Social media reacts to KJ Jefferson’s injury status, Arkansas, LSU

While the Razorback season has been a disappointment, and fans haven’t had much to be excited about, the rivalry against LSU should get everybody excited.

Weather could be a factor for the latest Battle for the Golden Boot edition. At kickoff, it will be 38 degrees, but currently, it feels like 22 degrees. Luckily the skies will be clear, but we could see both teams running the ball much more with the temperature being nearly freezing.

The Razorbacks haven’t defeated the Tigers in Razorback stadium since 2014, and for the Razorbacks, they should be ready to spoil a potential playoff run by the Tigers.

KJ Jefferson was announced as out just before kickoff, handing the reins to Malik Hornsby. It will probably make a difference.

Let’s see what the fans have to say.

Frosty Morninings in Fayetteville

The field this morning at Arkansas as the Hogs prepare to host LSU. Woo Pig Icy. pic.twitter.com/Sq8MiEwEQm — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) November 12, 2022

KJ Jefferson's loss is LSU's gain

Wait KJ Jefferson isn’t playing for Arkansas? LSU in a blood bath despite the weather — Jay (@JayDSarkar) November 12, 2022

Wishful thinking?

@CoachZ_ARKANSAS Doesn't Ole Miss need to beat bama today for us to have any chance to win the west. Because Alabama would only have 2 loses with only Auburn left. If Ole Miss wins they have 3 loses. Then we beat Ole Miss Miss state beat Ole Miss Texas A'm beats LSU. — Seth (@Seth59598317) November 12, 2022

Tell me you're an Alabama fan without saying it

the wheels will fall off for lsu starting today. they will lose to arkansas and tragically to jimbo. bama will beat georgia in atlanta. teams ahead of bama will lose ballgames. we will make the playoffs, and win the playoffs. i’m not delusional — Cade Hoggle (@CadeHoggle) November 12, 2022

Hard-hitting analysis

I think LSU beats Arkansas today.. wouldn't be surprised if it's by more than 14 — Sensei Brasi (@Beard_Brasi) November 12, 2022

In the spirit of Vicki Vallencourt, this isn't a guess

Let it snow

Last time it snowed the night before a @RazorbackFB home game? Many think Nov 15, 2014, LSU vs. Arkansas. While snow was predicted, it never snowed over Fayetteville & none accum. It DID snow the night before Auburn vs. Ark game Oct 30, 1993 but archive maps hard to find #WPS pic.twitter.com/qhgixXEsyV — Dan Skoff (@weatherdan) November 12, 2022

A good sign for Malik Hornsby

Malik Hornsby led the team out of the tunnel and looked fired up as he hyped up the south endzone. #LeekSzn — Brandon Baker (@BBakerHogs) November 12, 2022

