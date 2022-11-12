Social media reacts to KJ Jefferson’s injury status, Arkansas, LSU

Kendall Hilton
While the Razorback season has been a disappointment, and fans haven’t had much to be excited about, the rivalry against LSU should get everybody excited.

Weather could be a factor for the latest Battle for the Golden Boot edition. At kickoff, it will be 38 degrees, but currently, it feels like 22 degrees. Luckily the skies will be clear, but we could see both teams running the ball much more with the temperature being nearly freezing.

The Razorbacks haven’t defeated the Tigers in Razorback stadium since 2014, and for the Razorbacks, they should be ready to spoil a potential playoff run by the Tigers.

KJ Jefferson was announced as out just before kickoff, handing the reins to Malik Hornsby. It will probably make a difference.

Let’s see what the fans have to say.

