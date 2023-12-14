Social Media reacts to news of Husker quarterback commit visiting Michigan State

A Nebraska quarterback commit is planning a visit to a Big Ten rival. Three-star prospect Daniel Kaelin has announced that he will be making a trip to Michigan State on Friday, December 15.

The quarterback has been committed to the Cornhuskers since May after initially committing to Missouri. It’s believed that Nebraska’s recent buzz surrounding the recruitment of Dylan Raiola is the reason for Kaelin’s visit

The Bellevue West quarterback threw for 2,235 yards with 17 touchdowns and six interceptions in 2023. The Bellevue, Nebraska native is a consensus three-star prospect across the recruiting industry and a top-10 prospect in Nebraska.

Social media reaction to the recent news can be found below.

Initial Report

BREAKING: #MichiganState is set to host 2024 #Nebraska QB commit Daniel Kaelin on an official visit this weekend, per @TomLoy. Crafty recruiting by Jonathan Smith and his staff to circle around the Bellevue (NE) product with a week until NSD. Profile: https://t.co/bwMdxGkFCw pic.twitter.com/psoF3FhWkD — Justin Thind (@JustinThind) December 13, 2023

Another Report

Nebraska QB commit Daniel Kaelin is expected to visit Michigan State this weekend🟢⚪️ More from @Sean_Callahan: https://t.co/z3OEWWgiuH pic.twitter.com/3blyOJKCNv — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) December 13, 2023

Feel Bad for Kaelin

I feel bad for Daniel Kaelin. He committed to us after Raiola committed to Georgia. He wanted to be a Husker his whole life and was doing a lot of peer recruiting, but I understand if you have a shot at the number one QB in the country you take it. — Husker Report (@GBR_News) December 13, 2023

Best of Luck

No matter what happens, Kaelin will always be a Husker in my book. From making the elite 11, to peer recruiting… he gave his all to the program. If not at Nebraska, I want nothing but success for him. Husker Nation loves you ❤️🌽 pic.twitter.com/NkPAxMOUml — Husker Wave (@HuskerWave) December 12, 2023

A Bumpy Ride

My biggest concern for the next 9 days is going to be McCord and Kaelin going elsewhere and then Raiola signing with Georgia. Like it's gonna be a bumpy ride to signing day if it starts going down that way. — Oliver VanDervoort (@itmeolliev) December 12, 2023

Bad Vibes

Missing on every transfer qb, losing Danny Kaelin, and getting played by Dylan Riola would be the most Nebraska thing ever. https://t.co/iBhdaTuBij — Curtis Popken (@curtispopken) December 13, 2023

Why the Nasty Shots

Don’t really get all the shots at Daniel Kaelin. Dude got a chance to play at his dream in state school that he grew up rooting for and took it. If it was a kid from Missouri we would all want that. And now to get treated like this I kinda feel bad — Dennis Drinkwitz (@DennisDrinkwitz) December 12, 2023

Will He Flip

Sean Callahan has predicted 2024 QB Daniel Kaelin to flip from Nebraska to Michigan State Kaelin will be taking an official visit to Michigan State this weekend Almost confirms Dylan Raiola will be committing to Nebraska pic.twitter.com/aCDHqgewZ7 — Barstool ‘Skers (@BarstoolHusker) December 13, 2023

An Official Visit

High 3⭐️ 2024 QB Daniel Kaelin will be taking an official visit to MSU this weekend! Currently committed to Nebraska GO GREEN❗️ pic.twitter.com/CNsCILH5hc — Daily MSU (@daily_msu) December 13, 2023

Elite 11

Lost in all the Raiola talk is the fact that Dan Kaelin was impressive at Elite 11. If he isn’t interested in staying on board in Lincoln then someone is gonna get a good QB prospect with a lot of upside late in this cycle https://t.co/o9D6GRJOsp — Graham Coffey (@GrahamCoffeyDC) December 13, 2023

All Great Options

All true:

– McCord = great QB

– Raiola = great QB

– Kaelin = great QB They all have different strengths, weaknesses, floors, and ceilings. Fretting over any won't change a thing. Will always be another (except for a 5⭐️ legacy I'd argue). Sources confirm sky is intact. https://t.co/AF5qJjk2Xf — “Uncle P” (@park_neb) December 14, 2023

More Bad Vibes

Let me guess Kaelin to Sparty and Raiola stays with Georgia. This would be the most Nebraska thing ever if this played out. — Kelly Cooksley (@CoachCooksley) December 14, 2023

Ready to Get Hurt

I’m gonna say it. I’ve been let down too many times and have a bad feeling about all of this. Ready to get hurt again 🫡 — Big Red Basketball (@BigRedfootball7) December 13, 2023

Wish the Best

Unfortunately as expected DK may move on with pending Raiola commit. I figured considering he committed after Raiola committed to Georgia. Hate to see him go but if that’s how it shakes out I wish him the best. https://t.co/CJyMZrLYEb — Rhuler of Husker Nation (@RHULEROFNEB) December 13, 2023

Sympathy for Danny

In the heart of Nebraska's field, Danny Kaelin's talent shines bright. His dedication and skill deserve a chance on the quarterback stage, even if behind Dylan Raiola. The tale of Danny's journey evokes sympathy.pleading for the recognition and opportunity he so earnestly needs. — Batman (@BarstoolSkutt) December 13, 2023

