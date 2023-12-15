Social media reacts to Michigan State football landing top transfer QB Aidan Chiles

New Michigan State football head coach Jonathan Smith accomplished what I am sure was one of his top goals on Thursday, when the Spartans landed the commitment of elite transfer quarterback Aidan Chiles from Oregon State.

This is just another huge, well-regarded move for a program that needed to see a string of good news, which they have been getting lately with the transfer of Chiles, along with the commitment of Brandon Tullis, signs that Jordan Hall will be back next year, and the hire of Joe Rossi.

After the news broke, social media was buzzing, and you can see some of those reactions below.

Michigan State QB, Aidan Chiles — MSU Chief of Propaganda (@OdellBretthamJr) December 15, 2023

Coaches thought Aidan Chiles was one of the portal's most gifted QBs. Only threw 35 passes but: “He’s very talented..can really spin it. He was really raw coming out of high school, but I think a year under (Jonathan Smith) has probably really helped him.” https://t.co/axx1Ainblr — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 14, 2023

Huge get. Chiles is fun as hell https://t.co/FxeDY8t38c — Colton Pouncy (@colton_pouncy) December 14, 2023

I think it’s fair to say Michigan State is having the best offseason in college football so far. Optimism abound in East Lansing. — Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) December 14, 2023

One thing to keep in mind with transfer QBs: It usually takes 2 years before they really hit their stride, so have patience. Jayden Daniels, Bo Nix, & Michael Penix all looked relatively underwhelming in their first season, before being Heisman finalists in Year 2. — Justin Thind (@JustinThind) December 14, 2023

Spartan Nation please welcome @ai6an_ and @nikkichiles to The Spartan Family 💚💚💚 We are so excited and happy to have them. 🥳🥳🎉🎉🎉🎉💚🤍💚🤍💚🤍💚

🗣️GoGreen!!!!!! https://t.co/DM5cxE0Ajn — MaMa_Tron210 (@MamaTron210) December 14, 2023

I am so happy in an 18 year old's decision that its just downright pathetic BUT I DO NOT CARE, GO GREEN BABY — Fireball sommelier (@Sheehan_Sports) December 14, 2023

NEWS: Oregon State quarterback Aidan Chiles is transferring to Michigan State, he tells ESPN. Chiles earned snaps as a true freshman playing for new MSU coach Jonathan Smith at OSU last year. He gives Smith a linchpin building block at quarterback as he starts his tenure. pic.twitter.com/IjTOhWyePN — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 14, 2023

me when that Aidan Chiles to Michigan State tweet hit the timeline pic.twitter.com/tYCxB1sf5v — sarge (@sarge__msu) December 14, 2023

Explaining to future Spartans what Aidan Chiles committing to MSU meant pic.twitter.com/RNb12VTSHv — MSU Chief of Propaganda (@OdellBretthamJr) December 14, 2023

Spartan fans game one when the gates open to see Aidan Chiles play https://t.co/FETl4yiY60 pic.twitter.com/UqF7YCv1CZ — Ryan (@SpartanRyan) December 14, 2023

Aidan Chiles and Nick Marsh:

pic.twitter.com/Pc4beBpdwD — the red cedar tweeter (@AcctKyle) December 14, 2023

MSU QB Aidan Chiles Statistical Rankings among 2023 True Fr. QBs:

• 68.6 Completion% (1st)

• 8.8 Yards Per Attempt (2nd)

• 134.1 Passer Rating (1st)

• 11.4 Touchdown% (1st)

– Jayden Daniels = 12.2%

• 43.8 1st Down% (4th)

• 58.0 Rushing Breakaway% (1st)

– 3rd among all QBs https://t.co/Xbw5FmsMOd — Al Karsten (@bigalfredosauce) December 14, 2023

Aidan Chiles is officially a Spartan. Sleep well Spartan Faithful💚 #GoGreen — Michigan State Content (@msucontent) December 15, 2023

Aidan Chiles is a good football player. But he’s also just fun to watch. We’ve had a few QBs who could make plays with their feet. But we haven’t seen game-altering mobility since Drew Stanton graduated in 2006. pic.twitter.com/fBvda6fnrc — Justin Spiro (@DarkoStateNews) December 14, 2023

Boss: why were you late for our meeting? Me celebrating Aidan Chiles’s commitment: pic.twitter.com/lP60W0Mh7b — MilkMan (@MilkManMSU) December 14, 2023

BREAKING: the BEST QB in the portal, Aidan Chiles has committed to Michigan State He told @on3sports “I trust in the things being built at Michigan State & I know that big things can happen fast there.” MAJOR pickup. And the start of BIG dominoes. Stay tuned 👀 pic.twitter.com/eKST9URA7D — Captain Spartan 🫡 (@CaptainSparty_) December 14, 2023

AIDAN CHILES IS A MICHIGAN STATE SPARTAN!!! pic.twitter.com/3FX7Gb8hdS — Coen Carr Triple4’s Enthusiast (@DeepWatersOfEL) December 14, 2023

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire