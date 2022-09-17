Social media reacts to Nebraska’s loss to Oklahoma

Evan Bredeson
·5 min read

Just when you think it couldn’t get any worse… it gets worse. Nebraska was blown out by No. 6 Oklahoma 49-14 on Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium. But, if it could have gone wrong for Cornhuskers, it did. Every issue this Nebraska team had shown through its first three games of the season showed up all at once against the Sooners. The helplessness of the offensive line to hold blocks, poorly timed penalties, an inability to tackle in the open field, and turnovers at the most inopportune moment. All of it led to Oklahoma scoring their highest total of road points in rivalry history. The previous record had been 48 points.

Oklahoma amassed 580 total yards of offense, with 268 yards coming through the air and 312 yards via the ground. Nebraska gained 327 yards on the day, with both starting quarterback Casey Thompson and backup Chubba Purdy splitting playing time. Purdy brings a different dimension to the offense with his running ability, given the woeful offensive line play through four games this season. It’ll be interesting to see if Purdy gets more opportunities on the field.

Eyes will continue to focus on the coaching search off the field, especially after Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports reported during the game that Nebraska has already contacted Urban Meyer as the Husker athletic department tries to determine its list of candidates for its head coaching vacancy. This search sounds like it’s about to get very interesting.

