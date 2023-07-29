Social media reacts to Malcolm Simmons’ Auburn commitment

Taylor Jones
·2 min read

Big Cat Weekend is off to a great start, as four-star athlete Malcolm Simmons announced his commitment to Auburn on Saturday morning.

For Simmons, he crossed off a goal on Saturday by committing to a Power Five program and knew very early on in his recruitment that he would be an Auburn Tiger.

“Coaches, they make me feel like family and trust the process,” Simmons said in an interview with AuburnUndercover. “Coach Freeze and Coach Davis, they told me from Day 1 just trust the process. It took a big role in my recruitment. Once they said that I already knew what school I wanted to be at.”

Auburn fans were excited to learn of Simmons’ commitment and shared their positive emotion on Twitter. Here’s a look at the best social media reactions to Malcolm Simmons’ commitment.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire