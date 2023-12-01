Social Media reacts to Matt Rhule’s comments on NIL

Nebraska head football coach Matt Rhule made headlines at his postseason press conference earlier this week. Rhule was asked about the Husker’s use of NIL and whether or not the team would be aggressive in trying to recruit a quarterback to the roster for 2024.

“Make no mistake: a good quarterback in the portal costs $1 million to $1.5 million to $2 million right now. So, just so we’re on the same page, right? Let’s make sure we all understand what’s happening. There are some teams that have six or seven $1 million players playing for them.”

Rhule described the kinds of quarterback he would be looking for should the Huskers choose to go that route.

“The portal for me, I either want to get someone with multiple years, no matter the position, that’s on caliber with the guys we have. Or someone who is an instant impact upgrade. Someone who can make a difference.”

Last season, the Huskers brought in quarterback Jeff Sims as their transfer quarterback. Unfortunately, that move did not work out as all sides had hoped, as Sims appeared in only five games throwing for 282 yards and one touchdown with six interceptions.

Social media reactions to the news have been strong. You can find social media reactions to Rhule’s statement below.

Matt Rhule on how much a portal QB actually costs pic.twitter.com/HYCICilXzy — Barstool ‘Skers (@BarstoolHusker) November 29, 2023

Nebraska's Matt Rhule: "A good quarterback in the portal costs $1 million, $1.5, to $2 million dollars right now." 💰 To put that in perspective, San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy is currently making $870,000 per year on his rookie NFL contract. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/WwEknaL2km — College Sports Only (@CollegeSportsO) November 30, 2023

Nebraska HC Matt Rhule said today that "a good QB in the transfer portal costs $1-2 million in NIL deals." This got us thinking… how much would your school have to pay for the top returning college football QBs? 🏈 Noah Fifita: $2M

🏈 Cam Ward: $1.8M

🏈 Maalik Murphy: $1.5M… pic.twitter.com/mvXN9ulI4X — Blue Bloods Bias (@bluebloodsbias) November 29, 2023

Glad Matt Rhule is finally stating the obvious with the portal, recruiting and NIL https://t.co/srHGkrelBh — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) November 29, 2023

Pro sport contracts are public due to salary cap agreements by the league & sport unions. NIL has no sort of oversight & agreement in place. The payment is not coming from the university either. Trev and/or Matt Rhule have not signed a single check. https://t.co/HaUL5i7zQH — “Uncle P” (@park_neb) November 29, 2023

Right in line with Matt Rhule's comments about the price of a transfer QB recently. Determining market value of players in the NIL world is incredibly hard, but it's getting more transparent. https://t.co/8c9BAHdQhh — Neil Stratton (@InsideTheLeague) November 30, 2023

Just so we’re on the same page – Matt Rhule signed a $74 million contract with Nebraska. Let’s be honest here. NIL money is a drop in the bucket. https://t.co/PedbzuP5WL — Brad Porter (@bradkporter) November 30, 2023

If the right quarterback is available to Nebraska, Matt Rhule has made it clear that Husker brass should pay market value. That’s the NIL game we're in today. Great column from @steven_sipple: https://t.co/YIQkCGdgIt pic.twitter.com/pzwY6zr6Iy — Jeremy Crabtree (@jeremycrabtree) November 29, 2023

Speaking to reporters, Nebraska coach Matt Rhule was blunt on what landing a talented quarterback costs in the portal. “Make no mistake: a good quarterback in the portal costs $1 million to $1.5 million to $2 million right now." Via @PeteNakos_: https://t.co/lTweIqUlow pic.twitter.com/8dOgL1INW9 — On3 NIL (@On3NIL) November 29, 2023

Nebraska HC Matt Rhule shares that “a good QB in the portal costs $1 million, $1.5, 2 million in NIL” 🤯 pic.twitter.com/DXbDNyD6XN — College Transfer Portal (@CollegeFBPortal) November 29, 2023

A big-time QB from the portal costs $1 million to $1.5 million, Nebraska coach Matt Rhule says, just to be up front about it, and up from there. He's open to the possibility of looking at a portal QB. But as at any position, there's much to consider about the right fit. — Mitch Sherman (@mitchsherman) November 29, 2023

Matt Rhule saying publicly what's been known for a while in the NIL world. A high-caliber transfer QB and a 5-star high school QB are going for seven figures annually. https://t.co/kNyvqvafZn — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) November 29, 2023

Transfer Portal & NIL season .. If you can’t afford to buy the Offensive Linemen, you’re wasting your $$ on the quarterback. Free/cheap well coached QBs behind a good/great OLine will outplay a huge chunk of the million dollar men in CFB. Spend wisely coaches!! — Clint Stoerner (@ClintStoerner) November 28, 2023

Last year our biggest NIL was given to the #1 turnover QB. This year, we're the #1 Turnover team in the FBS. #Nebraska PRIORITY 1-9: Quarterback — Starky Starkweather (@PacStar_Airman) November 24, 2023

This is the most talented college quarterback I have ever watched in person. Nebraska would do well to break an NIL record to get him to Lincoln. (I know it will never happen. Don’t laugh, Cat fans. You ran him off). https://t.co/lW2sr4UPfA — Josh Holt (@hjosh00) November 27, 2023

If you don’t think a competent quarterback is worth at least $1-2 million dollars after watching this season I don’t think you should be running a big 10 football program, athletic department, or NIL collective — Rhuler Dick (@2_inch_grinch) November 29, 2023

Every college #QB at a major football program is almost assuredly making more money through #NIL than #SF 49ers starting #NFL quarterback #BrockPurdy ($870,000/year) — Frank Hill (@Telemachus111) November 29, 2023

I think they know somebody that used to be very close to the program in the 1890 Initiative!! NIL is ruining college athletics but if you want to play the game, we can’t sit on the sidelines and get left behind. You can probably find a cheap quarterback, but will it be better? — Chris Tordrup (@christordrup) November 29, 2023

