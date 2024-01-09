Social media reacts to Michigan football’s national championship win
The Michigan Wolverines have cruised to an undefeated record and a national title with a 34-13 win over the Washington Huskies.
Of course, the Wolverines are used to being in the headlines. This team has had a number of NCAA investigations and controversies mar the program’s reputation, but they stayed true to the course and will end up crowned as champions.
Michigan has the best fanbase in the world, and social media was ripe with reactions to Michigan’s national title from fans, media, and former players. See the highlights here, and enjoy the sweet taste of a maize and blue reign on college football.
Brock Heiling, Rivals
“Business is finished.” — Blake Corum
— Brock Heilig (@brockheilig) January 9, 2024
Jabrill Peppers
BC2 gotta be top 2 wolverine of all time!
— JP5 (@JabrillPeppers) January 9, 2024
Jourdan Lewis
I don’t know who to troll first.
— Jourdan Lewis (@JourdanJD) January 9, 2024
Michigan commit Chris Ewald
Sub 0🥶🥶🥶 let’s gooo
— Chris Ewald Jr (@ChrisEwaldjr) January 9, 2024
Robery Griffin III
WHAT A YEAR for Michigan. In the age of high flying offenses, Michigan won with DEFENSE and PHYSICALITY at the line of scrimmage. Michigan showed that no matter how much the game changes DOMINATING in the trenches will always last the test of time. Congrats to the National Champs https://t.co/5qfa2eWmUX
— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) January 9, 2024
Ari Meirov, 33rd team FB
Jim Harbaugh is a winner:
• Led University of San Diego to consecutive 11-1 seasons.
• Turned around Stanford's football program, finishing with a 12-1 record and winning the Orange Bowl.
• Achieved a 44-19-1 record as the #49ers HC, reaching three NFC title games and a… pic.twitter.com/Vzi3QMMwAm
— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 9, 2024
J.D. Pickell, On3 Sports
Michigan. Mic drop for the entire Progrum🏆
— J.D. PicKell (@jdpickell) January 9, 2024
Luke Hamilton
WHOSE GOT IT BETTER THAN US????〽️〽️〽️
— Luke Ha〽️ilton (@Hammy07422) January 9, 2024
Jordan Marshall
NATTY CHAMPIONS 〽️💙 pic.twitter.com/FajZdWOr1m
— Jordan Marshall (@J_MARSH2024) January 9, 2024
Jyaire Hill
NATIONAL CHAMPS 〽️〽️〽️〽️
— Jyaire “Suga” Hill (@JyaireSuga) January 9, 2024
Patrick Willis
Congrats @CoachJim4UM @UMichFootball 🏆
— Patrick Willis (@PatrickWillis52) January 9, 2024
Tanner Wooten, Blue By 90
Going downtown Ann Arbor to celebrate while rival fans tweet at me from home. Shame
— Tanner Wooten (@tannerwutang) January 9, 2024
Mark the Nomad
Since Connor Stallions resigned, Michigan defeated Penn State, Ohio State, Alabama and Washington.
Your narrative is dead.
You lost.
Hail to the Victors.
NATIONAL CHAMPIONS.
— Mark (@MarktheNomad) January 9, 2024
Zach Libby, On3 Sports
🗣️ IT’S GREAT TO BE A MICHIGAN WOLVERINE pic.twitter.com/fMhLQ2GgEM
— Zach Libby (@LibbyOn3) January 9, 2024
John U. Bacon
15-0.
Big Ten champs.
National champs.
Thus ends the single greatest season in Michigan football's 144 year history.
— John U. Bacon (@Johnubacon) January 9, 2024
Michigan president Santa Ono
This is going to look mighty nice at the University of Michigan 〽️. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/DcB1jdodE7
— Santa Ono (@SantaJOno) January 9, 2024
Hayes Fawcett, On3
“I’ve said it before, but right here, this is the greatest quarterback in University of Michigan — college football history.”
-Jim Harbaugh on J.J. McCarthy #GoBlue https://t.co/ufR7HdvTwv pic.twitter.com/x8BOpCcUVH
— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 9, 2024
ESPN College Football
Jim Harbaugh led his alma mater to a #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/6NaYUngGvS
— ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) January 9, 2024
UofM Moments
They said he can’t win big games
They said he can’t beat his rivals
They said he can’t beat Ohio State
They said he can’t win the B1G
They said he was a cheater
They said he can’t win a bowl game
WELL JIM HARBAUGH JUST WON A NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP. WHAT THEY GONNA SAY NOW? pic.twitter.com/5XTi38SEqR
— Michigan Moments (@UofMMoments) January 9, 2024
Ted Hammond
IT’S GREAT TO BE A MICHIGAN WOLVERINE! 〽️💍
— Ted Hammond (@TedHammond14) January 9, 2024
Josh
– Head coach out for half the season
– Wins over top 10 Penn State and Ohio State without their head coach
– Win over the best coach and program of all time in the semi
– Holds the best offense in the country to 13 points to win it all
One of the best natty runs EVER!
— Josh 〽️ (@UMFanJosh) January 9, 2024
Anthony Wright
Semaj staring at the mic pic.twitter.com/gqCdTTmTqW
— ᗩᑎT ᗯᖇIGᕼT (@itsAntWright) January 9, 2024
Kirk Herbstreit
Congratulations to @UMichFootball for winning the National Championship! This team has been focused on this night for an entire year. Player led teams are the most dangerous teams. Congratulations. pic.twitter.com/ah7EetFNDp
— Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) January 9, 2024
Tyree Kinnel
Y’all don’t understand!! #GOBLUE!!!!!
— Tyree Kinnel (@Tkinnel_2) January 9, 2024
Tom VanHaaren, ESPN
Michigan allowed 10.4 points per game this season, which was the fewest by a Big Ten team since…Michigan's 1997 team (9.5). Both won the national championship.
— Tom VanHaaren (@TomVH) January 9, 2024
Art, but make it sports
The Sower, by Vincent van Gogh, 1888, 📸 by @BTNDaveRevsine pic.twitter.com/X6Ywq0teov
— ArtButMakeItSports (@ArtButSports) January 9, 2024
PFF College
National Championship Game Defensive MVP: Will Johnson🔒 pic.twitter.com/PLmEpGtCDZ
— PFF College (@PFF_College) January 9, 2024
Connor Earegood, Michigan Daily
“To the Promised Land” pic.twitter.com/qCQLnnS2by
— Connor Earegood (@ConnorEaregood) January 9, 2024
Ric Flair
GO BLUE!!! @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/dzYmOoIeiW
— Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) January 9, 2024