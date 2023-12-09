Advertisement

Social media reacts to news that QB Dillon Gabriel will transfer to Oregon Ducks

It’s been rumored to happen for almost a week now, and the confidence among fans and media members has grown increasingly with each passing day.

On Saturday, though, it became official: Former Oklahoma Sooners’ quarterback Dillon Gabriel was transferring to Eugene and joining the Oregon Ducks.

In one of the biggest early splashes of the 2024 transfer portal, Dan Lanning and Will Stein landed one of the best passers on the open market, likely securing their QB for the 2024 season as they get ready to head into the Big Ten conference. With Heisman finalist Bo Nix departing for the NFL, bringing Gabriel in for his final year of collegiate eligibility is among the best moves that Lanning could have made while the team looks to compete for a spot in the newly expanded College Football Playoff.

Unsurprisingly, Duck fans and the college football world had a strong reaction to the news online. Here’s a look at how things went on social media after the news broke:

