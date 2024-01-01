Social media reacts: Michigan muffs early punt, Alabama in good field position
The College Football Playoff semifinal matchup between No. 4 Alabama and No. 1 Michigan has gotten off to a wild start in Pasadena at the Rose Bowl.
After what looked like an interception on the first play from freshman Caleb Downs, after review, it was ruled that Downs was out of bounds. Alabama would quickly force a punt and the Wolverines defense would too.
On the ensuing punt, Semaj Morgan muffed the kick from James Burnip, and outside linebacker Quandarrius Robinson quickly recovered the fumble, setting Jalen Milroe and the Alabama Crimson Tide offense in good field position.
Take a look at some of the best reactions from social media!
The play
Muffed punt for Michigan and Bama recovers pic.twitter.com/a6fOJxBo6e
— Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) January 1, 2024
Alabama is loving it
MUFFED PUNT. BAMA BALL
— Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) January 1, 2024
LET'S GO
ALABAMA RECOVERS THEIR OWN PUNT! ALABAMA FOOTBALL!
— Sidelines – Bama (@SSN_Alabama) January 1, 2024
Early mistakes by Michigan
ANOTHER TERRIBLE MISTAKE BY MICHIGAN, PUNT RETURNER MORGAN MUFFING A TOUGH CATCH. SO FAR THIS STAGE LOOKS A LITTLE TOO BIG FOR MICHIGAN SKILL PLAYERS.
— Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 1, 2024
No kidding
Morgan drops the punt.
Man, three minutes in, and it's already a crazy game.
— John U. Bacon (@Johnubacon) January 1, 2024
Michigan fans don't like the freshman returning punts
Let's get the true freshman off punt return in the Rose Bowl please
— Chillindamos (@Chillindamos1) January 1, 2024
I see what you did there
Looked to me like Alabama stole Michigan's punt return signal there.
— Tommy Deas (@tommydeas) January 1, 2024
It's a valid question
Where would Alabama be without punt returners that can't catch….
— Van Allen Plexico (@VanAllenPlexico) January 1, 2024