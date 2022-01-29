Social media reacts to the latest Brian Kelly dance video

Oops, he did it again.

After going viral with a ‘Callin Baton Rouge’ dance video with quarterback Walker Howard, it appears that Brian Kelly is shaking up the social media world once again.

This time it is with tight end target from Westgate, Danny Lewis Jr. The three-star tight end was committed to Cincinnati before backing off his pledge. Tight ends coach and offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock decided to rejoin Kelly down on the Bayou. Lewis is among the top prospects that LSU is looking to sign as the final signing period approaches.

While we understand the social media age when it comes to recruiting, not everyone was as enthused with the video making the rounds. Even Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin had to chime in.

Lane Kiffin thinks Brian Kelly lost a bet

Did you lose a bet or something @CoachBrianKelly ?? This can’t be real. Photoshopped? Account hacked?? I mean …. https://t.co/HvhOo2AcIZ — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) January 29, 2022

Josiah Johnson is getting out of hand

Brian Kelly and LSU recruits pic.twitter.com/saZrPZxhK8 — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) January 29, 2022

Can anyone stop Brian Kelly?

man these recruits have GOT to stop letting Brian Kelly into their videos https://t.co/aUyqyrwsTU — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) January 29, 2022

Brian Kelly is galaxy braining this thing

2.4M views … and climbing Twitter is cracking jokes while Brian Kelly keeps getting blue chip recruits on that spinning platform 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/V9mrjGy2cZ — Matt Moscona (@MattMoscona) January 29, 2022

Galaxy Brain. Brian Kelly knows how cringeworthy these are but he trends and gets people talking every time https://t.co/N9fHDxqSCu — Big Cat (3-0 in GOTY’s) (@BarstoolBigCat) January 29, 2022

The real reason Brian Kelly left South Bend

Y’all, Brian Kelly really left Notre Dame to shake his ass with teenagers on a roaring platform. This is a thing that actually happened. Twice. — Ryan Ritter (@ndtex) January 29, 2022

It must be working

the Brian Kelly videos are so bad that all these talented players and coaches keep ending up in Baton Rouge. weird. — Will (@rozenwill) January 29, 2022

Brian Kelly is showing folk how to Croot

brian kelly is putting on a recruiting masterclass pic.twitter.com/HJEHyozRfO — Austin Gayle (@PFF_AustinGayle) January 29, 2022

Who had this on the 2022 bingo card? Speak up

LSU HC Brian Kelly doing choreo to NBA Youngboy was not on our 2022 bingo card. (🎥: @DannyLewis2022)pic.twitter.com/nPwfhYipcM — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) January 29, 2022

Kelly looking to revive The Office himself

Looks like Brian Kelly has decided to turn his LSU tenure into a multi-year version of the Scott’s Tots episode of The Office — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) January 29, 2022

Check out the dance moves from coach

Nobody: Brian Kelly with LSU recruits: pic.twitter.com/ThCltRQJox — Pregame Empire (@PregameEmpire) January 29, 2022

Hey Justin teach coach The Griddy

Brian Kelly when he decides to practice The Griddy with his #LSU recruits pic.twitter.com/pbKjqI1yta — Jamarcus Fitzpatrick (@JFitzTV) January 29, 2022

