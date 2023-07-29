Social media reacts to Malcolm Simmons’ Auburn commitment

Big Cat Weekend is off to a great start, as four-star athlete Malcolm Simmons announced his commitment to Auburn on Saturday morning.

For Simmons, he crossed off a goal on Saturday by committing to a Power Five program and knew very early on in his recruitment that he would be an Auburn Tiger.

“Coaches, they make me feel like family and trust the process,” Simmons said in an interview with AuburnUndercover. “Coach Freeze and Coach Davis, they told me from Day 1 just trust the process. It took a big role in my recruitment. Once they said that I already knew what school I wanted to be at.”

Auburn fans were excited to learn of Simmons’ commitment and shared their positive emotion on Twitter. Here’s a look at the best social media reactions to Malcolm Simmons’ commitment.

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ WR Malcolm Simmons has committed to Auburn! Tigers pick up an in-state (Benjamin Russell hs) kid who is a tremendous athlete that could play a variety of positions, but Hugh Freeze and Philip Montgomery want to utilize his talents at receiver #WarDamnEagle 🥶🥶🥶 #BigCat pic.twitter.com/1emQ2N8cEl — Power of Dixieland (@PwrofDixieland) July 29, 2023

Malcolm Simmons said “we got one more comin” in his IG live — Aubie’s son🦅 (@AubieSon) July 29, 2023

BANGGGG MALCOLM SIMMONS!!! — The Up Tempo Podcast ❄️🥶 (@TheUpTempoPod) July 29, 2023

We not even close to done😎 — J'Marion ‘‘Phat’’ Burnette (@JMarionBurnette) July 29, 2023

When asked what’s next for Auburn Malcolm Simmons said

"National championship” — TorresOnAuburn 🥶 (@TorresOnAuburn) July 29, 2023

4 ⭐️ ATH Malcolm Simmons has committed 🔥🦅 BIG CAT WEEKEND IS HERE 🥶🥶🥶 pic.twitter.com/HVTe02JfTr — Auburn Barstool (@WarDamnStool) July 29, 2023

Simmons is the ninth in-state commitment for Auburn. The Tigers now have commitments from seven of the top 25 in-state recruits, including top-10 guys Demarcus Riddick (4) and Joseph Phillips (8). https://t.co/vGldIGy0mR — Klell Rides With Cadillac (@AUTigerBloggin) July 29, 2023

Marcus Davis this weekend pic.twitter.com/fCGDOFILxs — TorresOnAuburn 🥶 (@TorresOnAuburn) July 29, 2023

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire