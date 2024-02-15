Social media reacts as Maryland basketball sweeps Iowa with strong second half
Early on, it looked like Iowa might be leaving The Turtle Xfinity Center with consecutive victories to even its Big Ten record.
Instead, Maryland (14-11, 6-8 Big Ten) came alive in the second half, outscoring Iowa 47-29 after halftime to hand the Hawkeyes a crippling 78-66 loss.
Iowa (14-11, 6-8 Big Ten) got off to a strong start behind 13 first-half points from junior forward Payton Sandfort. The 6-foot-7, 215 pound forward connected on a trio of 3-pointers in the game’s first seven minutes and change to help the Hawkeyes build an early 13-4 lead.
Iowa grabbed its largest lead of the night at 28-17 with 4:45 remaining before halftime. But, the Terps closed to within 37-31 at the break and then used a big second half from Jahmir Young to hand the Hawkeyes a damaging loss.
Iowa led by 10 at 54-44 with 12:30 remaining following a fast break dunk from freshman forward Owen Freeman, but things went downhill from there. Young scored 15 points in the second half to finish with 21 and Maryland ended the game on a 22-6 scoring run.
Sandfort finished with 19 points, but he never knocked down another 3-pointer after his early trio of treys. Graduate forward Ben Krikke was the only other Hawkeye to finish with double-figure scoring with 11 points.
Iowa’s at-large NCAA Tournament hopes took a serious hit with Maryland’s season sweep of the Hawks. Hawkeye fans voiced their frustration across social media to the setback.
Payton Sandfort starts hot
Good start tonight!
— Quadrant 1 Felts (PAIN) (@Zhawk44) February 15, 2024
Payton Sandfort took to heart Iowa's loss against Maryland a few weeks ago.
Dude comes out and hits two threes in the first 4 minutes. He wants it tonight.
— David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) February 15, 2024
Sandfort Legacy Game 2: Electric Boogaloo
— Barstool Iowa (@BarstoolUIowa) February 15, 2024
Automatic early
Payton Sandfort is automatic. Insane
— I Love Iowa Basketball (@ILoveIowaBball) February 15, 2024
Okay, Payton Sandfort.
— David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) February 15, 2024
Watching this game makes it all the more frustrating Iowa dropped it's game against the Terps at home
— Matt, Dr. Bunny Keeper 🐰 (Taylor's Version) (@05HAWKI) February 15, 2024
Pryce Sandfort makes some early noise, too
FAMILY! 🥰@prycesandfort x @payton_20_
— Iowa Men’s Basketball (@IowaHoops) February 15, 2024
Pryce deserves floor time
— Sam (@sammmidd) February 15, 2024
Pryce Sandfort playing with this level of confidence continues to be an incredibly positive development for Iowa.
— Tyler Tachman (@Tyler_T15) February 15, 2024
Halftime thoughts
Should be up more, but we'll take it.
— Quadrant 1 Felts (PAIN) (@Zhawk44) February 15, 2024
Maryland sucks. We should be up 20.
— Sam (@sammmidd) February 15, 2024
Not this again
This game has very much followed the rhythm of the first matchup between these two teams this season. Let's see if Iowa can close it out this time.
— Tyler Tachman (@Tyler_T15) February 15, 2024
Too much time left in this game.
— katie💫 (@katiejo_ia) February 15, 2024
Things are looking back up!
FLUSH! 🚽@_OwenFreeman x #Hawkeyes
— Iowa Men’s Basketball (@IowaHoops) February 15, 2024
Just frustrating
What an annoying game. #Hawkeyes
— Cody Hills (@ByCodyHills) February 15, 2024
I don't understand.
— Quadrant 1 Felts (PAIN) (@Zhawk44) February 15, 2024
Sigh…
— Irrational Hawkeye (@IrrationalHawk2) February 15, 2024
PAIN
— katie💫 (@katiejo_ia) February 15, 2024
You gotta be kidding me
Watching us blow a lead to Maryland in the exact same way as the first game pic.twitter.com/znGPAD8r24
— I Love Iowa Basketball (@ILoveIowaBball) February 15, 2024
It would be a travesty if Iowa lets Jahmir Young do the exact same thing he did to them in the first matchup this season.
— Tyler Tachman (@Tyler_T15) February 15, 2024
Remember when it was just football?
I think I liked it better when offensive struggles were only a football thing
— 𝓒𝓱𝓪𝓭™ (@hawkeyeinmd) February 15, 2024
Brutal
Yet another collapse. Maddening.
— Quadrant 1 Felts (PAIN) (@Zhawk44) February 15, 2024
The shot selection over the final 5 minutes has just been absolutely inexcusable. #Hawkeyes
— Cody Hills (@ByCodyHills) February 15, 2024
Oh no...
Iowa is only projected to win one more game in the regular season. Yay!
— Irrational Hawkeye (@IrrationalHawk2) February 15, 2024
Pretty much
So another coulda, woulda, shoulda game.
— ICHawkeye ✈️ (@ICHawkeye) February 15, 2024
Final.
Maryland 78, Iowa 66
— Iowa Men’s Basketball (@IowaHoops) February 15, 2024
Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes, and opinions.
Follow Josh on X: @JoshOnREF