Social media reacts to lack of respect for ACC teams in Bracketology

Richard Adkins
·5 min read

These days the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) has been in a whirlwind of different conversations as they look to establish what once was.

Truthfully the ACC never got its respect in collegiate sports like football but has always been a frontrunner in basketball. Well, that’s slowly changing and ESPN’s Joe Lunardi is exposing that, calling out the lack of ACC teams and their ranking in recent March Madnesses.

Lunardi’s recent men’s basketball bracketology that predicts teams’ placement for the NCAA tournament features four ACC schools, the lowest it would be since 2014. Those four teams are UNC, Duke, Virginia, and Clemson. Among the first four out is Wake Forest, who has been a team to be wrecking with yet has failed to pick up a Quad 1 win (0-4).

The ACC attack wasn’t taken kindly by social media. Instead, it flipped to those like Lunardi who create such a list and the impact it serves. The firey responses were quite a treat, echoing the disrespect ACC teams have faced.

Let’s take a look at how social media reacted to the ACC being on the verge of a low of teams in March Madness.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire