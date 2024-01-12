Advertisement

Social media reacts: Mike Norvell staying at Florida State

Steve Holley
·2 min read

Florida State coach Mike Norvell took to X, the social media platform still commonly referred to as Twitter, shortly after noon on Friday to announce that he was staying put in Tallahassee.

Norvell, the recipient of the 2023 Bryant Award, had been one of the names rumored to be in the running for the Alabama coaching job after the news of Nick Saban’s retirement rippled across college football on Wednesday.

In his fourth season in Tallahassee, Norvell led the Seminoles to a 13-0 regular season and an ACC championship. His team narrowly missed the College Football Playoff in favor of 12-1 SEC champion Alabama, and Florida State was subsequently blasted 63-3 against Georgia in the Orange Bowl following numerous opt-outs and other departures from the program.

Multiple reports say Norvell’s new contract at FSU will pay him more than $10 million a year over the next eight years.

Here’s how fans and media members reacted to Norvell’s announcement.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire