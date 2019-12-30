Social Media reacts to Marshawn Lynch's return, first carry in 14 months

It took until the Seahawks' second drive, but the crowd got what they came to see.

Seattle Seahawks legend Marshawn Lynch finally returned to the field and carried the rock in a Seahawks uniform once again.





Following season-ending injuries to running backs Chris Carson, Rashad Penny and C.J. Prosise in recent weeks, Seattle signed Lynch for the remainder of the season and playoffs. He suited up to play in his first NFL game in 14 months, which happened on the NFL's biggest stage, Sunday Night Football.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

[RELATED: Marshawn Lynch has arrived for Sunday Night Football]

The Seahawks got the ball to start the game and it was rookie running back Travis Homer that got the starting nod instead of Lynch. People were not happy.



Can we keep @MoneyLynch in the plays and not Homer — 💙💚Vadose💙💚 (@VadoseBeRiley) December 30, 2019





Story continues

How do you not even have Lynch on the field on your first drive? The hype is unreal. Give the man the ball! — Greg Loeffler (@greg_is_my_name) December 30, 2019

Then, in the Seahawks second drive, out trotted Lynch. And Twitter went berserk!



Marshawn Lynch's first carry goes 4 yards. Crowd goes bananas lol. — Joe Fann (@Joe_Fann) December 30, 2019





Marshawn Lynch just basically tried to run over the whole 49ers defense at one time. 5y on the carry. — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) December 30, 2019





pretty sure Lynch just levitated — Danny Kelly (@DannyBKelly) December 30, 2019





Marshawn Lynch just gained 5 yards on second and 8, and you would've thought he took it the distance by the crowd reaction. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) December 30, 2019





Marshawn Lynch is back 😍💙💚 pic.twitter.com/6UYhdx8Sce — uThato (@u_Thato) December 30, 2019

Seeing Marshawn Lynch back really got me smiling from ear to ear man... — Don Ali (@DonAliDey) December 30, 2019

It's good to see Marshawn Lynch in a Seahawks uniform again — Pepé Le Pew🥀 (@WillisHell08) December 30, 2019

We'll keep updating as the game goes along...

Social Media reacts to Marshawn Lynch's return, first carry in 14 months originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest



























