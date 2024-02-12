Social media reacts to Mecole Hardman’s game-winning Super Bowl TD
Former Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Mecole Hardman scored the game-winning touchdown reception to end Super Bowl 58. Hardman’s touchdown clinched the Kansas City Chiefs’ 25-22 Super Bowl win over the San Francisco 49ers.
Mecole Hardman scored a three-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes to end overtime. Hardman finished the Super Bowl with three receptions for 57 yards and a clutch touchdown.
Mecole Hardman has now won three Super Bowls in his NFL career, all with the Kansas City Chiefs. Mecole Hardman went in motion on the game’s final play and generated a bunch of separation to make it an easy throw for Patrick Mahomes.
Social media was hyped after Mecole Hardman’s epic touchdown catch helped the Kansas City Chiefs win the second overtime game in Super Bowl history!
Former Georgia kicker Rodrigo Blankenship
Game winning TD in the SUPER BOWL for a DGD @MecoleHardman4!!
— Rodrigo Blankenship (@RodTheKicker3) February 12, 2024
Hardman's epic touchdown
You can feel the energy. Absolutely electric. #SBLVIII pic.twitter.com/5LmmVGU5XW
— NFL (@NFL) February 12, 2024
Two former Bulldogs are Super Bowl champs
𝑺𝒖𝒑𝒆𝒓 𝑩𝒐𝒘𝒍 𝑪𝒉𝒂𝒎𝒑𝒊𝒐𝒏𝒔
Congratulations @MecoleHardman4 and @HerringMalik 🏆#GoDawgs | #DawgsInTheNFL pic.twitter.com/O6fWnLOgNb
— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) February 12, 2024
Mecole has that Dawg in him
MECOLE !!! pic.twitter.com/HJevIUdALM
— Georgia Bulldogs All Access (@UGA_GBSM) February 12, 2024
Mecole Hardman has been on a journey
Mecole Hardman played cornerback his freshman year at Georgia. Seven years later he catches the touchdown that wins the Super Bowl. https://t.co/tueIJUnRHL
— Seth Emerson (@SethWEmerson) February 12, 2024
Hardman is part of an iconic Super Bowl play
Dude made NFL history tonight pic.twitter.com/kl57yZlu0b
— Matt DeBary (@MattDeBary) February 12, 2024
Former Bulldogs make an impact in the Super Bowl
Mecole Hardman joins Fran Tarkenton, Terrell Davis, Hines Ward, and Sony Michel as former #UGA players who scored a touchdown in the #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/HbVyYbdamL
— Patrick Garbin (@patrickgarbin) February 12, 2024
Another angle of Hardman's touchdown
Former Georgia Bulldogs calls game 🍿 pic.twitter.com/OMkRPi0Ozn
— J.C. Shelton (@JCShelton_) February 12, 2024
Hardman is from Bowman, Georgia
Just a kid from Bowman, Georgia.
— Jake Reuse (@ReuseRecruiting) February 12, 2024
Hardman's play came with the Super Bowl on the line
TOUCHDOWN MECOLE HARDMAN!!!!!!!!!!!!
— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 12, 2024
UGA has a 23-year streak of players in the Super Bowl
How bout them Dawgs???
— UGA Football Live (@UGAfootballLive) February 12, 2024
Hardman played at UGA from 2016-2018
When he was finishing up at Elbert County on his way to UGA pic.twitter.com/ZZVLClu7e6
— Marc Weiszer (@marcweiszer) February 12, 2024
Hardman has made clutch plays before
Need six on a big stage?
You know who to call. 📞 @GeorgiaFootball x #SuperBowlLVIII pic.twitter.com/PhFZrOq6i5
— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) February 12, 2024
Hardman's career has been a journey
Mecole Hardman didn't know it when they drafted him
but he was about to have himself a wild, wonderful, winding road as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs pic.twitter.com/yfEhtCZPdt
— Wes Blankenship (@Wes_nship) February 12, 2024
Lots of pressure in the moment
"I blacked out when I caught the ball, though." – Mecole Hardman
— Jake Reuse (@ReuseRecruiting) February 12, 2024
Mecole Hardman was heavily criticized after fumble vs. Buffalo
Mecole Hardman overcame immense criticism following a key red zone fumble he had in the the AFC divisional round. You love to see it!
— UGA Wire (@UGAWire) February 12, 2024