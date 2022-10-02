Social Media reacts to Nebraska’s victory over Indiana

It wasn’t the prettiest game at times, nor the most disciplined, but the Nebraska Cornhuskers recorded their second victory of the season and their first in the Big Ten on Saturday night when they defeated the Indiana Hoosiers 35-21. Mickey Joseph notched his first win as the interim head coach of the Huskers, who now hold a 1-1 record in conference play.

For the first time in quite a while, the Nebraska special-teams unit made an impact play with a punt block for a touchdown being recovered by Malcolm Hartzog. The Blackshirts, under the new leadership of Bill Bush, surrendered only 290 yards to one of the fastest-paced offenses in all of Division 1 college football.

Trey Palmer continues his record-setting season at wide receiver. The LSU transfer caught eight passes for 157 yards and one touchdown. Anthony Grant also continued to run the football effectively. The transfer running back showed his value in the second half, in particular late in the fourth quarter when he was repeatedly called on by the offensive coordinator Mark Whipple to move the sticks and run time off the clock. Grant finished with 32 rushes for 136 yards. In addition, Casey Thompson showed flashes of brilliance at times. Still, an inconsistent game consisting of multiple intentional groundings, bad sacks, and a turnover put the Husker offense in several tight spots over the night.

Nebraska now prepares for a trip to Piscataway, NJ, to take on Rutgers on Friday night. Below is the social media reaction to the Cornhusker’s big win against Indiana on Saturday.

CORN HUSKERS STRIKE FIRST 🔥 Oliver Martin gets @HuskerFBNation on the board 👏 pic.twitter.com/mdOrqI3H0W — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 1, 2022

Nebraska starting left tackle Turner Corcoran is ejected for allegedly throwing a punch. Mickey Joseph is the first to approach Corcoran as he leaves the field.#Huskers @1011_News pic.twitter.com/MBdmlW67te — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) October 2, 2022

Blocked Punt by @cjkolarevic scooped up and scored by @iammalcolmhart1 for his first career touchdown! Top Calls | @WoodhouseAuto pic.twitter.com/BCpymAnb7M — Huskers Radio Network (@HuskersRadio) October 2, 2022

day in, day out, there is NO PLACE like Nebraska. pic.twitter.com/Ke0NpQqVL0 — Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) October 2, 2022

.@LilThurm delivers a 71-yard bomb to @treythekiid3 to put the Huskers back on top! Top Calls | @WoodhouseAuto pic.twitter.com/mAhJuJgEsL — Huskers Radio Network (@HuskersRadio) October 2, 2022

My heavens that was a gorgeous pass, a 71-yard strike from Casey Thompson to Trey Palmer for a touchdown. Nebraska 28, Indiana 21 with 13:43 left in the game. — Steven Sipple (@steven_sipple) October 2, 2022

For the first time in 364 days, Nebraska's going to beat a FBS team. — Sam McKewon (@swmckewonOWH) October 2, 2022

I like seeing the deep throws tonight, got to keep the defense honest. — Eric Crouch (@croucheric) October 2, 2022

I imagine and it should be a very emotional locker room. — Gary Sharp (@GarySharp1620) October 2, 2022

