argues that Nick Saban is wrong about something. — Bananas (Vërifiëd for sure) (@geauxcrimson) February 7, 2024

Can’t wait for those Nick Saban College GameDay picks. Think he’ll ever pick against Alabama? — Nick Kelly (@_NickKelly) February 7, 2024

When considering TV options, College GameDay was always No. 1 for Nick Saban. When he first had conversations with ESPN more than a decade ago about a possible role, GameDay was most attractive in large part because of the platform and the team-like environment around the show. — John Talty (@JTalty) February 7, 2024

I knew you were gonna come and try to coach me again #NickSaban!! Congrats Coach I’ll see you soon welcome to the World Wide Leader #ESPN — Marcus Spears (@mspears96) February 7, 2024

Since David Pollack called Saban out to his face… Pollack fired from College Gameday. Alabama beats Georgia in the SEC Championship. Nick Saban gets a spot on College Gameday. Nick Saban sent David Pollack into the shadow realm. — Matthew Whatley 🐘 (@__whatley__) February 7, 2024

Nick Saban going on the Pat McAfee Show all CFB season was just… practice? pic.twitter.com/FJJTLDEzuL — J.D. PicKell (@jdpickell) February 7, 2024

Lee Corso getting ready for college gameday in 2024 when Nick Saban walks in. pic.twitter.com/Fw0OOxTjpL — “Lunatic Fringe Portion of FSU Fan Base” (@EFESHEW) February 8, 2024

Can't wait until Nick Saban picks Oregon to beat Ohio State next year. pic.twitter.com/tp0TTvhhYZ — Tony Tsoukalas (@Tony_Tsoukalas) February 7, 2024

