Social media reacts to Michigan football getting commitment from Jadyn Davis

Michigan football wanted homegrown talent Dante Moore in 2023, but the quarterback committed to Oregon before signing officially with UCLA. The Wolverines were left without a signal caller for the 2023 class.

The maize and blue put all their chips on the table for 2024 five-star Jadyn Davis. According to 247Sports Composite rankings, Davis is the 28th-ranked prospect in the country and Michigan had to beat out the likes of Clemson, Ohio State, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Penn State.

On Friday afternoon, the Charlotte Providence Day School (North Carolina) product announced he would commit to Michigan and Jim Harbaugh.

Michigan has been crushing the recruiting trail for the 2024 cycle. The Wolverines were already the fourth-ranked team according to 247Sports, and now with the services of Davis — Michigan is going to propel even more.

Media, fans, and players all went to Twitter to talk about Davis coming to Michigan. Here are the best reactions we could find.

Steve Wiltfong

BREAKING: 247Sports five-star QB Jadyn Davis commits to #Michigan. Jim Harbaugh was the difference. "I love that man. I’d run through a brick wall for him. He’s someone I’m looking forward to playing under and being under his tutelage to develop my game.” https://t.co/vUbh0MfLeu pic.twitter.com/bVIAUUO03v — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong247) March 31, 2023

Jacob Oden - 2024 commit

Tom VanHaaren

QB Jadyn Davis committed to #Michigan. He’s the first ESPN 300 QB for the Wolverines since JJ McCarthy signed in ‘21. Davis’ relationships w the players & Harbaugh, combined w the trajectory of the team put them over the top. He also said NIL was not a factor in his decision. pic.twitter.com/2gBqS1Aw9b — Tom VanHaaren (@TomVH) March 31, 2023

Denard Robinson

Let’s GOOOOOOOO!!!!!!! — Denard Robinson (@DenardX) March 31, 2023

Sherrone Moore

YEEESSSSSSS SIRRRR! Just got that DUDE!!! It’s bout to get real!! This class is special and just got the leader!! #GoBlue🔵〽️ #SMASH👊🏾 pic.twitter.com/sQFZvF56Qy — Sherrone Moore (@Coach_SMoore) March 31, 2023

Michigan Football

Hayes Fawcett

BREAKING: Elite 2024 QB Jadyn Davis has Committed to Michigan! The 6’1 200 QB from Charlotte, NC chose the Wolverines over Ohio State, Tennessee, Clemson, and UNC. Michigan got their GUY 〽️ #GoBlue https://t.co/DXkTvh9Rfx pic.twitter.com/NovEX54ONj — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 31, 2023

Clayton Sayfie

Hats off to @CoachKCampbell, who's done wonders on the recruiting trail, in a short time as Michigan's QB coach. The Wolverines reel in Jadyn Davis, the No. 26 overall player in the country, and can build their 2024 class around him. — Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) March 31, 2023

Tanner Wooten

Another Michigan win over Ohio State, this time for a 5-star quarterback. pic.twitter.com/DYLVATlCCY — Tanner Wooten (@tannerwutang) March 31, 2023

Ron Bellamy

It’s a great day to be a Wolverine!

〽️ Go Blue! — Ron Bellamy (@19Bellamy) March 31, 2023

Kirk Campbell

Braylon Edwards

Scott Bell

Davis has committed 9 months before signing day because he said he wants to help build an elite 2024 class for U-M. He joins fellow top-100 player RB Jordan Marshall as key offensive pieces in that class. U-M also has commits from 4 stars at S, TE, LB, OL and DL. And more soon. — Scott Bell (@sbell021) March 31, 2023

Dave Portnoy

ITS GREAT TO BE A MICHIGAN WOLVERINE! AN EMBARRASSMENT OF RICHES! @fatev pic.twitter.com/AAOYUwRlZs — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) March 31, 2023

On3 Recruits

Michigan has jumped to No. 5 in the 2024 On3 Industry Team Recruiting Rankings after landing a commitment from elite QB Jadyn Davis 〽️ Read: https://t.co/lb9zmtuHVy pic.twitter.com/u8greIxgIi — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) March 31, 2023

Christina DeRuyter

When you knew what was coming but you cry anyways 🤣 🤣 @plshives @SophiaFerrigno WELCOME TO THE FAM!!!#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Rm1gMCVoxw — Christina DeRuyter (@cderute) March 31, 2023

Ted Hammond -- 2024 commit

