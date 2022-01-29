Social media reacts to the latest Brian Kelly dance video

Patrick Conn
Oops, he did it again.

After going viral with a ‘Callin Baton Rouge’ dance video with quarterback Walker Howard, it appears that Brian Kelly is shaking up the social media world once again.

This time it is with tight end target from Westgate, Danny Lewis Jr. The three-star tight end was committed to Cincinnati before backing off his pledge. Tight ends coach and offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock decided to rejoin Kelly down on the Bayou. Lewis is among the top prospects that LSU is looking to sign as the final signing period approaches.

While we understand the social media age when it comes to recruiting, not everyone was as enthused with the video making the rounds. Even Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin had to chime in.

Lane Kiffin thinks Brian Kelly lost a bet

Josiah Johnson is getting out of hand

Can anyone stop Brian Kelly?

Brian Kelly is galaxy braining this thing

The real reason Brian Kelly left South Bend

It must be working

Brian Kelly is showing folk how to Croot

Who had this on the 2022 bingo card? Speak up

Kelly looking to revive The Office himself

Check out the dance moves from coach

Hey Justin teach coach The Griddy

