Social media reacts: Michigan muffs early punt, Alabama in good field position

The College Football Playoff semifinal matchup between No. 4 Alabama and No. 1 Michigan has gotten off to a wild start in Pasadena at the Rose Bowl.

After what looked like an interception on the first play from freshman Caleb Downs, after review, it was ruled that Downs was out of bounds. Alabama would quickly force a punt and the Wolverines defense would too.

On the ensuing punt, Semaj Morgan muffed the kick from James Burnip, and outside linebacker Quandarrius Robinson quickly recovered the fumble, setting Jalen Milroe and the Alabama Crimson Tide offense in good field position.

Take a look at some of the best reactions from social media!

The play

Muffed punt for Michigan and Bama recovers pic.twitter.com/a6fOJxBo6e — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) January 1, 2024

Alabama is loving it

LET'S GO

ALABAMA RECOVERS THEIR OWN PUNT! ALABAMA FOOTBALL! — Sidelines – Bama (@SSN_Alabama) January 1, 2024

Early mistakes by Michigan

ANOTHER TERRIBLE MISTAKE BY MICHIGAN, PUNT RETURNER MORGAN MUFFING A TOUGH CATCH. SO FAR THIS STAGE LOOKS A LITTLE TOO BIG FOR MICHIGAN SKILL PLAYERS. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 1, 2024

No kidding

Morgan drops the punt.

Man, three minutes in, and it's already a crazy game. — John U. Bacon (@Johnubacon) January 1, 2024

Michigan fans don't like the freshman returning punts

Let's get the true freshman off punt return in the Rose Bowl please — Chillindamos (@Chillindamos1) January 1, 2024

I see what you did there

Looked to me like Alabama stole Michigan's punt return signal there. — Tommy Deas (@tommydeas) January 1, 2024

It's a valid question

Where would Alabama be without punt returners that can't catch…. — Van Allen Plexico (@VanAllenPlexico) January 1, 2024

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire