Social media reacts to Kirk Cousins’ new facial hair

The Minnesota Vikings lost their preseason game in an 18-17 nail-biter against the visiting Arizona Cardinals.

During the game, the team over at FOX9 got a beautiful shot of quarterback Kirk Cousins and his new handlebar mustache. The look is a significant shift from years past when Cousins was mostly clean-shaven.

The NFL Twitter account took no time putting out an APB for the 35-year-old quarterback.

Who are you and what have you done with Kirk Cousins? pic.twitter.com/nCuDelb6SF — NFL (@NFL) August 26, 2023

The NFL world gave a mixed bag of reactions to Cousins and his rugged new look.

Some people liked it

Cousins rockin a new mustache?! Vikings might be dangerous… https://t.co/CjbDOQedGg — BeardedBlevins (@BeardedBlevins) August 26, 2023

God I hope he keeps this all season https://t.co/ckZL8pd9Vh — TeamCharb (@TeamCharb) August 26, 2023

Kirk cousins MVP season incoming https://t.co/lUptzWwlCb — pizza logs 💩 (@shadesofoffside) August 26, 2023

Others did not

It’s like Evil Kirk Cousins. Is this his fantasy football punishment or something? https://t.co/SwNv7XyJmt — Vanessa Franko (@vanessafranko) August 26, 2023

Nope. No. Get that thing off your face. https://t.co/Z41PXwJylg — Air in Gear (@eringhere) August 26, 2023

Some believed he was Hulk Cousins

Hey JJ, DOWN THE SIDELINE, BROTHER https://t.co/GyGhhS9vxA — Jacob Christner (@JakeThePundit) August 26, 2023

Some cracked jokes

Kirk Cousins is taking that new Globo Gym sponsorship deal a little too far. pic.twitter.com/xguaZkn4sd — Minnesota Vikings Football at The Daily Norseman (@DailyNorseman) August 26, 2023

Minshewmania is gonna sue all over you brother!🤣 — Erik B (@sykstr) August 26, 2023

