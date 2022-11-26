Social Media reacts to Nebraska’s victory over Iowa

The Nebraska Cornhuskers had a chance to end the 2022 season as a spoiler and did just that as they defeated Iowa 24-17 on Black Friday. A win for Iowa would have clinched the Big Ten West and a trip to Indianapolis for the Hawkeyes. Instead, the Purdue Boilermakers can clinch the west division with a win against Indiana on Saturday.

Trey Palmer had a record-setting day as the receiver passed Stanley Morgan Jr. to become the school’s single-season receiving yards leader. Palmer had nine catches for 165 yards and two touchdowns for the game. Quarterback Casey Thompson was 20-30 for 278 yards and three touchdowns.

The Nebraska defense had one of their best games of the year, holding Iowa to 272 yards of total offense on top of forcing multiple fumbles. The Hawkeyes were also an anemic 6-15 on 3rd down and had seven penalties for 65 yards.

The Cornhuskers finished the 2022 campaign with a 4-8 record. Interim Head Coach Mickey Joseph ends the year with a record of 3-6 since taking over for Scott Frost on September 11th. Joseph was seen as a candidate for the permanent head coach job, but recent reports state that Matt Rhule may be the front-runner.

The victory also ends Nebraska’s seven-game losing streak to the Hawkeyes. Scroll below for social media reactions to Nebraska’s victory over Iowa.

Party time for the Huskers pic.twitter.com/HrQKG82I4T — Brian Christopherson (@Husker247BC) November 26, 2022

The game-sealing play 😤 https://t.co/47AI6g1vfJ — Nebraska On BTN (@NebraskaOnBTN) November 26, 2022

Iowa has done the right thing and recused itself from the B1G West title. Over to you, Purdue. — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) November 26, 2022

Huskers with the pick. Never a doubt. Whispers: definitely doubt. — Brian Christopherson (@Husker247BC) November 26, 2022

Nebraska wins!!!!! — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) November 26, 2022

Was there any other way Iowa’s season would end? — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) November 26, 2022

Final Nebraska 24

Iowa 17 #Huskers end a 7-game losing streak to Iowa and likely spoils Iowa’s Big Ten title trip. — Sam McKewon (@swmckewonOWH) November 26, 2022

Purdue now controls its own destiny. If the Boilermakers beat Indiana tomorrow, they win the Big Ten West. — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) November 26, 2022

The two sides hope to finalize a deal in the coming days, per @ClowESPN. pic.twitter.com/mM9AwTPSEj — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 25, 2022

Nebraska 24, Iowa 17 pic.twitter.com/Bwf7qF6ORn — Brian Christopherson (@Husker247BC) November 26, 2022

How it should be. pic.twitter.com/ZhsdOMTwKt — Nebraska On BTN (@NebraskaOnBTN) November 26, 2022

OUR CORN >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> — Nebraska Huskers (@Huskers) November 26, 2022

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire