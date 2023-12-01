Advertisement

Social Media reacts to Matt Rhule’s comments on NIL

Evan Bredeson
·5 min read

Nebraska head football coach Matt Rhule made headlines at his postseason press conference earlier this week. Rhule was asked about the Husker’s use of NIL and whether or not the team would be aggressive in trying to recruit a quarterback to the roster for 2024.

“Make no mistake: a good quarterback in the portal costs $1 million to $1.5 million to $2 million right now. So, just so we’re on the same page, right? Let’s make sure we all understand what’s happening. There are some teams that have six or seven $1 million players playing for them.”

Rhule described the kinds of quarterback he would be looking for should the Huskers choose to go that route.

“The portal for me, I either want to get someone with multiple years, no matter the position, that’s on caliber with the guys we have. Or someone who is an instant impact upgrade. Someone who can make a difference.”

Last season, the Huskers brought in quarterback Jeff Sims as their transfer quarterback. Unfortunately, that move did not work out as all sides had hoped, as Sims appeared in only five games throwing for 282 yards and one touchdown with six interceptions.

Social media reactions to the news have been strong. You can find social media reactions to Rhule’s statement below.

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire