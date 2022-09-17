Social media reacts to Nebraska’s loss to Oklahoma

Just when you think it couldn’t get any worse… it gets worse. Nebraska was blown out by No. 6 Oklahoma 49-14 on Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium. But, if it could have gone wrong for Cornhuskers, it did. Every issue this Nebraska team had shown through its first three games of the season showed up all at once against the Sooners. The helplessness of the offensive line to hold blocks, poorly timed penalties, an inability to tackle in the open field, and turnovers at the most inopportune moment. All of it led to Oklahoma scoring their highest total of road points in rivalry history. The previous record had been 48 points.

Oklahoma amassed 580 total yards of offense, with 268 yards coming through the air and 312 yards via the ground. Nebraska gained 327 yards on the day, with both starting quarterback Casey Thompson and backup Chubba Purdy splitting playing time. Purdy brings a different dimension to the offense with his running ability, given the woeful offensive line play through four games this season. It’ll be interesting to see if Purdy gets more opportunities on the field.

Eyes will continue to focus on the coaching search off the field, especially after Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports reported during the game that Nebraska has already contacted Urban Meyer as the Husker athletic department tries to determine its list of candidates for its head coaching vacancy. This search sounds like it’s about to get very interesting.

This is about Nebraska Football. pic.twitter.com/aof3qKnu80 — Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) September 17, 2022

There is NO PLACE like Nebraska. pic.twitter.com/Slexxt4GyR — Nebraska Huskers (@Huskers) September 17, 2022

Couldn't ask for a better start in Lincoln. 🙌@HuskerFBNation scores first vs. No. 6 Oklahoma. pic.twitter.com/pRGNnM1x2p — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) September 17, 2022

NEBRASKA STRIKES FIRST 🔥 What a start for @HuskerFBNation pic.twitter.com/fZ6dP0IOWE — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 17, 2022

DILLON GABRIEL TO THE HOUSE 🏠⚡️@OU_Football answers right back pic.twitter.com/cZ37PWMPHY — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 17, 2022

Oklahoma had not converted a 3rd-and-7+ on the season before that Gabriel TD run. — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) September 17, 2022

Nebraska's defense forces a 3-and-out. The Huskers have now force more punts in 7:38 against the No. 6 team in the country than against Georgia Southern last week. — Brady Oltmans 🤠 (@BradyOltmans) September 17, 2022

ANOTHER ONE! 💪💯 Marcus Major extends @OU_Football's lead 👏 pic.twitter.com/aqNtksjpTR — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 17, 2022

WIIIIIIDE OPEN! ⚡️ It doesn't get much easier for Marcus Major and @OU_Football 💪 pic.twitter.com/s1BrvXnKTi — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 17, 2022

A note on Marvin Mims. Even though he's the best player on the field, he wasn't even preseason All-Big 12. — Steven Sipple (@steven_sipple) September 17, 2022

Another one for @OU_Football 🔥 The Sooners are cruising in the first half pic.twitter.com/BfarbQWNPz — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 17, 2022

Safe to say @OU_Football fans are feeling pretty good right now 👀 pic.twitter.com/HafZ9DtiJ1 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 17, 2022

OU 35, NU 7 Hardly anybody — fans or media — picked a blowout by OU. I literally don't know of anybody who picked a blowout. Two of the most prominent Sooner media members told me before the game they expect a close game. One of those guys thought NU would win. Sort of odd. — Steven Sipple (@steven_sipple) September 17, 2022

Eric Gray cut right through Nebraska's defense 😤@OU_Football off to a hot start to the second half 🙌 pic.twitter.com/5ZfHIoYYr6 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 17, 2022

🗣 @OU_Football is running away with it! Gabriel ➡️ Wease 🔥 pic.twitter.com/EOmN7qE3Cc — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 17, 2022

Nebraska is the worst football team in the Big Ten by a large margin. And I say that as Indiana trails Western Kentucky by 11 and Northwestern is scuffling against Southern Illinois. Just wasting Saturdays. — Jake Sorensen (@937JakeSorensen) September 17, 2022

OU's 49 points are its most ever in Lincoln. Fifth time to score at least 49 vs. Huskers anywhere (other four were in Norman). Previous most in Lincoln was 48 in 1949. Still 8:59 to go in 3rd quarter. #Sooners — Mike Houck (@mhouckOU) September 17, 2022

This game is an indictment on the last 5 years. — Dr. Rob Zatechka (@DocTalkSports) September 17, 2022

Mood in Lincoln rn pic.twitter.com/tq9SsScdKV — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 17, 2022

Purdy finds the end zone 👏@HuskerFBNation takes one back pic.twitter.com/sHkjAndBJi — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 17, 2022

"I loved the attitude and hunger in the locker room during halftime and the way we came out in the third quarter and really slammed the door."@JennyTaft catches up with @OU_Football's Head Coach Brent Venables after their dominant win over Nebraska ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ICVlmn8hhA — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 17, 2022

