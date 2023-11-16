Social media reacts to Michigan ending legal battle with Big Ten: 'Clear a deal was made'

After a week of gearing up for a legal battle and telling the world about it, the University of Michigan and Jim Harbaugh resolved pending litigation with the Big Ten Conference and accepted the remainder of the conference's three-game suspension.

The decision came just hours before a hearing was scheduled between both parties to rule on Michigan's requested temporary restraining order, which could have put a pause on Harbaugh's suspension.

"This morning, the University, Coach Harbaugh, and the Big Ten resolved their pending litigation. The Conference agreed to close its investigation, and the University and Coach Harbaugh agreed to accept the three-game suspension," a statement from Associate Athletic Director Kurt Svoboda said. "Coach Harbaugh, with the University's support, decided to accept this sanction to return the focus to our student-athletes and their performance on the field.

"The Conference has confirmed that it is not aware of any information suggesting Coach Harbaugh’s involvement in the allegations. The University continues to cooperate fully with the NCAA’s investigation."

The Big Ten responded with their own statement shortly after saying Michigan's decision is "indicative of the high standards and values that the Conference and the University seek to uphold."

The news came as a shock to Michigan fans and the rest of the college football world who were all gearing up for the details that would emerge from the hearing.

Most Wolverine fans online immediately started looking to the looming rivalry game with Ohio State as an opportunity for the team to prove themselves and embarrass their rivals without their head coach in attendance despite being shocked by the news.

It’s clear a deal was made here. Regardless, think many will feel this is a BAD deal. Acceptance of the suspension is also acceptance of new precedent.



The new status quo is as follows: If there is no evidence you did anything wrong but enough schools cry, you will be suspended. https://t.co/mDEbk6M9Ct — The Wolverine Daily (@WolverineDaily) November 16, 2023

If Jim Harbaugh sitting out these final two games satisfies the Big Ten’s fervor to enact any further punishment on Michigan, then I’ll take it.



Just win, baby! #GoBlue — Don Thomas (@REALDonThomas) November 16, 2023

It’s Michigan vs Everybody right now 〽️ pic.twitter.com/k3poVoOsDG — JD 〽️ (@MGoJDBlue) November 16, 2023

I look at this as a great opportunity for Michigan to put this behind us, focus on the task at hand, and move forward.



And if we beat Ohio State…..hoooo boy, I might jump off the wagon, take 3 days off work, and Tweet every minute on the minute. pic.twitter.com/J53RELpQq8 — Due# (@JDue51) November 16, 2023

If Ohio State loses to Michigan for the third straight year and without Jim Harbaugh coaching the game, that program is beyond finished. You will see that fanbase in a meltdown like we've never seen before. Fans will demand the firing of Ryan Day.



Nov 25th cant some soon… — Wolverine Corner (@WolverineCorner) November 16, 2023

Non-Michigan fans, primarily Michigan State and Ohio State backers, relished the news online.

Hey #Michigan fanboys who have been all bowed up on my timeline for 3 weeks



Stop reading your Harbaugh mouthpieces who are feeding you what you want to hear (RYAN DAY RICO CASE! OUR MONSTER LEGAL STRATEGY!) & realize the truth.



They're full of it and you're in gigantic trouble. — Matt Baxendell (@MattBaxendell) November 16, 2023

but I thought this whole thing represented such a grave assault against the Michigan Man Way Of Life that the school was going to look into leaving the Big Ten entirely? — Matt Brown (@MattBrownEP) November 16, 2023

Jim Harbaugh going up against Tony Petitti and Pete Thamel pic.twitter.com/kQphk6nbJA — Tom Rizzo (@TomRizzo_) November 16, 2023

Michigan went from



1) This totally didn't happen

2) Even if it happened, it's not a big deal

3) Yes, we did, but everyone does it

4) We are the real victims

5) WE WILL SUE!!

6) Okay...We accept the penalty



Hell of a roller coaster ride — Peter Burns (@PeterBurnsESPN) November 16, 2023

So all that huffing and puffing and big talk from old Jimmy and the team/school leaders for nothing . Clown show of a football program. #michigan #harbaugh #suspension #BigTen https://t.co/8VyCw06TBg — Matt Myftiu (@MattMyftiu) November 16, 2023

