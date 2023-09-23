Advertisement

Social media reacts: Max Johnson delivers big in Texas A&M’s win over Auburn

Pete Hernandez
Not even the injury bug could stop Texas A&M from moving to 3-1 with a 27-10 win over Auburn on Saturday. To be fair, Aggie fans held their breath for a brief moment before halftime.

After taking a hit to the lower body in A&M’s own endzone, starting quarterback Conner Weigman left for the locker room before the end of the first half, and was subsequently ruled out for the game. But have no fear, because Max Johnson is here.

The senior southpaw stepped in at the start of the second half, and to say he performed admirably would be an understatement. Johnson delivered big by going 7/11 for 123 yards and two passing touchdowns. A brother-to-brother touchdown pass to tight end Jake Johnson, as well as a dime to Evan Stewart in double coverage, highlighted the senior’s efficient performance.

Johnson’s poise and leadership in the second half was the jolt that the Aggies offense needed after a stagnant first half. While the defense was tenacious and excellent up front, red zone penalties and a leaky offensive line held them back through the first two quarters. But Johnson’s play in the second half proved to be the x-factor as A&M started their SEC slate with a big win.

Here are the best social media reactions to Max Johnson’s big performance, which helped Texas A&M move to 3-1 on the season.

Brother to brother for six points!

Double coverage isn't enough for Evan Stewart

Max providing a much needed spark to A&M's offense

10.5 yards per play? That's pretty good, right?

It's safe to say the Aggies have the best QB room in the country

The deep ball to Stewart was a sight to behold

Channeling Max Johnson energy for the rest of the year

There's plenty to love from the Johnson family today!

You love to see it

We're just thankful A&M has two very capable QBs

Jimbo WYD?! Look at the Aggies' newest defender!

Amari Daniels putting the nail in the coffin

And Le'Veon Moss puts a bow on it with six points

