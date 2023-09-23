Social media reacts: Max Johnson delivers big in Texas A&M’s win over Auburn

Not even the injury bug could stop Texas A&M from moving to 3-1 with a 27-10 win over Auburn on Saturday. To be fair, Aggie fans held their breath for a brief moment before halftime.

After taking a hit to the lower body in A&M’s own endzone, starting quarterback Conner Weigman left for the locker room before the end of the first half, and was subsequently ruled out for the game. But have no fear, because Max Johnson is here.

The senior southpaw stepped in at the start of the second half, and to say he performed admirably would be an understatement. Johnson delivered big by going 7/11 for 123 yards and two passing touchdowns. A brother-to-brother touchdown pass to tight end Jake Johnson, as well as a dime to Evan Stewart in double coverage, highlighted the senior’s efficient performance.

Johnson’s poise and leadership in the second half was the jolt that the Aggies offense needed after a stagnant first half. While the defense was tenacious and excellent up front, red zone penalties and a leaky offensive line held them back through the first two quarters. But Johnson’s play in the second half proved to be the x-factor as A&M started their SEC slate with a big win.

Here are the best social media reactions to Max Johnson’s big performance, which helped Texas A&M move to 3-1 on the season.

Brother to brother for six points!

How about some brotherly love for 6️⃣ 📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/Ghmd7Ar7zN — Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) September 23, 2023

Double coverage isn't enough for Evan Stewart

Max providing a much needed spark to A&M's offense

Texas A&M's offense has woken up. QB Max Johnson with a perfectly-placed 37-yard touchdown pass to WR Evan Stewart. Aggies lead Auburn 20-3 midway through the third. — Sam Khan Jr. (@skhanjr) September 23, 2023

10.5 yards per play? That's pretty good, right?

Texas A&M's third quarter vs. Auburn since Max Johnson came in at QB = 10.5 yards per play A&M is outgaining Auburn 116 yards to 1 through the first 7:38 of the third quarter. https://t.co/claCylhDFM — Sam Khan Jr. (@skhanjr) September 23, 2023

It's safe to say the Aggies have the best QB room in the country

The good news for the Aggies — if Conner Weigman can’t go, A&M still has the best QB in this game. Max Johnson also does not have to be special for the Aggies to win, especially with how their defense is playing. The A&M D has Thorne all out of sorts. — Carter Karels (@CarterKarels) September 23, 2023

The deep ball to Stewart was a sight to behold

Max Johnson just threw one of the most beautiful passes I’ve ever seen for that touchdown. — Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) September 23, 2023

Channeling Max Johnson energy for the rest of the year

max johnson came to play today folks — Barstool Texas A&M (@BarstoolTexasAM) September 23, 2023

There's plenty to love from the Johnson family today!

Super Bowl champion QB Brad Johnson is one proud Dad right now.

A&M QB Max Johnson to TE Jake Johnson on 22-yard TD pass, follows Johnson to Johnson 10-yard reception during drive. Aggies lead Auburn 13-3 early in 3rd quarter with Max taking over for injured Conner Weigman. — Brent Zwerneman (@BrentZwerneman) September 23, 2023

You love to see it

Max Johnson two TDs in relief for Weigman 🥲 https://t.co/yF6Kfze5qc pic.twitter.com/Vi0qX4if9C — jepp (@j_epp22) September 23, 2023

We're just thankful A&M has two very capable QBs

I really am glad we have max Johnson because he’s an excellent QB2, been a fan of him since his 2020 LSU season. I’m just really hoping Conner can get healthy and he and max can work together on helping Conner see defenses pre snap — aggyreport (@RD3_85) September 23, 2023

Jimbo WYD?! Look at the Aggies' newest defender!

This angle of Jimbo Fisher on the field during Eugene Asante’s scoop’n’score 🤣 pic.twitter.com/8fIyJXrMIf — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) September 23, 2023

Amari Daniels putting the nail in the coffin

And Le'Veon Moss puts a bow on it with six points

Ground game 🚜 🚜 🚜 📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/Bf2vKIO6jG — Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) September 23, 2023

