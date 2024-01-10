Advertisement

Social media reacts to Nebraska’s win over No. 1 Purdue

Evan Bredeson
·4 min read
For the first time since 1982, the Nebraska Cornhuskers men’s basketball team defeated the No. 1 ranked team in the country. The Huskers upset the Purdue Boilermakers 88-72 in front of a packed house at the Pinnacle Bank Area.

The Husker offense was dominant the whole night, shooting an impressive 51% from the field, 61 % from three, and 84% from the free throw line while holding Purude to a split 42%, 39%, and 73%, respectively. Keisei Tominaga led the Huskers in scoring with 19 points while shooting five-of-nine from three.

In fact, seven of the eight Cornhuskers who saw action on Tuesday night made a three-pointer. The win now places Nebraska at 13-3 on the season with a 3-2 mark in the Big Ten.

In his fifth season as the Nebraska head basketball coach, Fred Hoiberg has now earned his signature win. You can find social media reactions to the victory below.

