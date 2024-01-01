Advertisement

Social media reacts: Michigan muffs early punt, Alabama in good field position

Stacey Blackwood
·1 min read

The College Football Playoff semifinal matchup between No. 4 Alabama and No. 1 Michigan has gotten off to a wild start in Pasadena at the Rose Bowl.

After what looked like an interception on the first play from freshman Caleb Downs, after review, it was ruled that Downs was out of bounds. Alabama would quickly force a punt and the Wolverines defense would too.

On the ensuing punt, Semaj Morgan muffed the kick from James Burnip, and outside linebacker Quandarrius Robinson quickly recovered the fumble, setting Jalen Milroe and the Alabama Crimson Tide offense in good field position.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire