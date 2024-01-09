Social media reacts to Michigan football’s national championship win

The Michigan Wolverines have cruised to an undefeated record and a national title with a 34-13 win over the Washington Huskies.

Of course, the Wolverines are used to being in the headlines. This team has had a number of NCAA investigations and controversies mar the program’s reputation, but they stayed true to the course and will end up crowned as champions.

Michigan has the best fanbase in the world, and social media was ripe with reactions to Michigan’s national title from fans, media, and former players. See the highlights here, and enjoy the sweet taste of a maize and blue reign on college football.

Brock Heiling, Rivals

BC2 gotta be top 2 wolverine of all time! — JP5 (@JabrillPeppers) January 9, 2024

I don’t know who to troll first. — Jourdan Lewis (@JourdanJD) January 9, 2024

Michigan commit Chris Ewald

Sub 0🥶🥶🥶 let’s gooo — Chris Ewald Jr (@ChrisEwaldjr) January 9, 2024

Robery Griffin III

WHAT A YEAR for Michigan. In the age of high flying offenses, Michigan won with DEFENSE and PHYSICALITY at the line of scrimmage. Michigan showed that no matter how much the game changes DOMINATING in the trenches will always last the test of time. Congrats to the National Champs https://t.co/5qfa2eWmUX — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) January 9, 2024

Ari Meirov, 33rd team FB

Jim Harbaugh is a winner: • Led University of San Diego to consecutive 11-1 seasons. • Turned around Stanford's football program, finishing with a 12-1 record and winning the Orange Bowl. • Achieved a 44-19-1 record as the #49ers HC, reaching three NFC title games and a… pic.twitter.com/Vzi3QMMwAm — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 9, 2024

J.D. Pickell, On3 Sports

Michigan. Mic drop for the entire Progrum🏆 — J.D. PicKell (@jdpickell) January 9, 2024

WHOSE GOT IT BETTER THAN US????〽️〽️〽️ — Luke Ha〽️ilton (@Hammy07422) January 9, 2024

Jordan Marshall

Jyaire Hill

NATIONAL CHAMPS 〽️〽️〽️〽️ — Jyaire “Suga” Hill (@JyaireSuga) January 9, 2024

Tanner Wooten, Blue By 90

Going downtown Ann Arbor to celebrate while rival fans tweet at me from home. Shame — Tanner Wooten (@tannerwutang) January 9, 2024

Mark the Nomad

Since Connor Stallions resigned, Michigan defeated Penn State, Ohio State, Alabama and Washington. Your narrative is dead. You lost. Hail to the Victors. NATIONAL CHAMPIONS. — Mark (@MarktheNomad) January 9, 2024

Zach Libby, On3 Sports

John U. Bacon

15-0.

Big Ten champs.

National champs.

Thus ends the single greatest season in Michigan football's 144 year history. — John U. Bacon (@Johnubacon) January 9, 2024

Michigan president Santa Ono

This is going to look mighty nice at the University of Michigan 〽️. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/DcB1jdodE7 — Santa Ono (@SantaJOno) January 9, 2024

Hayes Fawcett, On3

ESPN College Football

Jim Harbaugh led his alma mater to a #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/6NaYUngGvS — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) January 9, 2024

UofM Moments

They said he can’t win big games They said he can’t beat his rivals They said he can’t beat Ohio State They said he can’t win the B1G They said he was a cheater They said he can’t win a bowl game WELL JIM HARBAUGH JUST WON A NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP. WHAT THEY GONNA SAY NOW? pic.twitter.com/5XTi38SEqR — Michigan Moments (@UofMMoments) January 9, 2024

Ted Hammond

IT’S GREAT TO BE A MICHIGAN WOLVERINE! 〽️💍 — Ted Hammond (@TedHammond14) January 9, 2024

Josh

– Head coach out for half the season – Wins over top 10 Penn State and Ohio State without their head coach – Win over the best coach and program of all time in the semi – Holds the best offense in the country to 13 points to win it all One of the best natty runs EVER! — Josh 〽️ (@UMFanJosh) January 9, 2024

Anthony Wright

Semaj staring at the mic pic.twitter.com/gqCdTTmTqW — ᗩᑎT ᗯᖇIGᕼT (@itsAntWright) January 9, 2024

Kirk Herbstreit

Congratulations to @UMichFootball for winning the National Championship! This team has been focused on this night for an entire year. Player led teams are the most dangerous teams. Congratulations. pic.twitter.com/ah7EetFNDp — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) January 9, 2024

Tom VanHaaren, ESPN

Michigan allowed 10.4 points per game this season, which was the fewest by a Big Ten team since…Michigan's 1997 team (9.5). Both won the national championship. — Tom VanHaaren (@TomVH) January 9, 2024

Art, but make it sports

PFF College

National Championship Game Defensive MVP: Will Johnson🔒 pic.twitter.com/PLmEpGtCDZ — PFF College (@PFF_College) January 9, 2024

Connor Earegood, Michigan Daily

Ric Flair

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire