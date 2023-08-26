Social media reacts to Kirk Cousins’ new facial hair
The Minnesota Vikings lost their preseason game in an 18-17 nail-biter against the visiting Arizona Cardinals.
During the game, the team over at FOX9 got a beautiful shot of quarterback Kirk Cousins and his new handlebar mustache. The look is a significant shift from years past when Cousins was mostly clean-shaven.
The NFL Twitter account took no time putting out an APB for the 35-year-old quarterback.
Who are you and what have you done with Kirk Cousins? pic.twitter.com/nCuDelb6SF
— NFL (@NFL) August 26, 2023
The NFL world gave a mixed bag of reactions to Cousins and his rugged new look.
Some people liked it
Cousins rockin a new mustache?! Vikings might be dangerous… https://t.co/CjbDOQedGg
— BeardedBlevins (@BeardedBlevins) August 26, 2023
God I hope he keeps this all season https://t.co/ckZL8pd9Vh
— TeamCharb (@TeamCharb) August 26, 2023
Kirk cousins MVP season incoming https://t.co/lUptzWwlCb
— pizza logs 💩 (@shadesofoffside) August 26, 2023
Others did not
It’s like Evil Kirk Cousins. Is this his fantasy football punishment or something? https://t.co/SwNv7XyJmt
— Vanessa Franko (@vanessafranko) August 26, 2023
https://t.co/o6BET5P55U pic.twitter.com/zvYRjqNLrN
— Tristan Roberto 👀 (@betotristan3011) August 26, 2023
Nope. No. Get that thing off your face. https://t.co/Z41PXwJylg
— Air in Gear (@eringhere) August 26, 2023
Some believed he was Hulk Cousins
Hey JJ, DOWN THE SIDELINE, BROTHER https://t.co/GyGhhS9vxA
— Jacob Christner (@JakeThePundit) August 26, 2023
It’s Kirko-Mania brother! #Skol https://t.co/H7ksfBpaDI pic.twitter.com/lnOfWthhHi
— Purple Passion (@Triple_P_Three) August 26, 2023
You like that? pic.twitter.com/MjW9jNVShz
— DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) August 26, 2023
Some cracked jokes
Kirk Cousins is taking that new Globo Gym sponsorship deal a little too far. pic.twitter.com/xguaZkn4sd
— Minnesota Vikings Football at The Daily Norseman (@DailyNorseman) August 26, 2023
Minshewmania is gonna sue all over you brother!🤣
— Erik B (@sykstr) August 26, 2023