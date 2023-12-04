Advertisement

Social media reacts to Mike Evans’ 10th consecutive 1,000-yard season

River Wells
·4 min read

Yeah, sure, we’ll probably do this again next year (and the year after that). But it’s December, and we’re feeling festive.

There have been quite a few posts from everyone around the world wide web about Tampa Bay’s 21-18 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, but most people are honed in on just one thing — so we’ll give them what they want. Bucs wideout Mike Evans eclipsed the 1,000-yard receiving mark for the 10th straight year, giving him the stat every season of his career. As a result, many people online had something to say about it, so this post-game social media reaction post is all about M1KE.

Here’s what people on the internet had to say about Evans’ incredible achievement:

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire