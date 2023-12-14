Advertisement

Social Media reacts to news of Husker quarterback commit visiting Michigan State

Evan Bredeson
·4 min read

A Nebraska quarterback commit is planning a visit to a Big Ten rival. Three-star prospect Daniel Kaelin has announced that he will be making a trip to Michigan State on Friday, December 15.

The quarterback has been committed to the Cornhuskers since May after initially committing to Missouri. It’s believed that Nebraska’s recent buzz surrounding the recruitment of Dylan Raiola is the reason for Kaelin’s visit

The Bellevue West quarterback threw for 2,235 yards with 17 touchdowns and six interceptions in 2023. The Bellevue, Nebraska native is a consensus three-star prospect across the recruiting industry and a top-10 prospect in Nebraska.

Social media reaction to the recent news can be found below.

Initial Report

Another Report

Feel Bad for Kaelin

Best of Luck

A Bumpy Ride

Bad Vibes

Why the Nasty Shots

Will He Flip

An Official Visit

Elite 11

All Great Options

More Bad Vibes

Ready to Get Hurt

Wish the Best

Sympathy for Danny

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire