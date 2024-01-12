Social media reacts: Mike Norvell staying at Florida State

Florida State coach Mike Norvell took to X, the social media platform still commonly referred to as Twitter, shortly after noon on Friday to announce that he was staying put in Tallahassee.

Norvell, the recipient of the 2023 Bryant Award, had been one of the names rumored to be in the running for the Alabama coaching job after the news of Nick Saban’s retirement rippled across college football on Wednesday.

In his fourth season in Tallahassee, Norvell led the Seminoles to a 13-0 regular season and an ACC championship. His team narrowly missed the College Football Playoff in favor of 12-1 SEC champion Alabama, and Florida State was subsequently blasted 63-3 against Georgia in the Orange Bowl following numerous opt-outs and other departures from the program.

Multiple reports say Norvell’s new contract at FSU will pay him more than $10 million a year over the next eight years.

Here’s how fans and media members reacted to Norvell’s announcement.

GREAT DAY to be a FLORIDA STATE SEMINOLE!! The #CLIMBContinues grateful for to lead the #NoleFamily with our incredible staff. Appreciate @PresMcCullough @SeminoleAlford and @Seminoles for continued commitment on our journey back to the TOP! The Future is bright in Tallahassee 😎 pic.twitter.com/maUJ1uuyio — Mike Norvell (@Coach_Norvell) January 12, 2024

Statements from Mike Norvell and Michael Alford on Norvell’s contract extension. pic.twitter.com/Znu0qUZxet — Ehsan Kassim (@Ehsan_Kassim) January 12, 2024

[Sources] FSU is using the money it set aside to buy its way out of the ACC to keep Mike Norvell. The ACC is officially staying together! — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) January 12, 2024

Mike Norvell letting people know he's staying in Tallahassee. All eyes on Seattle. https://t.co/YSwjeZ6wzP — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 12, 2024

Jimmy Sexton clients:

Steve Sarkisan

Dan Lanning

Mike Norvell All got pay raises because a Jimmy Sexton client, Nick Saban, retired. He needs to be teaching a course — J. Roezay (@Real_JRoe) January 12, 2024

Mike Norvell coming out of the meeting to tell everyone he’s staying pic.twitter.com/rlq8zDUMGq — Dillon Riera (@13d_riera) January 12, 2024

Mike Norvell walking back into his office! pic.twitter.com/e65dWrptMw — Nicoh (@nicohchen) January 12, 2024

Alabama heavily pursued Mike Norvell. FSU not only agreed to a new deal but committed to a substantial increase in resources such as recruiting budgets, etc. The school is in the midst of $450M upgrade to the stadium & a FB-only operations center. All eyes now on Kalen DeBoer. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) January 12, 2024

Can’t even be mad at Mike Norvell. No one wants to follow in the footsteps of a legend. — Terrell 💮 (@FarFromUsualO_o) January 12, 2024

