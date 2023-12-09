Social media reacts to news that QB Dillon Gabriel will transfer to Oregon Ducks

It’s been rumored to happen for almost a week now, and the confidence among fans and media members has grown increasingly with each passing day.

On Saturday, though, it became official: Former Oklahoma Sooners’ quarterback Dillon Gabriel was transferring to Eugene and joining the Oregon Ducks.

In one of the biggest early splashes of the 2024 transfer portal, Dan Lanning and Will Stein landed one of the best passers on the open market, likely securing their QB for the 2024 season as they get ready to head into the Big Ten conference. With Heisman finalist Bo Nix departing for the NFL, bringing Gabriel in for his final year of collegiate eligibility is among the best moves that Lanning could have made while the team looks to compete for a spot in the newly expanded College Football Playoff.

Unsurprisingly, Duck fans and the college football world had a strong reaction to the news online. Here’s a look at how things went on social media after the news broke:

8 things for Oregon Duck fans to know about new QB Dillon Gabrielhttps://t.co/Ln0WqK97pw — Zachary Neel (@zacharycneel) December 9, 2023

Dillon Gabriel is transferring to Oregon, sources tell @247sports. The Ducks have their new QB. Gabriel threw for 3,660 yards and accounted for 42 total touchdowns this season at Oklahoma.https://t.co/ADcEzb1lky pic.twitter.com/ZEpP9efb89 — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 9, 2023

Dillon Gabriel has committed to Oregon. Huge pickup for the Ducks. https://t.co/Ujb5FlWnFy — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) December 9, 2023

Oklahoma transfer Dillon Gabriel is transferring to Oregon. Big get for the Ducks as they enter the Big Ten https://t.co/cJDGBeTPYD — Tom VanHaaren (@TomVH) December 9, 2023

Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel is transferring to Oregon, per @mzenitz Gabriel threw for 3,660 YDs and 30 TDs while leading OU to a 10-2 record this season pic.twitter.com/KMO6oWJ1iS — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 9, 2023

BREAKING: Dillon Gabriel has committed to Oregon, per source. He was considered by many coaches the top QB in the portal. “Very accurate, quick release." Should be a great fit for the Ducks system. @Mzenitz first reported the move: https://t.co/axx1Ainblrhttps://t.co/axx1Ainblr — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 9, 2023

#Oregon lands their top QB target in the Transfer Portal in Dillon Gabriel who was among the most prolific passers this past season in college football. They’re also hosting 247Sports top-ranked portal prospect in DL Walter Nolen this weekend. #Ducks in position to sign pound for… — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong247) December 9, 2023

Should have thrown $20 on this yesterday pic.twitter.com/tCVD4KTT4K — kwade (@KwadeSays) December 9, 2023

Where Dillon Gabriel ranks among the highest-rated transfers in Dan Lanning erahttps://t.co/BlSiL6VucE — Zachary Neel (@zacharycneel) December 9, 2023

Washington fans will tell you that a pac12 championship and playoff spot is better than this, but don't be fooled — PUDDLES (@scoduckz) December 9, 2023

🚨 The No. 1 overall transfer in the portal, Dillon Gabriel, has committed to OREGON #ScoDucks, per @mzenitz! 🟢 Will the Ducks make the playoff with Gabriel next year? Transfer Tracker: https://t.co/ySsu4haVHo pic.twitter.com/Yad7T039RZ — The Portal Report (@ThePortalReport) December 9, 2023

QB Dillon Gabriel is transferring to Oregon, huge pick up for the Ducks. — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) December 9, 2023

Oregon Football: Ducks land transfer from Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel.

Congrats!!!! DG!! 💙💚 ⁦@oregonfootball⁩ https://t.co/Y65OhAHjOF — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) December 9, 2023

Feels like everyone nationally forgot that Oregon plays AT Hawaii next year Had to made an impact in the recruitment — kwade (@KwadeSays) December 9, 2023

🚨BREAKING: Oklahoma transfer QB Dillon Gabriel has committed to Oregon. https://t.co/odGvlYQ0R4 pic.twitter.com/7iEExddfcI — On3 (@On3sports) December 9, 2023

And Oregon has its QB for next year https://t.co/UiOUHlY1Yb — Ari Wasserman (@AriWasserman) December 9, 2023

Oregon getting a left handed QB from Hawaii who idolized Marcus Mariota? Who would have thought! — kwade (@KwadeSays) December 9, 2023

Oregon lands Dillon Gabriel!! https://t.co/oG1ITKRIhp — Oregon Recruiting (@duckscrootin) December 9, 2023

This seemed destined to be when the portal opened. The question now is whether Dante Moore remains in the mix as he's been linked to Oregon w/all the Gabriel smokes. Also does Ty Thompson transfer now? https://t.co/Wr8aIzwJ0K — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) December 9, 2023

This is the greatest QB I’ve ever seen in my life pic.twitter.com/DN7qzvpxzG — Geaux Ducks (@GeauxDuck) December 9, 2023

A billion yards https://t.co/qS6hI91pfM — BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) December 9, 2023

Dillon Gabriel has committed to Oregon. Major pickup for Dan Lanning. Just from conversations with sources, it’s clear Gabriel’s camp would welcome Dante Moore coming in, too. Could help the former five-star develop.https://t.co/JAn2A2Ypy9 pic.twitter.com/vBJKoJLtfR — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos_) December 9, 2023

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire