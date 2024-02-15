Social media reacts as Maryland basketball sweeps Iowa with strong second half

Early on, it looked like Iowa might be leaving The Turtle Xfinity Center with consecutive victories to even its Big Ten record.

Instead, Maryland (14-11, 6-8 Big Ten) came alive in the second half, outscoring Iowa 47-29 after halftime to hand the Hawkeyes a crippling 78-66 loss.

Iowa (14-11, 6-8 Big Ten) got off to a strong start behind 13 first-half points from junior forward Payton Sandfort. The 6-foot-7, 215 pound forward connected on a trio of 3-pointers in the game’s first seven minutes and change to help the Hawkeyes build an early 13-4 lead.

Iowa grabbed its largest lead of the night at 28-17 with 4:45 remaining before halftime. But, the Terps closed to within 37-31 at the break and then used a big second half from Jahmir Young to hand the Hawkeyes a damaging loss.

Iowa led by 10 at 54-44 with 12:30 remaining following a fast break dunk from freshman forward Owen Freeman, but things went downhill from there. Young scored 15 points in the second half to finish with 21 and Maryland ended the game on a 22-6 scoring run.

Sandfort finished with 19 points, but he never knocked down another 3-pointer after his early trio of treys. Graduate forward Ben Krikke was the only other Hawkeye to finish with double-figure scoring with 11 points.

Iowa’s at-large NCAA Tournament hopes took a serious hit with Maryland’s season sweep of the Hawks. Hawkeye fans voiced their frustration across social media to the setback.

Payton Sandfort starts hot

Good start tonight! — Quadrant 1 Felts (PAIN) (@Zhawk44) February 15, 2024

Payton Sandfort took to heart Iowa's loss against Maryland a few weeks ago. Dude comes out and hits two threes in the first 4 minutes. He wants it tonight. — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) February 15, 2024

Sandfort Legacy Game 2: Electric Boogaloo — Barstool Iowa (@BarstoolUIowa) February 15, 2024

Automatic early

Payton Sandfort is automatic. Insane — I Love Iowa Basketball (@ILoveIowaBball) February 15, 2024

Okay, Payton Sandfort. — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) February 15, 2024

Watching this game makes it all the more frustrating Iowa dropped it's game against the Terps at home — Matt, Dr. Bunny Keeper 🐰 (Taylor's Version) (@05HAWKI) February 15, 2024

Pryce Sandfort makes some early noise, too

Pryce deserves floor time — Sam (@sammmidd) February 15, 2024

Pryce Sandfort playing with this level of confidence continues to be an incredibly positive development for Iowa. — Tyler Tachman (@Tyler_T15) February 15, 2024

Halftime thoughts

Should be up more, but we'll take it. — Quadrant 1 Felts (PAIN) (@Zhawk44) February 15, 2024

Maryland sucks. We should be up 20. — Sam (@sammmidd) February 15, 2024

Not this again

This game has very much followed the rhythm of the first matchup between these two teams this season. Let's see if Iowa can close it out this time. — Tyler Tachman (@Tyler_T15) February 15, 2024

Too much time left in this game. — katie💫 (@katiejo_ia) February 15, 2024

Things are looking back up!

Just frustrating

What an annoying game. #Hawkeyes — Cody Hills (@ByCodyHills) February 15, 2024

I don't understand. — Quadrant 1 Felts (PAIN) (@Zhawk44) February 15, 2024

Sigh… — Irrational Hawkeye (@IrrationalHawk2) February 15, 2024

You gotta be kidding me

Watching us blow a lead to Maryland in the exact same way as the first game pic.twitter.com/znGPAD8r24 — I Love Iowa Basketball (@ILoveIowaBball) February 15, 2024

It would be a travesty if Iowa lets Jahmir Young do the exact same thing he did to them in the first matchup this season. — Tyler Tachman (@Tyler_T15) February 15, 2024

Remember when it was just football?

I think I liked it better when offensive struggles were only a football thing — 𝓒𝓱𝓪𝓭™ (@hawkeyeinmd) February 15, 2024

Brutal

Yet another collapse. Maddening. — Quadrant 1 Felts (PAIN) (@Zhawk44) February 15, 2024

The shot selection over the final 5 minutes has just been absolutely inexcusable. #Hawkeyes — Cody Hills (@ByCodyHills) February 15, 2024

Oh no...

Iowa is only projected to win one more game in the regular season. Yay! — Irrational Hawkeye (@IrrationalHawk2) February 15, 2024

Pretty much

So another coulda, woulda, shoulda game. — ICHawkeye ✈️ (@ICHawkeye) February 15, 2024

Final. Maryland 78, Iowa 66 — Iowa Men’s Basketball (@IowaHoops) February 15, 2024

