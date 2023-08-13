Social media reacts: Lawrence and Etienne see their first action in the 2023 preseason

Week 1 of the 2023 NFL preseason is underway, with two former Clemson stars getting their first action of the season Saturday.

Starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne participated in the Jaguars’ preseason opener against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. It was great to see them back on the field.

Both played limited action, with Lawrence appearing in three series in the first quarter. He completed 5 for 6 passes for 36 yards and a touchdown connecting with Christian Kirk in his three possessions. He also has one interception. Etienne took five carries for 22 yards while also returning a kick.

A solid start for two former Tigers; here is a look at how Twitter/X reacted to their first action of the season.

Feels good to be saying this again. Trevor Lawrence finds Christian Kirk for his first touchdown pass of the preseason! pic.twitter.com/clL7l8lVkE — Austin Pendergist (@apthirteen) August 12, 2023

#Jaguars offense about to put up VIDEO GAME numbers this season. Especially if the offensive line protects Trevor Lawrence like *that* 🔥🏈 pic.twitter.com/7IsuKJplIa — Andrew Gibson (@1010XLAG) August 12, 2023

Trevor Lawrence looking ready for Year 3! -150 to win the AFC South 👀

pic.twitter.com/hHmktkepYF — MyBookie – Bet With The Best (@MyBookie) August 12, 2023

Trevor Lawrence finds Christian Kirk for the 9 yard TD pic.twitter.com/AoT10oRWhj — The Fantasy Source (@FantasySource_) August 12, 2023

BEST RB DUO IN THE LEAGUE? 🤔 Travis Etienne and Tank Bigsby had a combined 14 carries for 74 yards in just 1 half of play today against the #Cowboys. Will they emerge as the best RB duo in the league this season? pic.twitter.com/d0SUuFi93c — NFL Notifications (@NFLNotify) August 12, 2023

