Social media reacts to Michigan State basketball’s blowout win against Baylor

Cory Linsner
·2 min read

Desperate for a win inside of Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan State absolutely dominated No. 6 Baylor, 88-64.

The win came at a perfect time for MSU, and the fan base knows it. It was for sure a feel good win for Spartan Nation and they made it known via social media, showing their love and support for the effort they saw on the court in Detroit on Saturday.

Check out all the social media reactions from Spartan Nation after the win:

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire