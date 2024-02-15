Advertisement

Social media reacts as Maryland basketball sweeps Iowa with strong second half

Josh Helmer
·4 min read

Early on, it looked like Iowa might be leaving The Turtle Xfinity Center with consecutive victories to even its Big Ten record.

Instead, Maryland (14-11, 6-8 Big Ten) came alive in the second half, outscoring Iowa 47-29 after halftime to hand the Hawkeyes a crippling 78-66 loss.

Iowa (14-11, 6-8 Big Ten) got off to a strong start behind 13 first-half points from junior forward Payton Sandfort. The 6-foot-7, 215 pound forward connected on a trio of 3-pointers in the game’s first seven minutes and change to help the Hawkeyes build an early 13-4 lead.

Iowa grabbed its largest lead of the night at 28-17 with 4:45 remaining before halftime. But, the Terps closed to within 37-31 at the break and then used a big second half from Jahmir Young to hand the Hawkeyes a damaging loss.

Iowa led by 10 at 54-44 with 12:30 remaining following a fast break dunk from freshman forward Owen Freeman, but things went downhill from there. Young scored 15 points in the second half to finish with 21 and Maryland ended the game on a 22-6 scoring run.

Sandfort finished with 19 points, but he never knocked down another 3-pointer after his early trio of treys. Graduate forward Ben Krikke was the only other Hawkeye to finish with double-figure scoring with 11 points.

Iowa’s at-large NCAA Tournament hopes took a serious hit with Maryland’s season sweep of the Hawks. Hawkeye fans voiced their frustration across social media to the setback.

Payton Sandfort starts hot

Automatic early

Pryce Sandfort makes some early noise, too

Halftime thoughts

Not this again

Things are looking back up!

Just frustrating

You gotta be kidding me

Remember when it was just football?

Brutal

Oh no...

Pretty much

Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Josh on X: @JoshOnREF

Story originally appeared on Hawkeyes Wire