Social media reacts to Michigan State football landing top transfer QB Aidan Chiles

Andrew Brewster
·4 min read

New Michigan State football head coach Jonathan Smith accomplished what I am sure was one of his top goals on Thursday, when the Spartans landed the commitment of elite transfer quarterback Aidan Chiles from Oregon State.

This is just another huge, well-regarded move for a program that needed to see a string of good news, which they have been getting lately with the transfer of Chiles, along with the commitment of Brandon Tullis, signs that Jordan Hall will be back next year, and the hire of Joe Rossi.

After the news broke, social media was buzzing, and you can see some of those reactions below.

