Social media reacts to Nick Saban joining ESPN College GameDay

Steve Holley
·3 min read

Almost no one suspected that Nick Saban would fade completely away from the college football world after the 72-year-old Saban announced his retirement from coaching on January 10.

Less than a month later, Saban has officially found his next landing spot — in an analyst’s seat on ESPN’s College GameDay.

“Saban… will join a team that includes host Rece Davis, analysts Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and Pat McAfee, as well as college football insider Pete Thamel, reporters Jen Lada and Jess Sims, and college football betting analyst ‘Stanford Steve’ Coughlin,” ESPN announced in a press release Wednesday.

Saban will also appear on ESPN’s NFL Draft coverage and make various appearances across other ESPN platforms, including the SEC Network.

Saban led Alabama to six national championships in his 17 years in Tuscaloosa. He also led LSU to a national championship in 2003.

