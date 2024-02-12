Social media reacts to Mecole Hardman’s game-winning Super Bowl TD

Advertisement
Former Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Mecole Hardman scored the game-winning touchdown reception to end Super Bowl 58. Hardman’s touchdown clinched the Kansas City Chiefs’ 25-22 Super Bowl win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Mecole Hardman scored a three-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes to end overtime. Hardman finished the Super Bowl with three receptions for 57 yards and a clutch touchdown.

Mecole Hardman has now won three Super Bowls in his NFL career, all with the Kansas City Chiefs. Mecole Hardman went in motion on the game’s final play and generated a bunch of separation to make it an easy throw for Patrick Mahomes.

Social media was hyped after Mecole Hardman’s epic touchdown catch helped the Kansas City Chiefs win the second overtime game in Super Bowl history!

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire