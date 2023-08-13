Social media reacts: Lawrence and Etienne see their first action in the 2023 preseason

Alex Turri
·2 min read

Week 1 of the 2023 NFL preseason is underway, with two former Clemson stars getting their first action of the season Saturday.

Starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne participated in the Jaguars’ preseason opener against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. It was great to see them back on the field.

Both played limited action, with Lawrence appearing in three series in the first quarter. He completed 5 for 6 passes for 36 yards and a touchdown connecting with Christian Kirk in his three possessions. He also has one interception. Etienne took five carries for 22 yards while also returning a kick.

A solid start for two former Tigers; here is a look at how Twitter/X reacted to their first action of the season.

