Social media reacts to Michigan football getting commitment from Jadyn Davis
Michigan football wanted homegrown talent Dante Moore in 2023, but the quarterback committed to Oregon before signing officially with UCLA. The Wolverines were left without a signal caller for the 2023 class.
The maize and blue put all their chips on the table for 2024 five-star Jadyn Davis. According to 247Sports Composite rankings, Davis is the 28th-ranked prospect in the country and Michigan had to beat out the likes of Clemson, Ohio State, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Penn State.
On Friday afternoon, the Charlotte Providence Day School (North Carolina) product announced he would commit to Michigan and Jim Harbaugh.
Michigan has been crushing the recruiting trail for the 2024 cycle. The Wolverines were already the fourth-ranked team according to 247Sports, and now with the services of Davis — Michigan is going to propel even more.
Media, fans, and players all went to Twitter to talk about Davis coming to Michigan. Here are the best reactions we could find.
Steve Wiltfong
BREAKING: 247Sports five-star QB Jadyn Davis commits to #Michigan. Jim Harbaugh was the difference. "I love that man. I’d run through a brick wall for him. He’s someone I’m looking forward to playing under and being under his tutelage to develop my game.” https://t.co/vUbh0MfLeu pic.twitter.com/bVIAUUO03v
— Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong247) March 31, 2023
Jacob Oden - 2024 commit
— Jacob Oden 4 ⭐️ ATH (@JacobOden4) March 31, 2023
Tom VanHaaren
QB Jadyn Davis committed to #Michigan. He’s the first ESPN 300 QB for the Wolverines since JJ McCarthy signed in ‘21.
Davis’ relationships w the players & Harbaugh, combined w the trajectory of the team put them over the top. He also said NIL was not a factor in his decision. pic.twitter.com/2gBqS1Aw9b
— Tom VanHaaren (@TomVH) March 31, 2023
Denard Robinson
Let’s GOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!
— Denard Robinson (@DenardX) March 31, 2023
Sherrone Moore
YEEESSSSSSS SIRRRR! Just got that DUDE!!! It’s bout to get real!! This class is special and just got the leader!! #GoBlue🔵〽️ #SMASH👊🏾 pic.twitter.com/sQFZvF56Qy
— Sherrone Moore (@Coach_SMoore) March 31, 2023
Michigan Football
— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) March 31, 2023
Hayes Fawcett
BREAKING: Elite 2024 QB Jadyn Davis has Committed to Michigan!
The 6’1 200 QB from Charlotte, NC chose the Wolverines over Ohio State, Tennessee, Clemson, and UNC.
Michigan got their GUY 〽️ #GoBlue https://t.co/DXkTvh9Rfx pic.twitter.com/NovEX54ONj
— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 31, 2023
Clayton Sayfie
Hats off to @CoachKCampbell, who's done wonders on the recruiting trail, in a short time as Michigan's QB coach.
The Wolverines reel in Jadyn Davis, the No. 26 overall player in the country, and can build their 2024 class around him.
— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) March 31, 2023
Tanner Wooten
Another Michigan win over Ohio State, this time for a 5-star quarterback. pic.twitter.com/DYLVATlCCY
— Tanner Wooten (@tannerwutang) March 31, 2023
Ron Bellamy
It’s a great day to be a Wolverine!
〽️ Go Blue!
— Ron Bellamy (@19Bellamy) March 31, 2023
Kirk Campbell
🤷🏻♂️ #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/G0av8Alnmo
— Kirk Campbell (@CoachKCampbell) March 31, 2023
Braylon Edwards
@iamjadyndavis Welcome to the @UMichFootball family!!!!! #Whosgotitbetter pic.twitter.com/E95p4jS5Uf
— Braylon Edwards (@OfficialBraylon) March 31, 2023
Scott Bell
Davis has committed 9 months before signing day because he said he wants to help build an elite 2024 class for U-M.
He joins fellow top-100 player RB Jordan Marshall as key offensive pieces in that class. U-M also has commits from 4 stars at S, TE, LB, OL and DL.
And more soon.
— Scott Bell (@sbell021) March 31, 2023
Dave Portnoy
ITS GREAT TO BE A MICHIGAN WOLVERINE! AN EMBARRASSMENT OF RICHES! @fatev pic.twitter.com/AAOYUwRlZs
— Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) March 31, 2023
On3 Recruits
Michigan has jumped to No. 5 in the 2024 On3 Industry Team Recruiting Rankings after landing a commitment from elite QB Jadyn Davis 〽️
Read: https://t.co/lb9zmtuHVy pic.twitter.com/u8greIxgIi
— On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) March 31, 2023
Christina DeRuyter
When you knew what was coming but you cry anyways 🤣 🤣 @plshives @SophiaFerrigno
WELCOME TO THE FAM!!!#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Rm1gMCVoxw
— Christina DeRuyter (@cderute) March 31, 2023
Ted Hammond -- 2024 commit
— Ted Hammond (@TedHammond14) March 31, 2023