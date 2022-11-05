Social Media reacts to Nebraska’s loss to Minnesota

It was a tale of two halves as the Nebraska Cornhuskers fell to the Minnesota Golden Gophers 20-13 at Memorial Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The Huskers jumped out to a 10-0 lead after the first quarter, and it was all down here after that.

Chubba Purdy continues to look overwhelmed at the quarterback position. The Florida State transfer was 6 for 16 for 41 yards with one interception. Backup Logan Smothers also saw limited action going 5 for 10 for 80 yards. Anthony Grant was the workhorse in the running game with 21 carries for 115 yards with a long of 36 yards. Why he didn’t get more touches is beyond my understanding.

Today’s performance on offense was enough for me to say that regardless of what happens with the head coach hire, Mark Whipple won’t be returning to Lincoln next season as the offensive coordinator. As a play caller, he refuses to adjust or adapt his scheme to the situation or talent. Instead, week after week, he forces his philosophy on a team that is not built to run such an offense.

The lack of adjustments overall by the Cornhusker coaching staff was quite stunning. Top to bottom, there were no significant changes to any phase of the game as the lead slipped away in the second half. You have to wonder if this loss puts an end to Mickey Joseph’s candidacy to become the permanent head coach at Nebraska.

Nebraska now sits at 3-6 on the year, meaning the Cornhuskers must win out or face a sixth straight season with no postseason birth. Below is a collection of social media reactions to Nebraska’s loss to Minnesota. Let us know what you think. Where does Nebraska go from here?

Despite a 1️⃣0️⃣-0️⃣ lead at halftime, the #Huskers offense evaporates in the second half. 𝗡𝗲𝗯𝗿𝗮𝘀𝗸𝗮 1️⃣0️⃣

𝗠𝗶𝗻𝗻𝗲𝘀𝗼𝘁𝗮 2️⃣0️⃣ Big Red will go searching for their offense next week and while we recap the game with @brandonlvogel from @HailVarsity. — Big Red WrapUp (@BigRedWrapUp) November 5, 2022

Minnesota 20, Nebraska 13. A 10-0 halftime lead done away with. Mo Ibrahim takes over. NU offense basically a zero threat in the middle two quarters. — Brian Christopherson (@Husker247BC) November 5, 2022

#BREAKING: Despite shutting out the Gophers in the first half, Nebraska football couldn't slow Minnesota's comeback after the break and the #Huskers losing streak stretched to three games. https://t.co/7DZLlJI3T0 — World-Herald Sports (@OWHsports) November 5, 2022

Nebraska will need to win 3 straight over Michigan, Wisconsin and Iowa to avoid going 6 straight years without a bowl game. — Gary Sharp (@GarySharp1620) November 5, 2022

Today will not go on Whipple’s career highlight film. And QB selection is again part of the story. — Dirk Chatelain (@dirkchatelain) November 5, 2022

Nebraska D played its tail off today. But it might be headed for a three week hurt locker going forward. https://t.co/XBs0gcxyKr — Sam McKewon (@swmckewonOWH) November 5, 2022

Joseph said they switched from Purdy to Smothers in the 4th because "Logan gave us the better chance.” He adds that “we probably should’ve” switched to Smothers earlier. — Gary Sharp (@GarySharp1620) November 5, 2022

Not sure who in the Nebraska quarterback room will be back next year, but I'll always think the #Huskers didn't take advantage of Logan Smothers this season, writes @tomshatelOWH. https://t.co/28FkDOlrlz — World-Herald Sports (@OWHsports) November 5, 2022

Nebraska had as many first downs (13) as points (13). — Brady Oltmans 🤠 (@BradyOltmans) November 5, 2022

Mickey Joseph says NU should’ve gone to Logan Smothers earlier. On Purdy: “He’s not seeing the coverages. He’s not seeing the progressions that he needs to get to. — Jimmy Watkins (@JimmyWatkins95) November 5, 2022

Nebraska players and coaches are noticeably down after this loss. They’re 3-6. A trip to Michigan is next. It’s understandable. pic.twitter.com/j4nCsmHa0y — Mitch Sherman (@mitchsherman) November 5, 2022

Nebraska football: a factory of sadness — Blackshirt500 (@blackshirt500) November 5, 2022

Nebraska football looking like Nebraska basketball with the way they have no offense — Kelvin of the Rocks (@TwinTwisterDad) November 5, 2022

In all honesty, #Nebraska’s Memorial Stadium is a terrific place to watch a football game. Makes no sense they haven’t been to a Bowl Game since 2016. pic.twitter.com/aNqYeH9xA8 — Tony Liebert (@TonyLiebert) November 5, 2022

Minnesota Football: Gophers comeback to win 20-13 at Nebraska https://t.co/QKXtAhLs5L — The Daily Gopher (@TheDailyGopher) November 5, 2022

It is concerning to me that Mickey Joseph, with absolutely no pressure as an interim head coach, is so unwilling to make the tough decisions. He desperately needed to get in Mark Whipple's face and tell him what he wanted done and he didn't do it. — Matt Burnell (@mdburnell) November 5, 2022

Caleb Tannor says Minnesota just out-willed Nebraska in the second half. “They just came out harder and we can’t let that happen,” he said. — Brady Oltmans 🤠 (@BradyOltmans) November 5, 2022

