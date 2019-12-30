Social Media reacts to Marshawn Lynch's return, first carry in 14 months

Dylan Mickanen

It took until the Seahawks' second drive, but the crowd got what they came to see.
Seattle Seahawks legend Marshawn Lynch finally returned to the field and carried the rock in a Seahawks uniform once again.


Following season-ending injuries to running backs Chris Carson, Rashad Penny and C.J. Prosise in recent weeks, Seattle signed Lynch for the remainder of the season and playoffs. He suited up to play in his first NFL game in 14 months, which happened on the NFL's biggest stage, Sunday Night Football. 

The Seahawks got the ball to start the game and it was rookie running back Travis Homer that got the starting nod instead of Lynch. People were not happy.


Then, in the Seahawks second drive, out trotted Lynch. And Twitter went berserk! 





 

We'll keep updating as the game goes along...

Social Media reacts to Marshawn Lynch's return, first carry in 14 months originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest












