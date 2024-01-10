Social media reacts to Nebraska’s win over No. 1 Purdue

For the first time since 1982, the Nebraska Cornhuskers men’s basketball team defeated the No. 1 ranked team in the country. The Huskers upset the Purdue Boilermakers 88-72 in front of a packed house at the Pinnacle Bank Area.

The Husker offense was dominant the whole night, shooting an impressive 51% from the field, 61 % from three, and 84% from the free throw line while holding Purude to a split 42%, 39%, and 73%, respectively. Keisei Tominaga led the Huskers in scoring with 19 points while shooting five-of-nine from three.

In fact, seven of the eight Cornhuskers who saw action on Tuesday night made a three-pointer. The win now places Nebraska at 13-3 on the season with a 3-2 mark in the Big Ten.

In his fifth season as the Nebraska head basketball coach, Fred Hoiberg has now earned his signature win. You can find social media reactions to the victory below.

Storming the court

Down goes No. 1

Nothing more to say

Nebraska wins

Let's go!

#NEBRASKA BEATS #1 PURDUE Nebraska 88

Purdue 72 LET’S GOOOOO #GBR — 247Huskers (@247Huskers) January 10, 2024

Matt Rhule storms the court

Down goes No. 1

Snow day in Lincoln

Snow day in Lincoln. pic.twitter.com/3qY2Kutc9y — Ed Foley (@coachedfoley) January 10, 2024

GBR

Look at that crowd

I wonder what emotion he is feeling. https://t.co/xBklaYLlYQ — Schick and Nick Show (@schicknickshow) January 10, 2024

Down goes Goliath

Massive Win

MASSIVE WIN!!!! NEBRASKA BEATS #1 PURDUE FIRST #1 WIN SINCE 1982!!!! — Huskers Talk | 𝙉𝙚𝙗𝙧𝙖𝙨𝙠𝙖 𝙎𝙥𝙤𝙧𝙩𝙨 (@HuskersTalk) January 10, 2024

Signature win

“Sign your name Fred Hoiberg, there’s your signature win.” – Kent Pavelka That’s good. — Christopher Heady (@heady_chris) January 10, 2024

Madness in Lincoln

Wow

The Raiola effect?

Dylan Raiola's impact knows no bounds. — Connor Happer (@ConnorHapper) January 10, 2024

Nebrasketball

The resume speaks for itself

That Purdue team the #Huskers just took down by 16 has beaten Arizona, Xavier, Gonzaga, Tennessee, Marquette and Alabama, among others. — Brian Christopherson (@Husker247BC) January 10, 2024

Go. Big. Red.

Anarchy? Nope. Just Big Red Basketball. https://t.co/fk7go9RmIM — Nebraska Men's Basketball (@HuskerMBB) January 10, 2024

A dream season

Nebraska has now beaten Purdue and Michigan State at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Huskers have also won at Kansas State. A dream season is unfolding in Lincoln. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) January 10, 2024

NCAA Tournament resume

FINAL: #Nebrasketball 88, No. 1 Purdue 72 The #Huskers knock off their first top-ranked team since 1982 and just solidified a critical piece to their NCAA Tournament resume. What a freakin' night. — Robin Washut (@RobinWashut) January 10, 2024

1982!!

#NEBRASKETBALL DOES IT ‼️ First win over a No. 1 team for the #Huskers since Missouri in 1982. pic.twitter.com/jETeBxIGK0 — Erin Sorensen (@erinsorensen) January 10, 2024

Are the Huskers dancing

Nebraska would like to go dancing. Wins over Michigan State, K-State on the road and now no. 1 Purdue. — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) January 10, 2024

Court storming

Massive victory

Final: Nebraska 88, Purdue 72. The Huskers improve to 13-3 and 3-2 in the Big Ten. This victory will be absolutely massive for Nebraska's NCAA Tournament resume. They are storming the court. — Mitch Sherman (@mitchsherman) January 10, 2024

Derailed

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire