Social media reacts to Michigan State basketball’s blowout win against Baylor

Desperate for a win inside of Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan State absolutely dominated No. 6 Baylor, 88-64.

The win came at a perfect time for MSU, and the fan base knows it. It was for sure a feel good win for Spartan Nation and they made it known via social media, showing their love and support for the effort they saw on the court in Detroit on Saturday.

Check out all the social media reactions from Spartan Nation after the win:

Basketball wins at Little Caesars Arena this season: Pistons: 1

Michigan State: 1 — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) December 16, 2023

A locked in Tyson Walker is literally the greatest basketball player I’ve ever seen. — Chris Castellani (@Castellani2014) December 16, 2023

Really don't have the words for what we just watched there. It's like this team finally woke up out of their hazy dreams and remembered who they are. Dominant in every phase of the game. Senior Guards setting the tone. Production from the center position. Rebounding and Defense… pic.twitter.com/HO0EsmZjpz — 🍑 is trying his best (@msupeach) December 16, 2023

Baylor woke up today at 9-0 and averaging over 87 PPG in games this season against power conference opponents. Michigan State woke up today at 4-5. The Spartans just beat the Bears by 24 in Detroit and held them to 64 points. Anarchy? Nope. Just College Basketball. https://t.co/jkmQTiIFM5 — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) December 16, 2023

WE ARE BACK — Connor Meltdowney (@Connormuldowney) December 16, 2023

Hasn’t been talked about enough: Tre Holloman’s development. A defensive latch who has now started to wield an offensive presence that’s proven valuable behind the starting guards. Has become more versatile with the ball and is 14/28 from deep this season — ˢᵉᵒᵘˡʲᵃᵃ (@Seouljaa) December 16, 2023

Idk about ya’ll but I don’t give a shit what happened the first month of the season. THAT MSU team adding Kohler to the mix? Yeah, they can play with anybody. Let’s have a night. — Andrew Cumbow (@ACumbow) December 16, 2023

Undefeated in the Aidan Chiles era — MSU Chief of Propaganda (@OdellBretthamJr) December 16, 2023

If they asked where I died just give them this picture pic.twitter.com/esTmPsPs8U — Fireball sommelier (@Sheehan_Sports) December 16, 2023

The wide smile on Hoggard's face after Booker hit that face-up J was telling. Says his teammates are pulling for him. — Graham Couch (@Graham_Couch) December 16, 2023

Has a team ever been THIS back? Go Green! — Spartan Rob (@Spartanrob2013) December 16, 2023

LCA is LOUD right now after that Tyson Walker three🔊 pic.twitter.com/J5A5KhoaBO — bella johnson (@bellajxhnson) December 16, 2023

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire