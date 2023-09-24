Social media reacts to Mateusz Gamrot’s injury TKO win over Rafael Fiziev at UFC Fight Night 228

Mateusz Gamrot picked up another notable win in the lightweight division Saturday when he defeated Rafael Fiziev in the UFC Fight Night 228 headliner – but it didn’t come the way he’d hoped.

Gamrot (23-2 MMA, 6-2 UFC) picked up his sixth victory in his past seven octagon appearances when he beat Fiziev (12-3 MMA, 6-3 UFC) by injury TKO stoppage in the second round of the 155-pound main event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Check below for the top X (formerly Twitter) reactions to Gamrot’s victory over Fiziev at UFC Fight Night 228.

Leg kick trade, but Gamrot landed to the cup. No time out tho. BIG shots from Fiziev!!!! GAMROT SHOOTS!!!!! NOOOOOOOOPE! #UFCVegas79 — Cageside Press (@Cagesidepress) September 24, 2023

The chess OHHHH nasty body kick from Fiziev! Gamrot body kick. Chess match here. #UFCVegas79 — Cageside Press (@Cagesidepress) September 24, 2023

Nick Baldwin

Close first round. 10-9 Fiziev. Landed the heavier shots. — Nick Baldwin (@NickBaldwinMMA) September 24, 2023

Terrance McKinney

Fiziev almost hit a wwe style hurricanrana gettin away from the wrestling — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) September 24, 2023

Kevin Iole

Gamrot went for the single again and while Fiziev fought hard, Gamrot got the takedown — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) September 24, 2023

Aljamain Sterling

Gamrot is a DAWG for those takedowns! #UFCVegas79 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) September 24, 2023

Kevin Iole

Oh no, Fiziev gets injured throwing a kick and it's over. TKO 2 for Gamrot — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) September 24, 2023

Sodiq Yusuff

Fuck that sucks man. I selfishly need to see more of this fight — Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) September 24, 2023

Belal Muhammad

Ughhh nooo — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) September 24, 2023

Dan Tom

Oof. Hate to see that regardless of fighter or bets… Hope Fiziev is not in too much pain and isn’t damaged too long term… #UFCVegas79 — Dan Tom (@DanTomMMA) September 24, 2023

Ariel Helwani

Damn. Fiziev appears to injure his left knee/foot in the second when landing it on Gamrot’s elbow. Falls in pain. Fight over. Gamrot wins. Very unfortunate way to end what was a great matchup. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) September 24, 2023

Henry Cejudo

Not how you want a fight to end it was just getting good. Get well soon Fiziev 🙏🏼 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) September 24, 2023

MMA Junkie

Spinnin Backfist

this sucks. what a sad ending to what was going to be an awesome fight. #UFCVegas79 pic.twitter.com/SPrtq4b96z — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) September 24, 2023

Terrance McKinney

Fuck man wishing you a speed recover brother sucks it had to end like that — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) September 24, 2023

Jalin Turner

Broke his leg! — Jalin Turner (@JalinTurner) September 24, 2023

I tore muscle and tendon in my hip the same way during the brok weaver fight.

I feel for fiziev smh 😤 — Jalin Turner (@JalinTurner) September 24, 2023

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie