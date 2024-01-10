Social media reacts to Nebraska’s win over No. 1 Purdue
For the first time since 1982, the Nebraska Cornhuskers men’s basketball team defeated the No. 1 ranked team in the country. The Huskers upset the Purdue Boilermakers 88-72 in front of a packed house at the Pinnacle Bank Area.
The Husker offense was dominant the whole night, shooting an impressive 51% from the field, 61 % from three, and 84% from the free throw line while holding Purude to a split 42%, 39%, and 73%, respectively. Keisei Tominaga led the Huskers in scoring with 19 points while shooting five-of-nine from three.
In fact, seven of the eight Cornhuskers who saw action on Tuesday night made a three-pointer. The win now places Nebraska at 13-3 on the season with a 3-2 mark in the Big Ten.
In his fifth season as the Nebraska head basketball coach, Fred Hoiberg has now earned his signature win. You can find social media reactions to the victory below.
Storming the court
100% chance of storms. pic.twitter.com/CzgrTrZf8i
— Nebraska Men's Basketball (@HuskerMBB) January 10, 2024
Down goes No. 1
🤷🏻♂️🫡 https://t.co/gCGVHij6We
— Adam DiMichele (@Adam_DiMichele) January 10, 2024
Nothing more to say
Nebraska. pic.twitter.com/NZ7KfdmSaH
— Mike Schaefer (@mikejschaefer) January 10, 2024
Nebraska wins
#HUSKERS WIN!!! #NEBRASKA TAKES DOWN #1 PURDUE!!! pic.twitter.com/vcq2kM4NyG
— Nebraska Huskers on SR (@SRHuskers) January 10, 2024
Let's go!
#NEBRASKA BEATS #1 PURDUE
Nebraska 88
Purdue 72
LET’S GOOOOO #GBR
— 247Huskers (@247Huskers) January 10, 2024
Matt Rhule storms the court
STORM THAT COURT!!
(Hey, @CoachMattRhule) pic.twitter.com/GWx25xEiXY
— Hail Varsity (@HailVarsity) January 10, 2024
Down goes No. 1
DOWN GOES #1 PURDUE pic.twitter.com/A3xUsGqH91
— 247Huskers (@247Huskers) January 10, 2024
Snow day in Lincoln
Snow day in Lincoln. pic.twitter.com/3qY2Kutc9y
— Ed Foley (@coachedfoley) January 10, 2024
GBR
Those #GBR chants always get us. 😍 https://t.co/RcQHvHRQln
— Nebraska On BTN (@NebraskaOnBTN) January 10, 2024
Look at that crowd
I wonder what emotion he is feeling. https://t.co/xBklaYLlYQ
— Schick and Nick Show (@schicknickshow) January 10, 2024
Down goes Goliath
Down goes Goliath!! https://t.co/vgB3jgWXBX
— Will Compton (@_willcompton) January 10, 2024
Massive Win
MASSIVE WIN!!!! NEBRASKA BEATS #1 PURDUE
FIRST #1 WIN SINCE 1982!!!!
— Huskers Talk | 𝙉𝙚𝙗𝙧𝙖𝙨𝙠𝙖 𝙎𝙥𝙤𝙧𝙩𝙨 (@HuskersTalk) January 10, 2024
Signature win
“Sign your name Fred Hoiberg, there’s your signature win.” – Kent Pavelka
That’s good.
— Christopher Heady (@heady_chris) January 10, 2024
Madness in Lincoln
Wow
Wow!! GBR. pic.twitter.com/4a5K38Ye3x
— Trev Alberts (@TrevAlberts) January 10, 2024
The Raiola effect?
Dylan Raiola's impact knows no bounds.
— Connor Happer (@ConnorHapper) January 10, 2024
Big Win !! @HuskerMBB #GBR
— Bryce McGowens (@BryceMcgowens5) January 10, 2024
Nebrasketball
#Nebrasketball pic.twitter.com/6M2CevcKGt
— Robin Washut (@RobinWashut) January 10, 2024
The resume speaks for itself
That Purdue team the #Huskers just took down by 16 has beaten Arizona, Xavier, Gonzaga, Tennessee, Marquette and Alabama, among others.
— Brian Christopherson (@Husker247BC) January 10, 2024
Go. Big. Red.
Anarchy? Nope. Just Big Red Basketball. https://t.co/fk7go9RmIM
— Nebraska Men's Basketball (@HuskerMBB) January 10, 2024
A dream season
Nebraska has now beaten Purdue and Michigan State at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Huskers have also won at Kansas State.
A dream season is unfolding in Lincoln.
— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) January 10, 2024
NCAA Tournament resume
FINAL: #Nebrasketball 88, No. 1 Purdue 72
The #Huskers knock off their first top-ranked team since 1982 and just solidified a critical piece to their NCAA Tournament resume.
What a freakin' night.
— Robin Washut (@RobinWashut) January 10, 2024
1982!!
#NEBRASKETBALL DOES IT ‼️
First win over a No. 1 team for the #Huskers since Missouri in 1982. pic.twitter.com/jETeBxIGK0
— Erin Sorensen (@erinsorensen) January 10, 2024
Are the Huskers dancing
Nebraska would like to go dancing. Wins over Michigan State, K-State on the road and now no. 1 Purdue.
— Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) January 10, 2024
Court storming
Court storming warranted. pic.twitter.com/LcfSvj5hE0
— Brian Christopherson (@Husker247BC) January 10, 2024
Massive victory
Final: Nebraska 88, Purdue 72.
The Huskers improve to 13-3 and 3-2 in the Big Ten. This victory will be absolutely massive for Nebraska's NCAA Tournament resume.
They are storming the court.
— Mitch Sherman (@mitchsherman) January 10, 2024
Derailed
DERAILED. pic.twitter.com/f3yCJp4Hxl
— Nebraska Men's Basketball (@HuskerMBB) January 10, 2024
