Social media reacts to Michigan ending legal battle with Big Ten: 'Clear a deal was made'

Jared Ramsey, Detroit Free Press
After a week of gearing up for a legal battle and telling the world about it, the University of Michigan and Jim Harbaugh resolved pending litigation with the Big Ten Conference and accepted the remainder of the conference's three-game suspension.

The decision came just hours before a hearing was scheduled between both parties to rule on Michigan's requested temporary restraining order, which could have put a pause on Harbaugh's suspension.

"This morning, the University, Coach Harbaugh, and the Big Ten resolved their pending litigation. The Conference agreed to close its investigation, and the University and Coach Harbaugh agreed to accept the three-game suspension," a statement from Associate Athletic Director Kurt Svoboda said. "Coach Harbaugh, with the University's support, decided to accept this sanction to return the focus to our student-athletes and their performance on the field.

"The Conference has confirmed that it is not aware of any information suggesting Coach Harbaugh’s involvement in the allegations. The University continues to cooperate fully with the NCAA’s investigation."

The Big Ten responded with their own statement shortly after saying Michigan's decision is "indicative of the high standards and values that the Conference and the University seek to uphold."

The news came as a shock to Michigan fans and the rest of the college football world who were all gearing up for the details that would emerge from the hearing.

Most Wolverine fans online immediately started looking to the looming rivalry game with Ohio State as an opportunity for the team to prove themselves and embarrass their rivals without their head coach in attendance despite being shocked by the news.

Non-Michigan fans, primarily Michigan State and Ohio State backers, relished the news online.

