Social media reacts to Mike Evans’ 10th consecutive 1,000-yard season

There have been quite a few posts from everyone around the world wide web about Tampa Bay’s 21-18 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, but most people are honed in on just one thing — so we’ll give them what they want. Bucs wideout Mike Evans eclipsed the 1,000-yard receiving mark for the 10th straight year, giving him the stat every season of his career. As a result, many people online had something to say about it, so this post-game social media reaction post is all about M1KE.

Here’s what people on the internet had to say about Evans’ incredible achievement:

Mike Evans just went over the 1,000 yard mark for the 10th straight season to start his career. Only player in NFL history who can say that. pic.twitter.com/kbkrBjOAiP — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) December 4, 2023

Bucs WR Mike Evans has now surpassed 1,000 receiving yards for the 10th straight season to begin his career, extending his own NFL record. An unbelievable run for one of the best players in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/2BBDtkzVRj — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 4, 2023

Shout out to Mike Evans. He officially notched his 10th straight 1,000-Yard season today. Super Bowl ring. That’s a Hall of Fame resume and he isn’t done. — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) December 4, 2023

Pour one out for the "Baker Mayfield will end Mike Evans' streak of 1,000-yard seasons" folks — Luke Easterling (@LukeEasterling) December 4, 2023

#Bucs WR Mike Evans has now started his NFL career with 10 straight 1,000-yard seasons, extending his own record. No player in NFL history has had more than 6. So good. pic.twitter.com/04pHaz1jD4 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 4, 2023

You simply can’t let a guy who has had 1,000 yards receiving in 10 straight seasons walk in free agency. Future HOFer he needs to end his career in Tampa Bay. pic.twitter.com/DeT1kI7FnN — JC Cornell (@CornellNFL) December 4, 2023

No matter what happens this off-season Mike Evans will forever be a Buc. Keep making history @MikeEvans13_ 🐐 #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/JXDHU5Maun — 𝗗𝗝 (@DJBucsFan) December 4, 2023

Three things are certain in life.

1. Death

2. Taxes

3. Mike Evans getting a 1000 yards Congrats Goat @MikeEvans13_ pic.twitter.com/wjeD8CrtcG — Slaw (@JakeSlawetsky) December 4, 2023

Mike Evans got 1,000 yards with Johnny manziel/josh mccown/baker mayfield he is different — year 21 (@johnrivers131) December 4, 2023

Mike Evans getting 1,000 yards every year of his career pic.twitter.com/YlbyNJix4R — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) December 4, 2023

#GoBucs WR MIKE EVANS HAS JUST ACHIEVED HIS 10TH CONSECUTIVE SEASON WITH 1,000 RECEIVING YDS. Evans also amassed 1K Rec Yds every year of his career (2014-23)— the ONLY player in 104 years of NFL history to achieve such a feat.#M1K3Evans #1KDime#NFL #ActiveHallOfFamer pic.twitter.com/YMNPvOD0hI — Salty Buccaneer🧂🏴‍☠️🟥🟧⬜️ (@SaltyBuc91) December 4, 2023

Mike Evans RARE AIR 10 straight seasons of 1,000+ receiving yards to start his career 2023 – 1,000+ 2022 – 1,124 yards 2021 – 1,035 yards 2020 – 1,006 yards 2019 – 1,157 yards 2018 – 1,524 yards 2017 – 1,001 yards 2016 – 1,321 yards 2015 – 1,206 yards… — Jesse Morse, MD (@DrJesseMorse) December 4, 2023

Mike Evans now has 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first 10 season of the NFL. He’s caught passes from:

*Jameis Winston

*Ryan Fitzpatrick

*Josh McCown

*Ryan Griffin

*Blaine Gabbert

*Mike Glennon

*Tom Brady

*Baker Mayfield Hall of Fame pic.twitter.com/50qO4vWblw — Sam Hoppen (@SamHoppen) December 4, 2023

Mike Evans is a Hall of Fame WR. Debate ya grandma. https://t.co/C5CxocCkc3 — Kenny Morales (@KennyMoralesTV) December 4, 2023

Mike Evans’ decade-long 1,000-yard streak is so impressive. He’s been extremely consistent (regardless of his supporting cast) and insanely durable. Also, he put up these stats while being a team-first, unselfish player. He’s a future Hall-of-Famer and one of the best Bucs ever. pic.twitter.com/S85Hl3SbOl — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) December 4, 2023

Tough day for that weird "Mike Evans isn't a 1st ballot Hall of Famer" click pic.twitter.com/kQUu7G1WRq — Chuck Bass (@ChuckBassFF) December 3, 2023

Mike Evans is the greatest ever, idgaf. — Cody Haynes (@codyh33) December 4, 2023

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire